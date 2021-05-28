The city of Charleston has announced times and dates for summer youth programs.
Kanawha City Community Center will host Step by Step summer programs for elementary school students.
Session One is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 8 to June 30.
Session Two will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 6 to Aug. 6.
For more information, call 304-348-6484.
The Bob Burdette Summer Program at the North Charleston Community Center will run 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 21 through July 30.
The program is open to students in first through fifth grades.
Call 304-348-6884 for more information.
PAAC summer programs for grades K through 12 will return to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Program will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 7 to June 11 and June 21 through July 7.
For more information, call 304-348-6404.
Through PAAC, free breakfast and lunch will be provided for children at each of these centers Monday through Friday from June 7 to July 30. Meal times to be announced.
Community Center Hours
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and North Charleston Community Center will open June 1. The hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning June 12, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Kanawha City Community Center opens June 7. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Roosevelt Neighborhood Center opens June 7. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.