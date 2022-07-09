For 122 years, long after Brown v. Board of Education and long after state public schools integrated, the state constitution retained a provision prohibiting mixed-race schools.
Precisely, the wording was, “White and colored persons shall not be taught in the same school.”
For the first four years that I covered the Legislature, joint resolutions were introduced each session to put the obsolete language up for a repeal referendum. Each of those four years, the Legislature failed to adopt the resolutions.
While legislative leaders wouldn’t say it on the record, the reason legislators were hesitant to put the repeal referendum on the ballot was over concerns voters would reject the measure, subjecting the state to national ridicule.
Voters in 1994 approved the repeal resolution by a not-so-overwhelming vote of 213,956 to 153,369, with 42% of state voters preferring to keep the prohibition on the books.
Meanwhile, with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has concluded that state laws restricting or banning abortion are now in effect, including an 1882 law that makes it a felony, punishable by three to 10 years in prison, to obtain or perform an abortion (State Code 61-2-8).
Morrisey’s memorandum dates the law to 1849. As a carpetbagger from New Jersey, he might be unaware that West Virginia did not become a state until 1863.
The law provides one exception: when the abortion is “done in good faith, with the intention of saving the life of such woman or child.”
Morrisey’s memorandum goes on to say, “The West Virginia Legislature is strongly advised to amend the laws in our state to provide for clear prohibitions on abortion that are consistent with Dobbs.”
Morrisey states that a legislative session is needed to clarify some areas of abortion law: Clarifying which acts are subject to criminal prosecution and whether women obtaining abortions should be subject to prosecution; determining any exceptions to the law; setting any restrictions or prohibitions on health care providers prescribing “abortifacients,” i.e., “morning after” pills; and development of a “stronger enforcement regime,” including civil penalties, to assure the law is uniformly enforced in all counties.
Gov. Jim Justice said June 30 he will call a special session to clarify state abortion law — as soon as legislators reach consensus on which direction they wish to take.
In typical Justice word salad, the governor said: “I am asking our legislators to all get their stuff in order, get their stuff in order as to what ways they want to go, and absolutely I’m asking their leadership to guide and direct them in every way.”
That Justice would pass the buck to the Legislature to come up with a consensus abortion bill is not surprising, given that he is as clueless today about how to work a bill through the Legislature as he was when he first took the oath of office in 2017. More on that in a moment.
Since then, the response from House and Senate leadership has been … crickets.
And for good reason. They know that plunging the Legislature into the abortion debate ahead of midterm elections is a quagmire from which some members will not escape.
There are few more divisive issues in American politics than anti-abortion laws. Polls show a sizable majority of Americans favor legal abortion, at least under specific circumstances. The Dobbs decision seems to have energized young voters on a scale unprecedented since the Vietnam War.
Even in West Virginia, the constitutional amendment declaring women do not have a right to abortion was adopted in 2018 by a razor-thin margin, 51.73% to 48.27%.
Just as repealing 122-year-old obsolete language in the state constitution proved more contentious than it should have been, revising a 140-year-old draconian provision in state law that provides for sending women and health care providers to prison will present a great morass for the Legislature.
It’s a given that many legislators will find it reprehensible to have a law on the books that could send women and doctors to prison for a procedure that remains legal in at least 20 states and the District of Columbia, and until June 24, was a constitutionally protected right for all women.
It is also a given that quite a few legislators will think it’s fine and dandy to criminalize abortion and might seek even more stringent penalties.
Likewise, revising the law to add exceptions in cases of rape and incest seems reasonable, until we recall that when the House of Delegates passed a bill this session to impose a 15-week ban on abortions, it made no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill (HB4004) passed the House 81-18 after delegates voted 78-21 to reject an amendment to provide exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Just as it would have been humiliating had West Virginia voters rejected the repeal of the mixed-race schools prohibition, the legislative debate on just how to consolidate the state’s various anti-abortion laws could very well shine an ugly spotlight on West Virginia.
Meanwhile, a special session will give legislative Democrats a prime opportunity to focus on the hypocrisy and sheer atrociousness of the majority party’s positions on abortion.
Democrats will have opportunity after opportunity to offer amendments to restore some semblance of rights to women and medical providers, to make state law less draconian, putting the Republican majority on record voting down such measures — with reproductive rights being a hyper-charged issue going into the 2022 midterm elections.
Democrats will be able to propose amendments proving comedian George Carlin right when he said conservatives believe in life from conception to birth — after that, you’re on your own.
They can offer amendments to provide state financial assistance to women forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, require estranged would-be fathers to pay child support from conception or mandate various government assistance programs for mothers and children post-delivery.
The combination of Democrats proposing amendments to make state anti-abortion laws less draconian and vicious with some Republicans seeking harsher penalties and legal impositions could turn a special session on abortion into a nightmare for legislative leadership.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair are not dumb (between them, they have three college degrees). They know how an anti-abortion special session could go. I believe young people have an expression for it: S***show.
This explains why we’ve heard barely a peep from either regarding Justice’s announcement to call a special session on abortion.
At his virtual briefing Friday, Justice said abortion will not be on the call for a proposed special session in two weeks, noting, “It’s pretty daggum clear, especially on the House side, they’re not ready.”
In the meantime, a law enacted when women did not have the right to vote and had few other legal rights for that matter stays in effect, keeping the state’s only clinic that performed abortions shuttered.
n n n
Speaking of clueless, soon after Justice announced plans to call a special session in two weeks to take up a 10% reduction in state personal income tax rates, news media reported that he had failed to apprise House or Senate leadership of his proposal.
While Justice’s proposal appears similar to a 10% income tax cut plan passed the House in the regular session by a nearly 4-1 margin, that bill died in the Senate Finance Committee, with Senate leadership wanting to first see whether voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8 permitting repeal of inventory, equipment and personal property taxes.
Combined, those tax cuts could mean a $750 million annual loss of revenue for the state, counties and public school systems.
This when the state Budget Office has stopped preparing mandated six-year state budget outlooks, contending state revenue sources are so volatile and unpredictable as to render the forecasts moot.
Justice’s announcement came out of the blue Wednesday during a virtual briefing touting the state’s (somewhat illusionary) revenue surplus for fiscal 2021-22.
Knowing how Justice’s mind works (no chuckling, please), Big Jim probably felt he could not announce a $1.3 billion budget surplus without proposing some sort of tax relief.
In California — the state Justice loves to despise — Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed legislation to send stimulus checks of up to $1,050 to 23 million state residents with incomes of $150,000 or less, using $9.5 billion of that state’s $97 billion budget surplus. Which seems a much more rational use of one-time surplus dollars.
In his virtual briefing Friday, Justice said of potential Senate reticence regarding his proposal, “I can’t do any more than say, ‘This is the move we ought to make.’ If they don’t want to do it, they don’t want to do it.”
It’s as if, under the constitution, the governor is powerless to take any steps to persuade legislators to see their way clear to support his agenda, which in this particular case, he is.