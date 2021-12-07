The Charleston Christmas parade, scheduled for Thursday, will close several streets that day, the city announced Tuesday.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Kanawha Boulevard between Pennsylvania Avenue North and Hale Street will be closed, except for one westbound lane from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North.
At 5:30 p.m., all lanes of Kanawha Boulevard will close from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Hale Street.
At 7 p.m. the following streets will be closed for parade:
- Kanawha Boulevard from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Hale Street
- Virginia Street East from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Capitol Street
- Quarrier Street from Capitol Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North
- Lee Street East from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Capitol Street
- Washington Street East from Capitol Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North
Other than the above main thoroughfares, the following intersections will also be closed until the conclusion of the Christmas parade:
- Kanawha Boulevard East / Hale Street
- Capitol Street / Virginia Street East
- Capitol Street / Quarrier Street
- Capitol Street / Lee Street East
- Capitol Street / Washington Street East
- Washington Street East/ Summers Street
- Washington Street East / Laidley Street
- Washington Street East / Court Street - North and South bound
- Washington Street East / Margaret Street
- Washington Street East / Shiloh Baptist Church
- Washington Street East / Bibby Street
- Washington Street East / Clendenin Street
- Clendenin Street / Lee Street East
- Clendenin Street / Quarrier Street
- Clendenin Street / Virginia Street East
- Clendenin Street / Kanawha Blvd. East
- Pennsylvania Avenue North / Kanawha Boulevard East
- Pennsylvania Avenue North / Virginia Street East
- Virginia Street East Exit Ramp EB
- Pennsylvania Avenue North / Lee Street East
At approximately 7 p.m., all Charleston Town Center mall traffic that exits on Quarrier Street will be detoured to Truslow Street and then east on Virginia Street to Capitol Street where they will stage until the tail of the parade passes and then be able to exit the downtown area.
At approximately 7 p.m., all Charleston Town Center mall traffic that exits on Lee Street will be detoured south on Court Street and east on Virginia Street to Capitol Street where they will wait until the tail of the parade passes and then be able to exit the downtown area.
At the end of the Gaither Concert, concertgoers will exit on Virginia Street East to Capitol Street where they will wait until the tail of the parade passes and then be able to exit the downtown area.
Free parking for those attending the parade is available in all city-owned parking garages.