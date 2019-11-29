Charleston to hold citywide cleanup

The city of Charleston, along with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, will host a “Team Up to Clean Up” citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Local businesses, organizations and people are invited to help clean up neighborhoods throughout Charleston.
People and groups can pick up supplies at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 7th Ave.; City National Bank, 3601 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.; and Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard East.
People and groups who want to help with the cleanup should register at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup, or call 304-348-8121.