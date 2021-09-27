This week, after 45 years in the restaurant industry, Andrew and Susanna Chin are calling it quits. The Chins will close their Kanawha City restaurant Thursday.
After celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary July 4, the couple decided now’s the time to retire, their son, Gordon, said.
“It was a good milestone, but it’s also a good time to kind of slow down a bit,” Gordon said. “Retiring seemed like the natural first step, and then winding down and closing the restaurant, which, in and of itself, is a big task when you’ve been doing this for almost 50 years.”
Born in Canton (now Guangzhou), China in 1941, Andrew Chin immigrated to the United States in 1963, following his family to West Virginia. His grandfather, Sam Chin, opened one of the first Chinese restaurants in the state, the New China restaurant on Fourth Avenue, in Huntington, in the early 1920s.
Andrew attended class at Charleston High School and West Virginia State College (now University) until stopping to help with the family restaurant.
“My grandfather’s health, I think, was deteriorating. [He was] getting older,” Gordon said. “Being the eldest son in the family, it was his obligation to take over the family business.”
Andrew managed the family restaurant on Charleston’s East End until the mid-1970s, when he ventured out on his own to open the Golden Dragon restaurant in South Charleston in 1975.
The Chins also operated restaurants in Parkersburg, St. Albans, downtown Charleston and at the Kanawha Mall food court.
Andrew married Susanna in Hong Kong in 1971, and she immigrated to the United States later that year.
Kanawha City residents since 1975, the family opened Chin’s restaurant on Dec. 26, 1985.
Since the beginning, Susanna has hand rolled nearly every egg roll to be served by the restaurant. Each day, she makes a batch of about 300 using a closely guarded family recipe that dates back to the 1920s.
“It’s a recipe that my great-grandfather came up with,” Gordon said. “In the past, we’ve had more staff [help rolling them] but, as she’ll tell, no one rolls them as nice as she does. It’s a very labor-intensive thing, but she sits there and rolls each one.”
The egg rolls’ pie-like, celery-based filling, along with Susanna’s devotion to rolling each one by hand, make them unique and sought after. The family has gotten requests to ship them to different places. When Gordon visits home from Washington, D.C., where he now lives, friends often request that he bring some back to them, he said.
“It’s not like ‘Oh, have a good time with your family,” he said. “[It’s] make sure you bring me egg rolls.’ ”
The Chins and their four children — Eleanor, Gordon, Nelson and Nancy — ate family meals and celebrated holidays and birthdays at the restaurant.
“We probably spent more time in the restaurant than actually at home,” Gordon said.
Any extracurricular activities or school sports for the Chin siblings were scheduled around helping pack carryout orders or doing other restaurant chores.
“We’re always pitching in when we can,” said Eleanor Chin, of Charleston. “And, in my opinion, I think that’s carried over into our professional careers. We have good, strong work ethics. We like putting in the hard work, and that’s something that we can attribute to our parents, seeing their hard work.”
After nearly 50 years of customers celebrating birthdays, engagements, holidays and other special occasions at their restaurants, their customers have become like family to the Chins. That sense of community — along with the restaurant’s consistently good, cooked-to-order Chinese food, has helped the business be successful, Eleanor said.
“A lot of people know the family, they’ve followed us around from different restaurants,” she said. “We’ve always had the same kitchen staff, so the food hasn’t changed. Everyone has commented on that. That everything has tasted the same from when they were younger until now that they have their own families and they’re bringing their families here.
“It’s like someone said — it’s comfort food,” she said.
The restaurant’s dining room has been closed since May 2020 because of COVID-19, but customers have continued to support it by ordering takeout. Some regulars have even brought chairs to “tailgate” in the eatery’s parking lot, Eleanor said.
“It really was nice for my parents to see that type of support, where customers are concerned about ensuring that small businesses like ours would survive the pandemic,” Gordon said. “Because, just like all the other restaurants in town, when a large part of your revenue is from dine-in and, all of a sudden, whether you can’t do it because of city ordinance or voluntarily for COVID reasons or COVID precautions, it’s a shock.
“So it was nice to have that support from the community.”
Since the Chin’s announced their retirement, business has only increased. Last week, it had to limit its egg roll sales to six per customers per order because people had been “stockpiling them,” to freeze for later, Eleanor said.
Some also have asked to buy the egg roll recipe and that of other Chin’s dishes, but the family is not ready to part with them just yet.
An attorney, Gordon says running the restaurant doesn’t fit well into his career or that of his siblings at this point.
“If I lived in Charleston, I would probably definitely consider stopping practicing law and taking over the restaurant business,” Gordon said. “That’s a big if.”
But Eleanor says the family isn’t ruling anything out in the future.
“Once [Andrew and Susanna Chin] settle into retirement, they might want to do something on a small scale,” Gordon said. “That might be a collaboration, it might be a pop-up. We’re just not sure.”
The No. 1 question the family gets these days isn’t about secret family recipes. Their customers want recommendations for other Chinese restaurants in the area. It’s not something they’ve had to consider before, Gordon said.
“We haven’t had to go anywhere for Chinese food,” he said. “We’ll go to Elephant Thai for Thai [food], and we’ll stop off at Taste of Asia for sushi, but we’ve never made a concerted effort to go out for Chinese.
“I think we’re going to have to. They may have to spend some time trying out the other competitors and then report that. I think we may actually do that on our Facebook page,” he said.
Andrew and Susanna say that, in retirement, they look forward to relaxing and spending more time with their family, including two grandchildren. Andrew plans to garden and the couple hopes to travel some, COVID-19 permitting.
“Once [Thursday] comes and we actually lock the door for the last time, that’s when I think the emotions will really set in,” Gordon said. “My parents expressed that it’s kind of a mixed bag of emotions for them, because they’re looking forward to the retirement. But they love all the customers. They love the restaurant.”