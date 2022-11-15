Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capping an active two years, Buzz Foods of Malden announced Tuesday it had acquired Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Co. 

It’s a move Buzz’s owner Dickinson Gould says will open more distribution channels for the Kanawha County business’ freshly slaughtered meat from its Appalachian Abattoir. Buzz opened the $6 million abattoir, French for slaughterhouse, a year ago this month. 

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

