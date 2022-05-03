The Charleston City Council approved the distribution of about $3.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds on Monday night.
The approval of funding to nine community organizations came after the council rejected a proposal from Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre to postpone agenda items related to American Rescue Plan funding until a public hearing can be held about funding to fix road slippage on Blaine Boulevard in North Charleston.
Councilman Pat Jones told members he had gotten word Monday that a proposal to fix Blaine Boulevard is not eligible for federal funding because it would cost more than the $5 million limit.
Jones said a representative from Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff told him the city could use American Rescue Plan funding for the project. The council had previously turned down Jones’ suggestion to set aside American Rescue Plan funding for the work. Jones said if the city would contribute $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding along with $5 million from the federal government, it would be close to having all the money to fix the road slip.
Faegre asked to postpone consideration of the nine applications until the next scheduled meeting so the city could set a public meeting to discuss Blaine Boulevard.
“I’m sure we all can agree that these nine applicants are not in a dire situation where their homes can possibly fall in or the sewer system fall into the Kanawha River,” Faegre said. “I think we all need to be accountable for what’s going on here. As passionate as Mr. Jones is about this situation, we all would feel the same way if we are having it in our wards with a group of ... citizens that have lived in the city for decades and decades. So, I do move to postpone once again.”
Jones said the road slippage puts 14 houses, a church and a sewer line at risk of falling into the river.
According to a project overview by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, provided to a reporter by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office, an approximately 1,000-foot section of Blaine Boulevard and a sewer main along the Kanawha River are at risk.
A representative from Manchin’s office did not respond to a question about whether the project had been turned down for funding, but the overview of the project, dated July 2021, said there is “no Federal interest to move forward” with an “emergency streambank stabilization project because all viable alternatives were found to exceed the Federal funding limits.”
“Senator Manchin continues to monitor this issue and will work with all parties involved to help solve this complex situation that impacts families on Blaine Boulevard,” a spokesperson the West Virginia Democrat wrote in an email.
Faegre agreed with Councilwoman Caitlin Cook’s suggestion to vote on the nine applications and schedule a public hearing about Blaine Boulevard before the next council meeting.
The city got about $37 million in American Rescue Plan funding. If the council approved all of the recommended uses for the money, it would have $5 million left over.
Goodwin said her administration will help host a public hearing on the matter.
“Councilmember Jones knows that each and every one of our senior staff members, including myself, has a file about this big, because no action was taken on Blaine Boulevard until February of 2019 by this administration,” Goodwin said. “So, we’ll bring our file and show you what we’ve done. I can’t promise we’ll get somebody from the Army Corps of Engineers, but we’ll request all of the folks that we’ve been working hand in glove with, so I can certainly offer that to you during a discussion.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a date for the public meeting had not been set.
Speaking after the meeting, Goodwin said the problems on Blaine Boulevard predate her administration taking over in 2019.
“This is a project that really needed to be looked at about 10 years ago,” Goodwin said. “So, the amount of damage that’s been done and what we’re hearing back from the federal government is that it’s too large of a project and that there has to be other options.”
City Manager Jonathan Storage said the administration is hopeful it will receive money to fix the road from disaster mitigation funding through the West Virginia Community Advancement and Development.
“When you look at the standards that apply, we seem to be very competitive for this [funding],” Storage said. “There are tens of millions of dollars in this project fund that can be used for just this type of thing — it’s to avoid the types of calamities that you’ve heard talked about.”
Storage and Goodwin disagreed with Jones’ assessment that the city’s sewer line is in danger of falling into the river soon if the project isn’t funded.
“The real threat right now is to the road itself, not the homes,” Storage said. “The real threat right now is to the road.”
Goodwin said the city has had public meetings in North Charleston that have included discussion of Blaine Boulevard.
The council ultimately approved the following American Rescue Plan funding requests:
- $313,606 to the YWCA Sojourner’s shelter to hire a licensed therapist for four years.
- $451,797 to the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program to hire a full-time therapist and to expand, and West Virginia Supreme Court’s Remote Participation Program, which allows victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to file petitions for protective orders and attend follow-up court hearings remotely without going to a courthouse.
- $639,431 to the Kanawha-
- Charleston Health Department for revenue lost during the pandemic. The amount covers 50% of the department’s lost revenue, according to its application. The Kanawha County Commission committed $600,000 in American Rescue Plan money to cover lost revenue for the health department, as well.
- $450,000 to the Kanawha Valley Collective to provide supportive services for people who are newly housed in Charleston. Director Traci Strickland told council members the money would allow the program to hire three people and serve at least 36 newly housed people per year.
“Getting people housed pretty much is easy,” Strickland said. “If I can write a check, I can get just about anybody in a house. What happens is, how quickly do they lose that housing because of the case-management needs to keep the housing, whether that’s going to the grocery store, getting to doctor’s appointments, whether it’s landlord mediation if there’s an issue?
“So, what these case managers would do would be on a case-by-case basis — provide supports for individuals who move from homelessness to housing.”
- $880,500 to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau to market Charleston as the gateway to West Virginia outdoor recreation, develop a new strategic sports sales plan, and recruit new businesses to the city.
- $200,000 to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to support its 2022-23 season, for six symphonic and four pops concerts, to maintain its existing programs and schedule special outreach ensemble performances serving the West Side.
- $350,000 to Bright Futures Inc., an organization headquartered at A More Excellent Lifeway Center Church on the West Side, to complete renovations for the second floor of its building. Rev. Robert Haley said the organization offers food distribution now and wants to remodel the second floor to offer training for children and adults, among other programs.
- $200,000 to the Charleston Area Alliance for its Women and Minority Small Business Program and to its Roots Program, an initiative aimed at getting people with local ties to move back to Charleston.
- $150,000 to FestivALL for an expansion of the annual programming and investing in cultural activities and arts.
The council also awarded nearly $6 million in paving contracts, including a $4.2 million contract with Mr. Asphalt Inc. for asphalt street paving, a $969,100 contract with McClanahan Construction Co. for concrete street paving, and a $621,366 contract with SQP Construction Group for sidewalk ramp construction services to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Goodwin said it is the largest city paving budget of her administration and, she believes, of the past 20 years.