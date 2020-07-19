The GKVF awards 370 post-secondary scholarships
Through its statewide scholarship program, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF) has awarded 370 post-secondary scholarships for a total of $830,155 this year. These scholarships will assist students from all over West Virginia in pursuing post-secondary education during the 2020-21 academic year. The Foundation has 111 scholarship funds available and these funds have varying eligibility criteria (financial need, county of residence, high school attended, intended major, academic achievement, community service, etc.). Those interested in applying should visit the Foundation’s website at www.tgkvf.org and click on the Scholarships tab to learn more about TGKVF’s Scholarship Program. The 2021-22 scholarship application will be available online beginning Nov. 15, 2020 and the deadline to apply will be Jan. 15, 2021.
The following West Virginia students were named scholarship winners:
Berkeley: Makenna Cast, $2,000; Molly Hull, $2,000; Brett Linton, $1,000.
Boone: Abby Bolton, $1,400; Gracie Crone, $1,950; Kaylea Egnor, $2,000; Hannah Guthrie, $2,000; Mikayla Kirk, $2,000; Austin Marcum, $850; Corrine May, $2,000; Brooke Phillips, $2,000; Katie Ramsayer, $1,150.
Braxton: Erin King, $2,000; Mary Stewart, $2,000.
Brooke: Mia Marino, $2,000.
Cabell: James Cooper, $2,000; Skylar Davis, $2,000; Kira Hayes, $2,000; Grace Kinder, $2,000; Rachel King, $8,000; Rachel Lake, $2,000; Carlee Lusher, $2,000; Raiven Scott, $2,000; Hattie Sergent, $2,000; Hannah Sullivan, $2,000.
Calhoun: Cassidy Conley, $1,500; Erika Newell, $2,000; Kaitlyn Toney, $1,500.
Clay: Andrew Belt, $2,000; Caitlin Belt, $2,000; Austin Brown, $2,000; Hunter Jones, $2,000; Ely Osborne, $2,000; Sharina Ratliff, $1,000; Darren Ray, $2,000; James Summers III, $6,000; Tailynn Varney, $2,550.
Doddridge: Maci Britton, $2,000; Heidi Lusk, $2,000; Isaac Pringle, $2,000.
Fayette: Jadyn Allen, $2,000; Josiah Baker, $2,000; Carson Cochran, $1,000; Matthew Cortines, $2,000;Dalton Dempsey, $1,000; Jessica Greenwood, $2,000; Makala Hizer, $650; Aiden Jones, $2,000; Rachel Liddle, $885; Elizabeth Lowe, $2,500; Tate Mauzy, $1,000; Dominic Re, $2,000; Tyrese Selinger, $2,000; Kaytlin Wilson, $1,250; Blake Wingrove, $2,000.
Gilmer: Keaton Moore, $2,000; Michael Roy, $2,000.
Greenbrier: Shannon Brunzo-Hager, $2,000; Asa Dick, $7,000; Emma Eisenbeiss, $2,000; Luna Martin, $2,000; Morgan Pendleton, $2,000; Mai Tran, $2,000.
Hancock: Allyson Brothers, $2,000; Zachary Guiddy, $2,000.
Hardy: Brock Dolly, $7,000; Caroline Edelen, $1,000; Cody Turner, $2,000.
Harrison: Miya Lantz, $560; Destiny Lusk, $2,000; Mackenzie Steele, $2,000.
Jackson: Haley Carson, $2,000; Presley Fisher, $2,000; Alecxander Gwynn, $2,000; Mercedes Hackworth, $2,000; Alexis Knopp, $1,300; Fiona Lane, $2,000; Gabriela Martinez, $2,000; Christopher Neil, $4,000; Teresa Riffle, $2,000; Noah Sergent, $2,000.
Jackson: Destiny Thomas, $2,000; Jilliann Throneberry, $2,000; Alexis Whited, $2,000; Destany Wilson, $2,000; Ryan Wratchford, $2,000.
Jefferson: Adelaide Amore, $6,000; Jane Cabbiness, $2,000; Samantha Gonzalez, $2,000; Jordan Phillips, $2,000; Emma Speck, $2,000.
Kanawha: Carleigh Abbott, $2,000; Jennifer Adams, $4,000; Chelsey Adkins, $4,000; Hazem Attal, $1,000; Ian Avis, $2,000; Jemima Ayilaran, $2,000; Haidyn Bare, $400; Chasie Beard, $2,000; Ellen Blackwood, $7,000; Zachary Blankenship, $5,000; Emma Bowles, $1,000; Kezia’h Brown, $2,000; Kennedy Buckley, $2,000; Anthony Carfagna, $1,350; Jarred Carter, $650; Sharmel Cavender, $2,000; Laney Cole, $650; Gannon Cole, $2,000; Mckenzie Counts, $1,000; Harley Coutz, $2,000; Megan Craner, $1,000; Derek Crider, $4,000; Zachary Crouse, $1,000; Kate Cruickshank, $1,000; Lacaya Cyrus, $1,000; Erin Dodd, $2,000; Allison Donato,$2,000; Emma Dooley, $1,000; Katelyn Dorsey, $1,000; Todd Douglas, $1,000; Zeinab Elkhansa , $1,000; Sachleen Elkins, $2,000; Isabel Emch, $1,000; Rylee Fields, $1,000; Cameron Fisher, $1,000; Jarod Fulks, $2,000; Jordan Gibson, $2,495; Jenna Gillenwater, $1,000; Jordan Goble, $1,000; Chase Goldsmith, $1,000; Maisie Gore, $6,000; Alexis Grbac, $2,000; Luke Grimm, $2,000; Layne Gumowski; $2,000; Sydney Hamrick, $1,000; Mason Hamrick, $1,000; Sarah Harding, $1,000; Christoph Hart, $1,000; Vivian Hartwell, $700; David Hartzell, $2,000; Leyla Hatfield, $2,000; Alexa Hawkins, $2,000; Cari Hively, $2,000; Hanna Ho, $2,000; Breanna Hodges, $2,000; Phota Huffman, $1,000; Mahaley Hughes, $6,000; Sydney Johnson, $6,000; Colby Johnson, $2,000; Kaitlyn Jones, $1,000; Jerry Lacy, $2,000; Sierra Lawhorn, $1,000; Hannah Lemon, $1,000; Grayson Lester, $2,000; Madison Litton, $1,000; Alissa Lowe, $1,150; Kylie Lucas, $2,000; Celeste Maddy, $2,000; Connor Mann, $2,000; Kendal Marshall, $2,000; Megan McClung, $1,000; Megan McCullough, $2,000; Jacob McGuire, $1,000; Alexa McPhail, $2,000; Philip Michael, $1,000; Christopher Miller, $480; Kalea Miller, $1,975.00; Charity Mostow, $1,300; Matthew Mullins, $1,000; Danielle Mullins , $7,500; Malie Munasinghe, $1,000; Kaitlyn Musick, $1,000; Lydia Neidlinger, $1,700; Kaitlin Nester, $1,000; Brooklyn Nunleym, $1,000; Andrew O’Neill, $2,000; Adedamola Oyedokun, $1,500; Evan Page, $5,000; Savannah Parsons, 1,400; Gage Pauley, $1,000; Savannah Pauley, $2,000; Kathryn Pauley, $2,000; Charisse Peck, $1,000; Holli Perdue, $4,000; Lauren Phillips, $1,000; Madeleine Plutro, $1,000; Victoria Porterfield, 1,000; Leslie Proctor, $1,000; Jacey Prowse, $1,000; McKinley Randolph, $2,000; Patrick Reed, $8,000; Katherine Reed, $1,000; Nora Riffle, $2,000; Madison Robinson, $2,000; Elijah Robinson, $2,000; Alaina Rumbaugh, $2,000; Autumn Smith, $2,000; Karlee Smith, $1,500; Kiah Smith, $2,000; Haley Snodgrass, $1,000; Rachael Snyder, $1,000; Megan Spelock, $2,000; Jakob Spruce, $1,000; Hunter Stamper, $1,000; Haley Stanley, $4,000; Emily Stierwalt, $5,000; Angelina Summerbell, $1,000; Lydia Sweat, $900; Joel Sweat, 1,000; Madeleine Swint, $6,000; Megan Tanner, $460; Jacob Taylor, $1,000; Emily Taylor, $1,000; Soleen Tran, $2,000; Madeline Triplett, $650; Madeleine Turley, $2,000; Rhianna Turturice, $1,000; Kayden Upton, $1,000; Sophia Veazey, $5,000; Catherine Walker, $5,000; Emma Ward, $1,000; Jayden Ware, $2,000; Imani Weldon, $2,000; Jay Wessels, $2,500; Savannah Westfall, $2,000; Arianna Whitehair, $1,000; Katherine Whittington, $1,150; Hannah Willey, $2,000; Ostin Williams, $2,000; Abigail Williams, $2,000; Caleb Woods, $2,495; Jared Woods, $2,495; Michelle Zhu, $1,000.
Lewis: Mason Atha, $1,400; Charlotte Dotson; $1,400; Kaleb Gannon, $7,000; Kassandra Hughes, $2,000.
Lincoln: Karah Alberts, $2,000; Bailey Baker, $2,000; Emily Cadd, $2,000; Logan Christian, $4,000; Annika Godwin, $2,000; Amelia Godwin, $1,600; Kaylin Nelson, $2,000; Jerrad Price, $2,000; Katelynn Sullivan, $2,000; William Thomas, $2,000; Emily Thomas, $2,000.
Logan: James Ellis, $1,000; Tonya McCormick, $600; Philip Mullins, $650.
Marion: Kyra Dukich, $5,000.
Marshall: Visakha Turner, $500.
Mason: Nazar Abbas, $1,000; Jayla Arnold, $2,000; Monica Cook, $1,000; Justin Holley, $5,000; Peyton Hughes, $5,000; Shannon Lyons, $1,250; Brandi Stroup, $2,000.
McDowell: Kristen Calhoun, $2,000; Logan Kennedy, $1,000.
Mercer: Brian Lowe, $5,000; Dakota Miller, $1,000; Aubrie Peyton, $7,500; Olarotimi Ponder, $2,000; Brayden Quesenberry, $1,000; Victoria Terry, $2,000.
Mineral: Matthew Kenney, $2,000.
Mingo: Abigail Kozee, $2,000.
Monongalia: David Carvajal, $2,000; Tallan Embrey, $2,000; Emily Fisher, $2,000; Heather Willis, $7,000.
Monroe: Cade McMunigal, $2,000.
Morgan: Matthew Chapman, $8,000; Christopher King; $2,000.
Nicholas: Chelsey Adkins,$1,350; Makala Alderman, $1,600; Brandon Amick, $2,000; Amelia Bard, $2,000; Adrienne Bounds, $1,250; Riley Butcher, $5,000; Jordan Cochran, $5,000; Jacob Grose, $2,500; Jacob Holcomb, $2,500; Johnathon Johnson, $5,000; Michael McClung, $1,950; Derek Mullins, $1,250; Eamonn Payton, $7,000; Shade Rader, $2,000; Illysa Sergeon, $5,000; Hayley Short, $625; Karen Truong, $2,500; Makayla Woods, $1,000.
Ohio: Jennavieve Brown, $2,000; Marguerite Demasi, $2,000; Elizabeth Nickell, $2,000; Kylie Pell, $2,000; Veda Wheeler, $2,000.
Pocahontas: Jacob Jones, $6,000; Brady Jones, $8,000; Kelly Pyne, $2,000.
Preston: Leann Carrico, $1,000; Shane Ferrell, $2,000; Abigail Warnick, $2,000; Ethan Wimer, $5,000; David Wimer, $2,000; Jonathan Wimer, $8,000; Haley Zinn, $7,000.
Putnam: Hunter Allen, $2,000; Margaret Bird, $2,000; Jeremy Blake, $2,000; Jacob Blizzard, $1,500; Callen Bostic, $2,000; Chase Casto; $2,500; Kaitlyn Dillard; $2,000; Madison Gillispie, $2,000; Evan Haley, $1,000; Rebecca Hall, $2,000; Travis Hanna, $1,500; Jamie Irvine, $1,000; Bailee Keblesh, $4,000; Faith Lovejoy, $700; Dylan Luikart, $1,800; Jaxon Miller, $2,000; Olivia Moncada, $5,000; Emmelee Newhouse, $2,000; Tylee Oldham, $6,000; Natalie Parra, $2,000; Brooklyn Persinger, $2,000; Lindsey Russell, $1,000; Abigail Short, $2,000; Sydney Smith, $2,000; Kelsey Templeton, $2,000; Jonah Tincher, $2,000.
Raleigh: Madeline Boyd, $2,000; Caitlyn Cormack, $2,000; Kaitlynn Cox, $2,000; Stephanie Hopkins, $2,000; Emily Martin, $1,000; Abigail Boggs, $2,000.
Randolph: Cole Crumm, $6,000; Olivia Ferguson, $2,000; Elijah Jones, $5,000.
Roane: Hannah Stricklen, $635.
Taylor: Charles Davisson, $2,000.
Tucker: Destiny Meador, $2,000.
Tyler: Creed Ammons, $750; Eli Henthorn, $7,000.
Wayne: Olivia Hughes, $1,000; Shawna Lockard, $2,000; Jacob Simpkins, $2,000; Caleb Spry, $2,000.
Webster: Darrian Dominguez, $1,350.
Wetzel: Paige Brill, $2,000.
Wirt: Shawna Ashby, $2,000; Daniel McCloy, $2,000.
Wood: Sydney Bailey, $2,500; Grace Cox, $5,000; Emma Hyson, $7,500; Baileigh Lewis, $2,000; Eleanor Mommessin, $550; Casey Morrison, $2,000; Molly Powney, $5,000; Sidney Strause, $2,000; Bethany Wager, $7,000; Grace West, $6,000.
Wyoming: Logan Bland, $2,000.
Finalists named in 13th annual WV Scholar Program
Fifteen of the top rising seniors in West Virginia have been named West Virginia Scholar Finalists and remain in competition for a full scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. The finalists include:
Hailey Cox, Shady Spring High School; Emma Dotson, Bridgeport High School; Melody Garret, Lewis County High School; Abigail Hannan, Elkins High School; Davis Haynes, Ripley High School; Alexander Heath, Musselman High School; Abigail Judy, Winfield High School; Macy McKnight, Sissonville High School; Quinn Raffo, Richwood High School; Eden Reynolds, Charleston Catholic High School; Lauren Rousch, Ripley High School; Alex Thompson, Philip Barbour High School; Allison Vance, Washington High School; Miranda Vaughn, Cabell-Midland High School; and Peyton Whitt, James Monroe High School.
The average GPA of the finalists is 3.9, with 11 of the 15 holding a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Their academic interests include biology, business, education, English, graphic design, physics, psychology, and social justice.
The winner will receive a four-year full scholarship which pays for tuition, fees, room and board. The first and second runner-up also receive generous scholarship awards.
Hurricane student receives WVU sponsored scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that Manan H. Parikh of Hurricane has been named a National Merit West Virginia University Foundation Inc. Scholarship winner.
Parikh, a graduate of Hurricane High School, plans to major in biomedical engineering.