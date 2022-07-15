Weekend street dining on Hale Street in Charleston will not take place for the rest of the summer at the request of the owner of the one full-service restaurant that had participated.
Vicente Cruz, owner of Hale House, said he “pulled the plug” on street dining after hearing the concerns that other businesses on the street had with closing the street for outdoor dining.
“The city was going to, I think they weren't going to really pursue trying to stop [Hale Street] from being shut down,” Cruz said. “And I don't know, I kind of felt bad with the other people on the block. I want to be a good neighbor and everything.”
A spokeswoman for the city of Charleston said outdoor dining on Hale Street would discontinue through the remaineder of the scheduled season after businesses that were participating came to the city about stopping it. Hale Street also remained open last weekend.
The city had planned to close the street from Quarrier to Lee streets every summer weekend from 3 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday to allow restaurants to set up tables and chairs in the street so customers could dine outdoors. The practice started in 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, seven Hale Street businesses wrote a letter asking city officials to reconsider closing the street for outdoor dining because doing so negatively affected their businesses. Some business owners also spoke at a Charleston City Council meeting.
Only two of Hale Street's three restaurants, Hale House and Stella’s Gelato/Specialty Market, were setting up for outdoor dining most weekends, and one was selling more products than food, Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Mayor Amy Goodwin, said last month.
In the letter, the businesses wrote that the city had assured them Hale Street would not be closed for only one participant in outdoor dining, but that only one full-service restaurant participated.
Gina Puzzuoli, owner of Stray Dog Antiques on Hale Street, said she was pleased the city would keep the street open but upset about what it took to get the change.
"It was their rule all along that the street was not ever supposed to be closed for just one street dining venue,” Puzzuoli said Friday. “So I mean, my guess is that enough discord was registered. The city had said all along that this was their rule. They didn't follow it last year, and they weren't following it this year.”
Naomi Bays, an at-large City Council member and owner of Oddbird Gifts, one of the seven businesses that signed on to the letter, said she’s OK with the street not closing for street dining.
"My whole point was, let's have a better conversation about this,” Bays said. “And then, my sticking point was, we were told one thing and another thing was happening. That's my whole thing. And that seems to be what other businesses' issues are, as well.”
Cruz said he and Stella's owner, Kim Rossi, have talked about closing the street for special events, like a movie night or a block party, in the future.