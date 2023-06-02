Traci Strickland stood in the kitchen of what was the Giltinan Center as men in neon-green Public Works T-shirts streamed past her, carrying pieces of furniture and loading them into a trash-compactor truck waiting outside.
By the time the Kanawha Valley Collective is through cleaning and sprucing up the 60-bed men’s homeless shelter, which they've renamed Equinox Mens Shelter, the majority of the furniture will be thrown away, not only to abate a pest problem, but to generally improve the space, said Strickland, the collective's executive director.
“It’s a new day, and a new opportunity, and ... there's furniture that was here when I worked here 20 years ago,” Strickland said. “Sometimes it's just time to get rid of some chairs and breathe some new life into a place.”
On Thursday, the Kanawha Valley Collective took over the shelter operations. Its previous manager, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, plans to dissolve due to financial problems, city officials have said.
Peak Living Services, a subsidiary of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc, has now acquired Roark-Sullivan's Assets and is operating the Veterans Lifeway Center, Liberty Center, and Twin Cities Supportive Housing Center, said Megan Diehl, a spokeswoman for the agency.
Diehl said there will be no disruption in services for those facilities.
The Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center nonprofit organization had not dissolved as of Friday, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.
For Strickland, the first order of business is cleaning and eliminating a bedbug problem at the homeless shelter.
The shelter’s residents have been moved to cots in a nearby administrative building, where they’ll sleep for a total of 19 days while a pest control company seals and fumigates in the building. After that, another company will clean the entire building. Then volunteers will help paint a few of the rooms.
While residents are the administrative building, the shelter will operate more like a warming center than a shelter, Strickland said. It’s not an ideal situation, Strickland said, but it was the best solution they could come up with.
“We talked about talking to the Salvation Army, who I’m confident would have partnered with us, but also, if you're just going to have people sleeping on cots at the Salvation Army, we could do the cots next door here and it really changed people's routines very little,” she said. “They're still as close to Manna Meal. For the people who work, they take the same bus...We’re trying not to disrupt some of that stuff too much.”
The Kanawha Valley Collective is putting approximately $163,000 into the shelter, which will cover cleaning and exterminating as well as purchasing new beds, furniture, a refrigerator, sheets and other supplies, Strickland said.
Funding help came from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the state’s West Virginia Community Advancement and Development emergency solutions grant and the Pallotine Foundation.
“Running a shelter is an expansion, I guess, of what our goals were as an agency,” Strickland said. “We didn't set out to run an emergency shelter, but Charleston needs an emergency shelter. So when there was no one to run it, the agency that had ran it for 40 years ceased to be in existence, someone had to step up but couldn't have done it without the city, without the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation without WVCAD."
On Thursday morning, residents’ belongings had been stacked into plastic containers to be put into a new “hot box,” a heated chamber meant to kill any critters that may be hiding.
Paperwork was separated to go into a freezer, which would have the same effect.
In the future, the shelter staff will use the device on the belongings of all the new intakes, to prevent bed bugs from coming back, shelter director Sarah Collins said.
“I know [bed bugs] have been here,” Strickland said. “I’ve been told they’ve been way worse than they are currently. Like before, and I don't know when exactly before is, you could see them apparently everywhere.”
To avoid city workers infecting their clothing with bed bugs as they removed furniture, Strickland said they would exterminate first before removing the shelter's beds. She said the situation illustrates the downfall of the shelter’s management under Roark-Sullivan recently.
“I think part of the real story is, you've got people that are afraid to come in here to remove stuff, and I'm not saying that's not valid, but they're afraid to come in and remove stuff that people are sleeping on every night," Strickland said. “So, you can have the ‘I’m nervous about coming in the building and I don't want to take bedbugs home,’ but at the same time, we've got 60 people that have been sleeping in these conditions for years.”
Strickland said overall, the conditions at the shelter have been unacceptable, though they’ve been acceptable to people at some level for awhile. The COVID-19 pandemic helped hide conditions there, she said, because people weren’t inside.
“COVID kept other people from coming in and other agencies from coming in, and I think that's allowed a kind of a darkness for all of this to just live and fester in,” she said.
The building has also had “significant” plumbing problems, she said.
“At one point, probably six or eight weeks ago, there was only one working toilet in the whole building, for 60 men,” Strickland said. “The city has been extremely helpful. They’ve come in and put a Band-Aid fix on the plumbing. And over the summer, we will be fixing the plumbing in its entirety. But once the city was called in, I mean we had six working toilets that evening.”
According to the city’s previous lease with Roark-Sullivan, and current lease with Kanawha Valley Collective, the city is responsible for repair of structural problems. The tenant is responsible to “keep and maintain the Giltinan Center and fixtures in good order and repair, and in a clean, healthful, sanitary condition and repair” and to “fix routine plumbing problems including without limitation clogged toilets and drains.”
Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Mayor Amy Goodwin, said the city has done some plumbing work at the shelter and is looking at some quotes to improve the plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the shelter.
“When KVC got in there and started to take a look, they found some issues that we wish we would have known about sooner,” Sutton said. “We probably could have been able to fix but sometimes when you don't fix problems immediately, it takes a little bit longer to get them to get them fixed up. So, we're working on the plumbing, the HVAC, and then helping however we can, obviously, as the group that owns the building.”
Sutton said it had been a while since Roark-Sullivan had told the city about any issues in the building.
It wasn’t until Goodwill Industries and the Kanawha Valley Collective came in that they started to relay some of the buildings issues to the city, he said. Goodwill had been a “managerial consultant” for Roark-Sullivan since the departure of its previous director earlier this year.
“We're thrilled that the KVC has taken over the Giltinan Center, and really going in and doing what's necessary to get the building into the shape where it is a place where individuals want to go and stay when they need assistance,” Sutton said. “And I think that's going to be the biggest thing that we're excited about...having a shelter that is going to be functional for everyone to feel still safe and feel comfortable. We think will really go a long way and in helping to address the needs of those in our community who need who need help the most.”
