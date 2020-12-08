HUNTINGTON — Chuck Yeager didn’t have a college degree. He was a graduate of the College of Life and Death, as he said in a speech in 1984. He attended in World War II, Vietnam and Korea.
Still, Yeager, an honorary doctorate holder from Marshall University, appreciated the value of education, particularly one that truly tested an individual. Thus, just as he left a mark on the world, Yeager continued to make a mark on a select group of students at Marshall University.
The Yeager Scholars Program within the university’s Honors College was named in 1985 with the first students starting on campus in 1987. More than 300 students have received the generous full-ride scholarship that bears his name.
“It has been designed to groom them intellectually, personally, socially and professionally to become our leaders of tomorrow by challenging them again and again in every way to rise above the norm, to be better than they can possibly imagine,” Yeager said in 1985. “It’s going to be tough. It’s probably going to be painful for some. But by the time these special kids get through it all, by the time they have met all the rigorous mental and physical demands that will be made of them, overcome all the failures and disappointments and heartbreaks that they will surely encounter along the way, they will have learned what it’s like to push themselves to the limits of their capabilities, to maintain complete control of those limits over extended periods of time, and to enjoy being out there on the edge where excellence resides.
“They will be exceedingly bright, well-rounded, sophisticated, ambitious and caring young men and women who will be fully prepared to take up the reins of leadership and make significant contributions to our nation. If there is such a thing as ‘the right stuff’ — they will really have it.”
Yeager was heavily involved in the early years of the program and made it a point to return to Huntington to meet the students who represented him. Martha Woodward was the executive director of the John R. Hall Center for Academic Excellence and the Yeager program. She worked closely with Yeager during his annual visits with the Yeager Scholars.
“I have so many memories of his chats with the scholars both informally and in organized settings,” Woodard said in a release from the university. “He eagerly shared his experiences with them, always inviting their participation. One of the proud moments of my life came as we strolled across the campus from some event or other. He said, ‘You know, Martha; I have received all kinds of recognition, but I think these scholars will be my legacy more than anything I ever did. They will carry my name into the future with their accomplishments.’ He believed in the program which proudly bears his name.”
Dr. Mathew Weimer, now a family medicine physician with Valley Health, is among those who were influenced by the Yeager Scholars program. In 1997, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his sound-barrier breaking flight, Weimer was one of two lucky scholars to fly with the general over Huntington.
“We flew from Huntington Tri-State Airport in his Glen III P-51 aircraft,” Weimer said Tuesday. “While I don’t recall all of the maneuvers that he performed while we flew over Huntington and the Marshall campus, I do recall being quite sick as my family and I made our way home from the airport. It was exhilarating, of course, and was truly an honor for me. I was so fortunate to be chosen for this scholarship and for this particular experience.
“General Yeager didn’t mince words and was well known for his candor,” he said. “While I could share a quote or two from our many conversations back then, I’ll keep those memories to myself.”
A freshman in 1997, Weimer said he was only beginning to understand how significant his experience was.
“My parents and late grandparents were there to witness the flight, and as I get older, I am increasingly grateful for that memory,” he said. “He meant so much to my grandparents’ generation, and while I was only beginning to understand this as an 18-year-old, I really appreciate it now.”
Martha Hill, the current president of the Society of Yeager Scholars board of directors, said what Yeager accomplished in his career has always served as great inspiration for the students in the program.
“Gen. Yeager was one of the truly extraordinary leaders of our time,” Hill said in the release. “In his passing, he has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire the best in all of us. I am grateful for his immeasurable contributions to the Marshall University Society of Yeager Scholars, which promotes the next generation of exceptional leaders.”
Nicki LoCascio, the dean of Marshall’s Honors College, has worked with Yeager during his visits to meet current scholars.
“Since the inception of the Yeager Scholars at Marshall, Gen. Yeager always showed great interest in the character of the students,” LoCascio said. “His yearly visits and talks were a highlight of our program.”
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert met with Yeager during his last visit to Huntington in October 2019.
“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gen. Chuck Yeager,” Gilbert said in a release. “Chuck Yeager will forever be known as one of the aviation giants of the 20th century. He is a constant source of inspiration for the state of West Virginia and for the students at Marshall University, especially in the Society of Yeager Scholars program. We’re forever grateful for the ability to put his name to a program that has produced some of the greatest leaders in our region. I had the pleasure of meeting Gen. Yeager during his visit to Marshall in 2019. His bravery and willingness to serve, especially in the face of the unknown, is a testament to the spirit of all West Virginians. His contributions in the fields of research and aviation led the way for the world we know today. I mourn his loss, and my thoughts are with his family during this time.”
Marshall University is home to the General Chuck Yeager Collection. The collection was received as a gift from the general in March 1987 and consists of a wide variety of artifacts, photographs, published materials, books and films related to aviation, as well as personal memorabilia from Yeager’s career in the U.S. Air Force.
Many of the artifacts, photographs and memorabilia are on display in the Gen. Chuck Yeager Room on the second floor of the Morrow Library in the Archives and Special Collections Department.
Yeager’s relationship with Marshall was one of proximity first, as it is the nearest university to his hometown of Hamlin, but the connection became deeper as his life went on and the Yeager scholarship program was formed.