The judge presiding over a Kanawha County man’s murder trial will not hear the defendant’s side of the story in his own words.
On Friday, Gerard Maxwell waived his right to testify in his own defense. Prosecutors say he fatally shot Marian Janyne Chapman on Jan. 15, 2019.
When court adjourned Thursday, Maxwell had been expected to testify. His attorney Dan Holstein told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard that Maxwell had opted against testifying. Ballard will decide the case.
Maxwell, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, domestic battery and illegally possessing a firearm. Police say Chapman was shot on the front porch of a house in Rand.
Markeia Johnson testified earlier this week that Chapman and Maxwell, who had a romantic relationship, visited her at her home and argued in her bedroom. Johnson said she fled with her daughter after she saw blood on Chapman’s face and realized she had been struck. Johnson said she then heard gunshots.
Authorities arrested Maxwell in Atlanta two months later.
Assistant prosecutor Morgan Switzer argued Friday that Holstein had presented two different scenarios, one that Maxwell shot Chapman in self-defense, and another that someone else shot her.
“It’s kind of been, ‘Let’s throw everything out there and see what sticks,’” Switzer said.
Holstein clarified his defense, saying Chapman shot Maxwell twice before someone else killed her.
“Janye attempted to murder Rod,” Holstein said, using Chapman’s middle name and Maxwell’s nickname. “The very first thing I told you. And she fired two shots at him first and then someone, someone shot her five times.
“Rod did not shoot anyone. Never had a gun ... That’s the defense.”
Holstein argued investigators did not pursue leads in the case.
Switzer argued Maxwell was the only man in the house the night Chapman died: “Why didn’t we investigate anybody else? Why didn’t I stand up and dismiss the case? Because every bit of evidence in this case for three years has pointed to that man right there, Gerald Malcom Maxwell.”
Maxwell faces life in prison if convicted.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240