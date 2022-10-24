Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A display of artifacts, mementos and photographs chronicling Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager’s historic supersonic flight and his years as a test pilot opened Monday at the Charleston airport named in his honor.

The West Virginia-born aviator’s sound barrier-breaking flight in the experimental Bell X-1 rocket plane took place 75 years ago this month over Rogers Dry Lake, in California’s Mojave Desert.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer

on Twitter.

