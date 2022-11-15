Capping an active two years, Buzz Foods of Malden announced Tuesday it had acquired Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Co.
It’s a move Buzz’s owner Dickinson Gould says will open more distribution channels for the Kanawha County business’ freshly slaughtered meat from its Appalachian Abattoir. Buzz opened the $6 million abattoir, French for slaughterhouse, a year ago this month.
A Buzz Foods news release characterized the sale as “consolidating the region’s two most significant wholesale meat distributors and uniting two well-known, family-operated businesses.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Gould said the 60 employees at S.S. Logan would be retained.
Gould characterized S.S. Logan owner Nester “Buddy” Logan as a third-generation operator and “a much beloved figure in Huntington.” Gould said customers may be familiar with the Cavalier brand meats S.S. Logan produces, which include hot dogs, bologna, bacon, sausages and hot dog chili.
“Those products are beloved in southern West Virginia the same way our Buzz buttered steaks have been,” Gould said, referring to the iconic, square patties familiar to many in the Kanawha Valley and elsewhere. Pats of butter in the middle set them off.
Buzz Foods is producing much more product these days, with the addition of the slaughterhouse.
“Both products will really complement each other well,” Gould said of Buzz’s freshly slaughtered meat and Logan’s Cavalier line. “Both will be products easily and successfully sold through S.S. Logan’s existing sales channel. A lot of what we’re going to manufacture is perfect for retail and restaurants as well as what we sell at Buzz.”
Gould said another potential buyer might have other plans for the Huntington business but his center on keeping Logan in the wholesale meat game.
“There’s going to be a local business operating in Huntington and employing people,” Gould said. “We hope and intend to keep all 60 of the staff."
As for Buddy Logan, Gould said, “He’s worked his entire life. I’m sure there is some emotion attached to the sale.”
Logan confirmed as much in the Buzz release.
“. . . Selling a long-held family business is never easy, but I feel great about this sale because of the benefits it can bring to our associates and our customers,” he said. “Dickinson and [wife] Angela are devoted members of our community and they are experienced in the meat business. I have confidence that they will lead the business to new heights.”
Angela Gould, chief operating officer at Buzz Products, said, “We feel so lucky and privileged to expand our team with new colleagues and customers from S.S. Logan. The S.S. Logan team has built an incredibly special business with a great reputation, and we are thrilled to join forces.”
The company supplies local grocery stores, butcher shops and restaurants with a wide selection of pork, cheese and beef items.