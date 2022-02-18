Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 9.

The show will also feature country singers Elle King and Madeline Edwards.

Tickets are $59.75, $89.75 and $119.75.

Presales for the show begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

For more information, visit chrisstapleton.com or ticketmaster.com.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

Recommended for you