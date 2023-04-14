Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night as he attempted to cross MacCorkle Avenue in Amandaville, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The collision happened just before midnight at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SW and Oliver Street.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

