The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has recommended the Charleston Town Center mall’s appraised value — which determines the amount of property tax its owners pay — be slashed from $21.4 million to $10.4 million.
Office representatives and Hull Group officials recently arrived at the figure, after mediation before longtime local attorney Nick Casey. Normally, county commissioners would decide any disputes with the valuation, sitting as the Board of Assessment and Appeals, but mall owners The Hull Group requested a hearing examiner and commissioners agreed.
Commissioners formally signed off without fanfare on the agreement Monday, sitting as the Board of Assessment and Appeals. Monday’s matter-of-fact hearing stood in stark contrast to last year’s day-long affair, when The Hull Group and the Assessor’s Office haggled into the early evening over the eventual value.
The relatively quick settlement represents a more than 50% reduction in appraisal. The Hull Group paid $7.5 million for the property in May 2021 and has argued that its valuation should be closer to the sales price, particularly considering the poor health of downtown commercial real estate in the matter.
Many longtime office buildings are largely or partially empty, prompting a gaining-in-momentum move to residential housing.
Steve Duffield, the Assessor’s Office commercial supervisor, said the reduction in value had been based on only one factor — income performance of the property.
“Yes, it’s reduced,” he said. “As everyone knows, the number of tenants there have dropped.”
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, normally a vocal opponent of businesses arguing for lower property taxes, said of the mall, “It’s a unique piece of property. The assessor has been very, very diligent in reviewing it and going over it. I have confidence in their decision.”
The assessor is “presumed to be correct” under the law, Carper said, unless especially contrary evidence surfaces.
Duffield said the office used a consultant. The group did not consider walled-off mall storefronts to be a reduction in leasable space, Duffield said.
“Just closing the storefronts off themselves doesn’t change anything,” he said. “You still have lots of space. We based it on income performance related to diminished occupancy.”
This marks the second straight year Hull has argued successfully that its base property tax number be lowered. It has employed similar business tactics in many of its other mall properties, spread from Texas to New York state. The company often lobbies for outright lower taxes or special arrangements, such as tax increment financing.
Both structural and economic obsolescence also played a part in the lower appraisal, Duffield said. “Clearly we did not look at it as a [50% less] percentage,” he said.
Longtime downtown property owner Brooks McCabe said he is not surprised by the decrease.
“I think there’s a number of properties in the downtown area in which valuations have decreased in the last number of years,” McCabe said. “I’m not surprised at that. Town Center is one of them.
“There is a very big difference in the [economic] environment from now and a number of years ago. It’s not an unreasonable request and I’m not surprised by it. The viability of downtown depends on the viability of real estate. Valuations will probably decrease on a number of buildings.”