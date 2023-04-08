The Christian Science Reading Room is open. It has been for years.
It’s at 231 Capitol St., sharing a Village Place storefront with Blackwell and Co. The address also contains a clothing boutique and nearly 4,000 square feet of total space. It is the long-ago former home of O.J. Morrison’s department store.
Mary Baker Eddy is the founder of Christian Science. She wrote her landmark book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” in 1875, living near Boston. A reader may obtain a basic understanding of Eddy’s ideas by sitting down at a desk in the Capitol Street room and digging in. Her “Science and Health” text is bookmarked with metal tabs.
A lady tending the desk said she doesn’t typically proselytize, but prefers that visitors find whatever truths they are looking for on their own.
“We like to think of the Reading Room as a place to get inspired and find answers, a sanctuary of peace in the midst of a busy day and a space filled with resources that help deepen visitors’ understanding of spiritual healing based on Christ Jesus’ ministry,” wrote Bridget Bailey in an email. Bailey is associated with the Christian Science Committee on Publication for West Virginia.
Whether one is a seeker or merely curious, the Reading Room offers everything one would care to know about Christian Science, a throwback movement that put faith to the test. The room’s plush furniture and big windows lend a cheery feel.
A picture of a Christian Science reading room in a Boston suburb calls to mind the same scene on Charleston’s Capitol Street. Both are in high-profile storefronts.
The room does not appear to get a lot of visitors. Someone wanting to sit and gaze at Capitol Street would find a ready perch and could sneak a peek or two at a phone or other book, though that is obviously not the aim.
Still, the church maintains its reading rooms to spread the ideas of Eddy, who died in 1910. Christian Science probably reached its peak in the mid-1930s. Only about 1,000 churches are still around, those who study the faith estimate, including one handsome white structure on Charleston’s East End. Like other Christian Science churches, it employs no clergy, relying on the study of Scripture and Eddy’s words.
Christian Science’s past stance on refusing medical treatment — on the grounds diseases aren’t reality but based on errant thinking and a lack of understanding of divine truth — had controversially distinguished the church from most other religious movements.
Church leaders came close to disavowing the policy in a 2010 interview with The New York Times. At the time, the church had been losing members and money, and had been the object of lawsuits on behalf of adherents’ lawyers. These were people who did not accept medical care and suffered death or harm.
It’s unclear how many Christian Scientists still adhere strictly to no medical care. The church does not share much information, including the numbers of people in its individual congregations or the total number of adherents nationwide.
Though the church has lost members, reading rooms remain as a testament to the past. Eddy considered them a “harbor of rest” for quiet meditation and prayer. In each room are “Science and Health,” a copy of the King James Bible — the version the church prefers — and Prose Works, another of Eddy’s books considered essential.
Bailey notes that other resources available are Eddy’s The Christian Science Sentinel and The Christian Science Journal. Bound versions of The Christian Science Monitor, a Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper that was also founded by Eddy, also are available.
“These books and periodicals constitute a remarkable record of Christian healing,” she wrote.
Church reading rooms are usually separated from the church itself. They are also more numerous than one would think, populating towns big and small. One novelist described the location of a detective office by putting it among a beauty school, a plumbing supply store, “a hearing aid shop and a Christian Science reading room next to a medical supply outlet.”
“We cherish and support every hungry heart,” Bailey wrote. “All of us need healing and spiritual meaning. We feel that each and every visitor can be touched by the kind of moral and physical healing exemplified by Christ Jesus. As the Psalmist said ‘... the Lord ... heal all thy diseases ...’ ”