A portion of a Charleston community center now bears the name of a late city patrolman known as the “father of after-school programs.”
The city on Thursday renamed the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s western wing the Robert Edward Easley Sr. Annex.
The wing is dedicated to after-school programming.
Easley, who died in 1977, was one of few Black officers working in Charleston during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s.
He helped organize The Canteen, a youth center in the Triangle District that housed supervised activities for young people, and spent countless hours there volunteering his time to help keep kids off the street and out of trouble, according to a resolution from the city.
Easley received the 1963 Officer of the Year Award and Medal of Valor and repeatedly was named officer of the month, according to the city.
Easley’s son, Robert Jr., remembered him as an “extraordinary man” who loved children and never met a stranger.
“He was everywhere,” Easley said. “You would think he was more than one person. But he transcended and he made more of himself. They say it’s mentorship, but he did discipleship like Christ did. And he imparted in each one. There’s thousands here in the city. I’m surprised that the showing wasn’t much bigger.”
Easley approached the city with the idea of honoring his father. In April, the Charleston City Council passed a resolution honoring Easley’s life.
Thursday’s ceremony took place on the anniversary of Easley’s 1997 death.
Seeing his father’s name go up on the community center on the anniversary of his death was a “beautiful thing,” Easley said.
“For his name to be there is emblematic that he may be gone in body, but he’s here in spirit,” Easley said.
Easley said he would next ask the city to rename Donnally Street in honor of his father.
Easley Sr. served as an associate pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Church, across the street from the community center on Donnally Street, and graduated from Garnet High School, at the end of Donnally, his son said.
“This was his street. Washington Manor, that was his manor,” he said. “We didn’t need a policeman; he policed the manor. He integrated the white side and the Black side. We were the first family that moved to the white side.”
Martec Washington, Easley’s grandson, remembered him as an “amazing individual” who learned and taught others to communicate in sign language for his first wife, Washington’s grandmother, who is deaf. Washington was about 9 when Easley died, he said.
“Everywhere he took me, he knew somebody,” Washington said. “He had this big, long van and he would pack people in it, take them where they needed to go.”
Washington said he hopes the city invests in and expands after-school programs.
“That way,” Washington said, “my grandpa’s legacy not only lives on through one building, but through a whole list of programs.”