Nearly 110 million people are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA’s 2021 Christmas holiday forecast.
AAA says that’s almost 34% more travelers than last year, and it’s nearly 28 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period.
While most people still plan to travel by car, AAA says airlines are expected to see a 184% increase from last year, with more than 6 million planning to fly.
“In general, we are getting close to pre-pandemic numbers here at Huntington Tri-State Airport,” said Brent Brown, the airport’s director.
The number of those flying at Tri-State for the week of Thanksgiving 2021 increased by more than 58% from the previous year, according to airport data. It showed total enplanements for the week of Thanksgiving this year were 3,057 compared to 1,783 the same week in 2020.
Total enplanements for Christmas 2020 was 791.
“We’re happy with what we are seeing and hoping that trend continues,” he said. “I anticipate that it will. People are more comfortable with flying now, and we offer some of the best travel destinations.”
One of those is the Orlando area, which according to AAA is the top travel destination in the nation for the Christmas holidays.
“Disney is there, and it’s centrally located in Florida, so you can get to a lot of places from there,” Brown said. “Tampa is also a popular destination, as well.”
Tampa also made AAA’s top 10 list for Christmas holiday travel spots.
Brown says American Airlines offers a popular flight to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“From there you can pretty much go anywhere,” he said.
John Bair, general manager of American Airlines at Huntington Tri-State Airport, says flight levels have been high for the past several months.
“The summer was excellent, and the fall and now during the holiday seasons we are seeing flights at near capacity,” Bair said. “Our daily service to Charlotte offers worldwide destinations.”
Brown says while some COVID restrictions have been lifted at the airport, the federal mask wearing policies and regulations are still in place.
“Anytime you enter the airport we ask that you put your mask on,” he said. “Specifically, once you get to the checkpoint and beyond you have to wear a mask, as well as wearing it while on the plane.”
His other piece of advice for those flying out of Tri-State is to get to the airport at least two hours prior to your departure time.
“Some passengers think they can get here five minutes before the flight is scheduled to depart and get on board, but it doesn’t work that way,” he said. “I hate it when people miss their flights because they didn’t give themselves enough time to park, check in baggage, get screened by security and get boarded.”
For those still planning to hit the road, the worst time to travel is from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 or from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, according to AAA. The best time to travel is any time on Dec. 25 — Christmas Day.
AAA reported gasoline prices about 3 cents lower than last week in the Huntington area, where the average cost for a gallon of regular is $3.254.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, preliminary results show that road travel over the Thanksgiving holiday reached near pre-pandemic levels and were just 4% below 2019 levels.