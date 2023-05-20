Politics has always been something of a funhouse mirror, distorting reality to fit preconceived opinions.
Incumbents have always tried to put a rosier-than-reality spin on matters, while challengers try to portray things as being grimmer than they really are.
However, in my years of covering politics, I’ve never seen such a twisted, up-is-down, down-is-up continual contortion of reality as is occurring presently, particularly as 2024 candidates try to out-MAGA each other.
I noted last week that Gov. Jim Justice turned to social media to praise Donald Trump’s appearance on a CNN Town Hall, claiming Trump “dominated” the proceedings.
One could call Trump’s compendium of lies, falsehoods, claims ranging from unsubstantiated to ludicrous, slurs, bullying, personal attacks and misogyny a lot of things, but dominant would not be one of them.
Legal experts point out that Trump may have opened himself up to another defamation suit by attacking E. Jean Carroll a day after a jury awarded her $5 million in finding Trump liable of sexually assaulting and defaming her, as well as strengthening the odds he will be indicted again after admitting he had taken top-secret classified documents from the White House — falsely claiming, “I have the absolute right to do whatever I want with them.”
Justice followed that up with a tweet last week regarding Justice Department special counsel John Durham’s final report on the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, stating: “The Durham Report shows the abuse of power and a dual system of justice at the highest levels of government against President Donald J. Trump. The Trump-Russia hoax is one of the biggest lies ever perpetrated on the American people by those in power.”
While Justice’s tweet mimics Trump’s talking points about the FBI investigation being the “crime of the century” and that the Durham report would reveal a massive Deep State conspiracy between the FBI and the Hillary Clinton campaign, the 316-page report does no such thing.
While Durham faulted the FBI for moving quickly on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncollaborated evidence,” he concluded that the FBI was justified in launching a preliminary investigation, found no evidence “sufficient to prove at trial” that any FBI personnel intentionally lied during the investigation, and was unable to establish that any government officials acted with criminal intent.
Durham also concluded the FBI was not acting out of political bias or partisanship.
On top of it all, Durham did not recommend any significant changes in FBI policy.
After four years and $6.5 million, Durham failed to uncover any evidence of significant wrongdoing by the FBI, managing to bring charges against just three low-level officials — two of whom were acquitted — and one who pleaded guilty to altering an email and served no jail time.
Libertarian publication Reason Magazine said of the Durham report: “It’s only somewhat of an exaggeration to say that it’s not much more than a 316-page op-ed with a huge price tag.”
However, Justice was not the only elected official to regurgitate Trump talking points apparently without bothering to read, or choosing to outright ignore, the findings in the Durham report.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the state’s top legal officer and a man who wants to be the next governor, tweeted, “Who will be held responsible for the hoax perpetrated on the American people and Donald Trump? #DurhamReport.”
Mike Stuart, who had completed approximately 8% of his state Senate term before announcing his candidacy for attorney general, went full MAGA in his tweet, stating: “Tragic and disgraceful. President Trump 1000 percent vindicated. A fake report promoted by the fake and blind media was allowed to undermine a great presidency and great policies. There must be consequences to those that promoted the entirely false narrative.”
Stuart, who should know better as a former federal prosecutor, also either failed to read or intentionally ignored the findings of the Durham report.
Likewise, Congressman Alex Mooney, likely Justice’s main opponent in the 2024 Republican primary for U.S. Senate, claimed that the Durham report “officially proves” that Trump was “the target of the biggest witch hunt in U.S. history.”
Then again, in another tweet, Mooney predicted that, “with Title 42 expiring, our southern border is about to be overrun.”
However, instead of the chaotic scene that Mooney and other MAGAs were hoping for, the number of encounters at the southern border plunged 50% with the repeal of the pandemic-era near-ban on immigration.
Meanwhile, we have politicians claiming that the most serious threats to our children are drag queen story hours and transgender athletes, while refusing to act on the nation’s gun carnage that has made firearms the leading cause of death for American children and teenagers.
That Trump supporters would espouse a funhouse mirror perception of reality is not surprising, given their hero’s aversion to the truth or reality. However, having political leaders who constantly distort the truth for their own means is not good for either the state or the nation.
As Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said, “You are entitled to your opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.”
Meanwhile, our always open and transparent governor is in a fight with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, refusing to release his official schedule and calendar, denying two Freedom of Information Act requests to do so.
If this tune sounds familiar, it’s because Justice did the same thing in 2018 when the Gazette-Mail made a similar FOIA request. That was around the time former delegate Isaac Sponaugle first filed suit against Justice for failing to comply with the constitutional requirement that the governor reside in Charleston.
A few months later, the Justice administration did agree to provide the Associated Press with seven months of Justice’s schedules, from November 2018 through May 2019.
The subsequent article showed the schedules revealed what those of us who covered Justice long suspected: “His schedule for the past seven months — recently released to the Associated Press in response to a request filed under West Virginia’s open records law — shows he almost never meets with his Cabinet, is rarely at the Capitol, and was largely missing at one of the most critical points of this year’s legislative session. The schedules mostly show him at photo ops or simply unaccounted for.”
That time period was predominately pre-pandemic, and post-pandemic, nothing has changed.
(A friend asked if I had run into Justice since my semi-retirement. I said no, but then I’m only at the Capitol three days a week, and Justice is only at the Capitol two days a week. That was back when he was doing twice-weekly virtual briefings, now reduced to weekly.)
Justice clearly doesn’t want the DSCC getting its hands on his schedule and calendar, since that would give them fodder for attack ads portraying Justice as treating the governorship as a part-time job, while being preoccupied with running his struggling business empire and coaching high school basketball.
Justice campaign manager Roman Stauffer is accurate in suggesting the DSCC would like to kneecap Justice in the GOP primary against Mooney, since Sen. Joe Manchin would poll better against Mooney in the general election.
In denying the FOIA, Justice general counsel Berkeley Bentley said the schedules contain both official and personal business — which for any other governor would be a shocking admission. However, we’ve known full well that Justice, unlike his predecessors, has failed to put the vast majority of his businesses into blind trusts, and continues to oversee his business interests.
The next step for the DSCC is to file suit in Kanawha Circuit Court seeking to compel Justice to release the schedules.
Regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, Justice is in for a yearlong slog, with attacks coming from at least three sides: the Mooney campaign; the Club For Growth, which has committed at least $10 million on Mooney’s behalf; and the DSCC.
Finally, speaking of Justice’s business enterprises, it’s hard to pick up the paper these days without seeing news of the latest legal wrangling regarding the Justice family’s unpaid loan debts.
That includes an article last week by the Gazette-Mail’s Roger Adkins regarding the family’s efforts to block Carter Bank & Trust from filing a confession of judgment, which would require the Justices to pay up $300 million in unpaid loan debt.
Also widely reported are ongoing negotiations with Credit Suisse regarding an outstanding $850 million loan personally guaranteed by Justice, and Citizens Bank of West Virginia going to court to garnish Justice’s gubernatorial wages over an unpaid $861,035 loan.
That’s on top of a multitude of unpaid fines, penalties and arbitration orders, as summarized in an excellent article by Mike Tony in the April 29 Gazette-Mail.
My lawyer friends tell me one possible outcome of all this could be involuntary bankruptcy.
That’s a process where three or more creditors file a petition in bankruptcy court seeking an order to liquidate debtor assets and distribute the proceeds.
While involuntary bankruptcies are uncommon, such a filing would undoubtedly shake up the 2024 election.
