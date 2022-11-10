BARBOURSVILLE — Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will close for several weeks.
“We are getting ready to start a very large remodeling project,” franchisee president and owner-operator Larry Pittman said. “We will officially shut down Thursday night, Nov. 10.”
Pittman says he is hoping it’s just for about 12 weeks and the restaurant can reopen sometime in late winter.
“It could be longer if we continue to experience supply chain issues with our suppliers,” he said.
Pittman said the project will give the restaurant a two-lane drive-thru and include a total rebuild of the kitchen area.
“The office will be moved to a location in the back of the store,” he said.
A second phase of the project will add additional parking spaces outside.
“The parking will be expanded to add an additional 10 to 15 spots,” Pittman said.
Pittman is also the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A location inside the Huntington Mall and said that location is preparing for increased traffic.
“Our staff will be ready and we will be following all mall guidelines,” Pittman said.
“The Chick-fil-A in the mall will remain open, and we expect that it will see a crush of new business,” said Joe Bell of the Cafaro Co., which owns the mall. “There have been discussions about trying to set up some kind of drive-up service, but that hasn’t been determined yet.”
Pittman said the expansion of the store will lead to 75 to 80 new jobs.