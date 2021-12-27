Sam Austin of Montgomery receives a coronavirus vaccination from Family Care Medical Assistant Briana Thomas at a vaccination clinic held by Cabin Creek Health Systems at the Salvation Army on Charleston’s West Side on Jan. 28.
Above: CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail A reddish-orange sun sets over the Kanawha River in Charleston on the evening of July 20. Fires burning in the West were said to be the cause of the smoky haze over the Kanawha Valley. Right: CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Brodie Myers, 11, of Charleston tumbles off his saucer while sliding at Cato Park in Charleston on Feb. 18.
A pair of bald eagles sit on a lamp post looking for a meal above the Marmet Locks on the Belle side of the Kanawha River on Jan. 19. They have been sighted numerous times by people in the area fishing and birdwatching.
Kids chase after each other spraying water while playing behind the Kanawha City Community Center on July 22 while attending summer camp at the center for grades K-5 sponsored by the Step By Step Inc. non-profit organization and the City of Charleston.
