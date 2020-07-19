Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.