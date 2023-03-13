Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will partner to repair trails damaged by flooding last May.

The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH) near Ritter and Memorial parks received significant damage that could cost $300,000 to repair, according to GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna. McKenna said the annual budget for repairs on the trail is $10,000.

Tags

Recommended for you