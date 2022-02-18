Chris Stapleton returns to Charleston with All-American Road Show By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 9.The show will also feature country singers Elle King and Madeline Edwards.Tickets are $59.75, $89.75 and $119.75.Presales for the show begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.For more information, visit chrisstapleton.com or ticketmaster.com. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBill seeks to get rid of 'deliberate intent' explanation for worker injuries', employer liabilitiesWTSQ's ouster from Union Building sends station scramblingWV House committee advances bill to let teachers, principals have guns in public schoolsPrep football: Former NFL All-Pro Carl Lee named South Charleston's new head coachDeliberate-intent repeal bill supporters say law hurts business growth; opponents say it kept their family afloat after tragedyGazette-Mail editorial: Kanawha schools made mask decision the wrong wayHotel developer sues current and former Town Center mall owners, City of CharlestonPrep wrestling: Regional tournaments set for Friday, SaturdayWV House committee advances bill to support federally required DEP proposal to improve mine reclamation liability trackingDear Abby: Grandmother isn't shy about playing favorites See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV top story Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today