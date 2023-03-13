People walk a dog on the walking trail along Fourpole Creek on Wednesday in Huntington. The Huntington Parks and Recreation District and the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will partner to repair damaged trails from flooding last May.
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will partner to repair trails damaged by flooding last May.
The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH) near Ritter and Memorial parks received significant damage that could cost $300,000 to repair, according to GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna. McKenna said the annual budget for repairs on the trail is $10,000.
The park district will cover material costs, while the city’s Public Works Department will provide labor.
Mark Bates, the city’s director of public works, said the department hopes to begin work in the coming weeks once debris removal from Fourpole Creek is completed. Bates said the department would focus on eliminating the possibility of erosion onto neighboring streets.
Bates said the partnership would benefit the park district, as it doesn’t own the heavy equipment needed to complete the project, which the city can provide.
Bates said he expects that once the project is started, it will be completed within a few days.
Park district employees previously surveyed areas of the PATH for damage, with locations close to Fourpole Creek having significant slips. After the flood, maintenance staff smoothed out sections of the PATH, but parts of the gravel trail are still loose, McKenna said.