City passes zoning changes to Charleston's West Side in contested vote

Charleston City Council passed a bill that relaxes zoning requirements on the city’s West Side in a contested vote Monday night, with 18 council members voting for the bill and eight going against it.
With the bill’s passage, duplexes will now be allowed on single-family lots, triplexes and quadplexes can be put on corner lots and some parking requirements for single-family homes and duplexes can be waived in the new district. The Charleston Planning Department strongly advocated for the bill, saying it will be a start to revamping housing development on the West Side.
Previous city code only allowed construction of single-family homes in this area. City developers said this was a costly barrier to building affordable housing in the neighborhood.
Councilwoman Tiffany Wesley Plear, representing Ward 4, the ward most affected by the changes, voted against the bill. She echoed concerns by some West Side residents during the meeting Monday that the city does not have a detailed plan in place for housing redevelopment for the entire West Side.
Plear said that while the city has done substantial outreach with the community to discuss the zoning changes, West Side residents still want answers to how the city and the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority will continue to develop housing in the future.
And while the West Side needs affordable housing now, she said her constituents have told her that the neighborhood “need[s] other resources before we pile people in poverty on top of people in poverty.”
Council members Pat Jones, Bobby Haas, Chuck Overstreet, Jeanine Faegre, Adam Knauff, Robert Sheets and Shannon Snodgrass also voted against the bill.
A vote on the bill was already delayed twice before Monday, which city officials said was to hear more public input on the bill.
Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, chairperson of the city’s Planning, Streets and Traffic committee, said Monday that postponing the vote again would just further continue the lack of development in the neighborhood.
“The only thing that would probably go up into this neighborhood [before Monday] is subsidized housing ... this is something of trying to do something now, instead of waiting,” she said.
City Planning Director Dan Vriendt said during outreach efforts from January to March, limited opposition to the plan itself surfaced.
“There’s almost 1,200 properties in this district, and all the outreach we’ve done, all the door to door [knocking] ... having public meetings, we’ve had probably less than 12 people in opposition to this,” he said.
Vriendt said in a previous meeting that the Neighborhood Reinvestment Overlay Zoning District can be pulled back at any time.
The district runs east to west from Stockton Street to Glenwood Avenue, and from Kanawha Boulevard north to Washington Street West. A small sliver from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Street is also included.