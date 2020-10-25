St. Albans High School student recipient of national honor
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that Andrew C. Vickers of St. Albans has been selected to become a member of the organization. The Society, which recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Vickers is a student at St. Albans High School.
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step of the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strength and pursue their passions.
Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence, at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. For more information, about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.
