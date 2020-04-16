Charleston seeing 'significant increase' in fires during pandemic

The City of Charleston averaged a fire every other day for a three-week period beginning in late March.
The “significant increase” of fires in the city happened from March 24 to Tuesday. Charleston Fire Marshal Corey Miller said a mix of arson, electrical fires and cooking accidents are some of the suspected causes of the recent blazes.
“We’re sitting at 12 [fires] in under a three week span,” said Miller, a captain with the Charleston Fire Department. “That’s a dramatic uptick.”
A Charleston man was arrested on first-degree arson and first-degree murder charges for allegedly setting his neighbor’s home on fire on Saturday, where a 37-year-old man died. A home next door also caught fire.
A majority of the fires were likely accidental, and current social distancing restrictions keeping people in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic have probably contributed to that, Miller said.
“Some of that — it’s not a scientific measure by any means — but people are spending more time at home then they normally would,” he said.
One or two of the fires are suspected electrical fires, Miller said; residents may be using space heaters during cooler weather or leave food unattended as more people cook at home.
With a team of 150 firefighters and paramedics, the Charleston Fire Department has played double-duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the uptick in fires, Miller said running both coronavirus-related calls and regular fire calls hasn’t been a problem.
“It’s put more of a strain on our guys, obviously, but we’re equipped to handle it and we’ll respond if necessary,” he said.
As redundant as it might be, firefighters advise residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors; Miller said the fire department recently installed one in a woman’s home just weeks before her home caught fire.
She didn’t become a statistic because of it, he said.
“It seems silly, and I know you get beat over the head with it by people in the fire service, but they do save lives … [there’s been] three fatalities in the span of a year that we believe not having a working smoke detector played a role in their death,” Miller said.