The Webster County Woodchopping Festival, a Memorial Day Weekend tradition for more than 60 years, returns Thursday through Sunday to Webster Springs following a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus concerns.
Webster County logger Arden Cogar Sr. was the driving force in organizing the festival’s debut event back in 1960 to showcase his home county’s timbering heritage and provide a local venue for timber sports competition.
Cogar had been competing in regional and national woodchopping contests since 1956, and in the decades that followed, went on to win 47 championship titles in the U.S. and Australia. He died last year and will be honored during a ceremony Saturday at this year’s festival.
Webster County’s Memorial Day event now attracts competitors from across the country and around the world to Bakers Island Park in Webster Springs and serves as the Southeastern U.S. Championship event in timber sports. It has helped to inspire generations of Webster County athletes to become involved in timber sports, a number of whom have gone on to become national and world champions.
This year’s Webster County Woodchopping Festival is expected to draw more than 100 timber sports competitors in events including springboard, standing block and underhand chopping, two-man and single buck crosscut sawing and axe throwing.
Qualifying rounds begin at 1 p.m. Friday, and continue from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with championship competition getting underway at noon on Sunday. All competition takes place at Bakers Island Park, where admission is $5 each day.
Other festival events include an arts and crafts show each day; concerts by the Gauley Divide String Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jimmy Mowery of The Voice at 9 p.m. Friday and Rockland Road at 9 p.m. Saturday; the Paul Bunyan Parade at 11:45 a.m. Saturday; a car and truck show at 1 p.m. Saturday; and the State Turkey Calling Contest at 11 a.m. Sunday.