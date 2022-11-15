Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has recommended the Charleston Town Center mall’s appraised value — which determines the amount of property tax its owners pay — be slashed from $21.4 million to $10.4 million.

Office representatives and Hull Group officials recently arrived at the figure, after mediation before longtime local attorney Nick Casey. Normally, county commissioners would decide any disputes with the valuation, sitting as the Board of Assessment and Appeals, but mall owners The Hull Group requested a hearing examiner and commissioners agreed.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you