Chick-Fil-A file photo.jpg

Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will close for several weeks for a remodeling project.

 HD Media file photo

BARBOURSVILLE — Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will close for several weeks.

“We are getting ready to start a very large remodeling project,” franchisee president and owner-operator Larry Pittman said. “We will officially shut down Thursday night, Nov. 10.”

