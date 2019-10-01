Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop Car Show to affect traffic patterns

The Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop Car Show will affect traffic between Wednesday and Sunday.
Beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday the Kanawha Boulevard will be blocked at Capitol Street, Hale Street will be blocked at Virginia Street, MacFarland Street will be blocked at Virginia Street, Summers Street will be blocked at Virginia Street, Laidley Street will be blocked at Virginia Street, Court Street will be blocked at Virginia Street and traffic will not be able to turn right onto the Kanawha Boulevard from Leon Sullivan Way. The right-hand lane on the South Side Bridge will also be blocked coming into downtown Charleston. The parking garages at Four Points by Sheridan and Chase will still be accessible. Roads will reopen at the conclusion of the Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop on Sunday.
Beginning 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Goshorn Street will be closed beyond the parking garage, Truslow Street will be closed by the parking garage exit, Clendenin Street will be closed at the Kanawha Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed at Monongalia Street, Tennessee Avenue will be closed at the Kanawha Boulevard, Berkeley Street will be closed at Ohio Avenue and the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed at Ohio Avenue. Roads will reopen at the conclusion of the Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop on Sunday.
During fireworks on Saturday, traffic on the south side of the river will be affected. The South Side Bridge will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. in preparation for the fireworks show. MacCorkle Avenue will be closed between Porter Road and U.S. 119, starting at 6 p.m. Traffic from Loudon Heights Road and Bridge Road will be diverted onto Ferry Street until approximately 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., Bridge Road and Loudon Heights Road at Grosscup Road will be closed until the fireworks conclude.
Pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be prohibited on MacCorkle Avenue within the road closure for the safety of citizens and event staff. Roads will reopen Saturday evening at the end of fireworks.
For more information and a full schedule, visit http://charlestonwvcarshow.com/.