A former mill building dating to the Civil War is becoming affordable housing, with or without help from the City of Charleston.
The Woda Group of Columbus, Ohio, applied for $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds in December 2021. The money was intended to fund the purchase price of Charmco Lofts, a planned affordable housing development on Morris Street.
City spokesperson Tina Stinson said in a Tuesday e-mail that City Council has not approved the funds. The total project budget is approximately $13 million. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin initially favored the project to receive the money.
Woda Cooper has now torn two structures off the building’s south and east faces. Workers may be fashioning what will be a driveway to rear parking, on a lot about 50 yards long and 60 yards wide.
Both projects required tearing old structures off the building, which has suffered major water damage over the last 20 or so years. Shearing away the structures will also make window installation possible on the river, or south side, of the building, and in back.
Woda Cooper Companies Vice President Tom Simons said in January that construction would begin the following month. Simons downplayed parking issues raised by the city and said the project would take 16 months to complete.
“All parking will be provided on-site or in the adjacent Morris Street lot owned by the city,” Simons said. “We have an agreement in place to lease parking spaces with the City of Charleston.”
Besides the demolition, Charleston Dirty Birds fans have reported seeing night work taking place inside the building. The GoMart Ballpark is just across Morris Street.
Stories you might like
Goodwin’s Chief of Staff Matt Sutton had said parking was an issue. City Council did approve a utility easement at its most recent meeting, allowing Woda to use .2 of an acre of the city parking lot, to run lines to the building.
The City’s lot and the land Woda has created by demolition are two different pieces of property.
A sign on the building’s front lists Merchants Capital Corp. as an investor. Lenders are the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and Merchants Bank of Indiana. The architect is PCI Design Group and the general contractor Woda Construction, Inc.
Woda is active in low-income and affordable housing. The company is spread across 14 states, from Wisconsin to Georgia. One of its new complexes is on 7th Avenue on the city’s West Side, and it has plans to construct a development on Charleston Department Store property. That business closed earlier this year, after 100 years in service.
Two principals in Morris Square Associates were T.J. Summers and his late father Al. Morris Square bought the building from Charleston Milling Co. in 2001, hence the name Charmco. Charleston Milling Co. functioned from the mid-1800s to the mid-1970s as a facility that ground and processed a variety of grains. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“I think it’s a worthwhile project,” Summers said in January. “It’s certainly better than an empty building.”
Simons predicted an annual eligible income range of between $25,690 and $42,540. Projected gross rents, he said, are $641 a month for one-bedroom units; $778 for two-bedroom units; and $899 for a three-bedroom unit.
Woda is a longtime affiliate of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and has partnered loosely with Mountain Mission on the Charmco deal. Mountain Mission has agreed to help with social services, a representative said last year, to the extent it feasibly and legally can.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive