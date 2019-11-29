Charleston to hold citywide cleanup

The city of Charleston, along with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, will host a “Team Up to Clean Up” citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Local businesses, organizations and people are invited to help clean up neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

People and groups can pick up supplies at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 7th Ave.; City National Bank, 3601 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.; and Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard East.

People and groups who want to help with the cleanup should register at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup, or call 304-348-8121.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, November 29, 2019

Adkins, Ethel - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Davis, John - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Davis, Tammy - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Duncan, Randall - 2 p.m., Beale Chapel United Methodist Church, Apple Grove.

Garnes, Donald - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Meadows, Carrie - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Moore, Lorine - 9 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Oliver, Bonita - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Salmons, William - 1 p.m., White Cemetery, Yawkey.

Sampson, Andrew - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Selbe, Teresa - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Smirl, Jody - 2 p.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.