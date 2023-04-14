A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night as he attempted to cross MacCorkle Avenue in Amandaville, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The collision happened just before midnight at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SW and Oliver Street.
Deputies determined that Robert Chester Eugene Hensley, 47, of Amandaville, had attempted to cross the highway at the intersection of Oliver Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, the sheriff’s office said.
The road was closed for three hours as Sheriff’s Deputies with the Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. The roadway has since reopened.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle was administered a field sobriety test and was not under the influence at the time of the crash. Speed and other factors that may have contributed to the crash are still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office reminded drivers that with warmer weather, they should expect more bicycles and pedestrians on the roadway. The sheriff’s office reported two other pedestrian crashes this week, including one that was fatal.
"Please stay alert while driving and don’t drive distracted or impaired,” the sheriff’s office said. “For our pedestrian traffic, cyclists and motorcycle riders, we also want to encourage you to wear visible reflective clothes, cross streets in well-lit areas or where crosswalks are available, and to also stay alert to oncoming traffic.”
