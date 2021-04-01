Kanawha County Public Library’s Charleston Town Center location is temporarily closed until further notice.
Thursday, a library employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In accordance with government guidelines, Town Center library staff have been encouraged to self-isolate and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified.
The mall location must be cleaned and decontaminated before it can reopen. Typically, this takes a few days, but with this being the Easter holiday, reopening may take a little longer.
Mobile services at the Patrick Street Plaza will also be unavailable until further notice, but the other branches in the county system are not affected and will be open Friday and Saturday.
Kanawha County Public Library has had multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at different locations throughout the county. The library shut down walk-in traffic into all locations in December, ahead of an expected holiday surge of COVID-19.
The library switched to curbside service only through January and February and only reopened to the public March 1.
Kanawha County Public Library announced that any holds on materials would be extended and directed patrons to use online services though kanawhalibrary.org.