With West Virginia’s share of a second, $900-billion federal pandemic stimulus package churning the state economy, state revenue collections for February topped $321.66 million, beating projections by $34.22 million, according to figures released Monday by the Senate Finance Committee.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the report during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, noting, “All that is just moving in a terrific way … These numbers are just terrific numbers.”
In addition to the federal stimulus, which was passed by Congress in December and included $600 individual payments and an extension through March of enhanced $600 a week unemployment benefits, the February surplus was helped by lowering revenue estimates for the month by about $12 million from February 2020.
Justice also touted a year-to-date budget surplus of $208 million, again a surplus grown by lowering year-to-date revenue estimates by more than $87 million from the same point in the 2019-20 budget year.
Personal income taxes -- a tax Justice is advocating eliminating -- led the way in February, with collections of $132.17 million topping projections, and February 2020 collections, by about $36 million.
The other key pillar of state revenue, consumer sales taxes, also exceeded projections, bringing in $117.96 million. That was $5.1 million above estimates, and about $7.6 million above February 2020 collections.
One revenue source that continues to struggle is severance tax collections, hard-hit by a 31% decline in coal production nationally, along with falling natural gas prices, during the Trump presidency.
February severance tax collections of $19.42 million were $8.98 million below estimate, and $6.78 million below February 2020 collections.
While demand for coal and natural gas may be lagging, sin tax collections have been up during the pandemic. Year-to-date tobacco tax collections of $111.97 million are up more than 11% from 2019-20, while combined liquor and beer taxes of $19.4 million are up 14% over the same period in 2019-20.