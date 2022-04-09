Tax Day is just over a week away, and for 14 West Virginians, the joy of winning luxury pick-up trucks in the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes is turning into dismay as they have to report the purchase price of the vehicles as taxable income on their federal and state income tax returns.
Some winners got sticker shock recently when the governor’s office sent out IRS 1099-Misc forms, forms that are used to report sweepstakes prizes as income.
Take Grace Fowler of Nettie, winner of a 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 which the governor’s office purchased from Yes Chevrolet in Hurricane on July 9 at a total price of $85,162.
That is to the consternation of Dennis Akers, Fowler’s boyfriend. Akers said the truck Fowler received is hardly the top-of-the-line luxury pickup the promotion claimed.
He said her Silverado is a Custom Trail Boss, which is not the base model Silverado but also not the top-of-the-line High Country trim. He noted that new 2021 Silverado Custom Trail Boss models retail in the $47,000 to $52,000 range.
Akers said nothing about her truck says luxury. It has no leather seats, no sky roof, not even a bedliner.
He said Fowler considered selling the truck shortly after winning it, but after visiting several dealerships, the best offer she got was $41,000.
(Akers said that when Gov. Jim Justice announced Fowler as a sweepstakes winner July 14, she posed for pictures in a fully loaded, top-of-the-line Dodge Ram Bighorn, a claim confirmed by a press release and publicity photos from the governor’s office. Akers said Justice told Fowler her truck would be identical, but with a white exterior instead of black. That might be the biggest bait-and-switch since Clark Griswold got stuck with the Wagon Queen Family Truckster.)
The dealership did gussy up Fowler’s Silverado by adding a lift kit, oversized tires and steps, add-ons that Akers doubts increased the truck’s value by $28,000.
He said he has contacted both the governor’s office and the dealership trying to get an itemized cost list for the add-ons, but has had no cooperation from either. Akers contacted me to see if the invoice for the truck that I obtained through a FOIA request last year itemized those charges. It did not.
Akers said he has spoken with other truck winners who are in the same predicament.
“The winners are just going to pay an unfair amount of taxes because they (the governor’s office) overpaid for these vehicles,” he said.
Unfortunately, for income tax purposes, Akers said, the winners have to report the purchase price listed on the 1099-MISC form — not the fair market value — of the trucks as income.
True, the governor’s office was trying to buy more than a dozen luxury pickup trucks at the height of an extreme seller’s market, when pandemic-related production issues left many dealerships with nearly empty lots and low inventory.
As I’ve noted, the right way for the governor’s office to have gone about this would have been to put out a request for bids for the 14 trucks through the state Purchasing Division.
That process, which likely would have saved money both for taxpayers and truck winners, would have taken weeks, if not months, and Justice evidently didn’t want to wait that long for the opportunity to run around the state playing game show host staging multiple truck giveaway photo ops.
Instead, the governor’s aides ran to nine dealerships around the state with P-Cards in hand, on a $1 million-plus buying spree, paying anywhere from $55,122 to $91,797 each for the sweepstakes trucks (at an average cost of $77,475).
In my semi-retirement, I have neither the time nor inclination to delve into a more thorough investigation regarding the sweepstakes trucks and the avoidable financial burdens that are being imposed on the winners, but I trust an intrepid reporter out there will follow up.
Since federal pandemic relief funds were used to purchase the trucks, perhaps the feds might have an interest.
n n n
Sorry to have to say goodbye and good luck to Chuck Riecks, who like so many other senior West Virginians, is moving out of state to be closer to family.
For many years, Riecks headed up Friends of the Cardinal, an informally organized group of rail fans who promoted retaining and upgrading service on Amtrak’s Cardinal route, which serves 11 states, including eight station stops through south-central West Virginia.
Riecks and Bill Bartley frequently hosted displays at train shows across the region promoting Cardinal ridership, and he worked with Amtrak officials to heighten awareness of the passenger train service.
In 2017, Riecks was instrumental in getting legislation passed calling for expansion of the tri-weekly Cardinal service to daily service.
The legislation directs the then-commissioner and now-secretary of tourism to work with Amtrak and other states and municipalities served by the Cardinal to improve the quality and frequency of Cardinal service, with the goal of ultimately having the train operate on a daily schedule. The bill passed the House 95-5 and the Senate 32-1.
With the surge of visitors to the New River Gorge National Park, this might be a good time to dust off that legislation and put it to work, given that the Cardinal makes three stops at gateways to the park, as well as a stop within the park at Thurmond.
In chairing his last Friends of the Cardinal meeting recently, Riecks was not optimistic about the Cardinal’s future, particularly with host railroad CSX removing double track mainline throughout much of the train’s route through West Virginia.
That removal, prompted by projections for long-term declines in coal shipments, likely will result in delays for the Cardinal because of freight traffic and disabled freight trains in the stretch through West Virginia. You can route around a disabled freight with a double-track mainline, but you can only wait it out on a single track.
Best of luck as you pursue the next chapter of your lives, Chuck and Alice.
n n n
Finally, speaking of trucks, thanks to the help of some sleuthing readers, we were able to figure out the identities of the two delegates who had vehicles with out-of-state license plates in legislative parking spaces at the Capitol during the session. (In my Feb. 5 Statehouse Beat column, I noted that readers had spotted a GMC pickup with Indiana plates and a GMC Yukon with Virginia plates in parking spaces assigned to delegates.).
The driver of the GMC pickup with Indiana plates is Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood.
He told me the pickup belongs to his employer, JAG Mobile Solutions of Howe, Ind.
The company, which has a branch operation in Mineral Wells, manufactures mobile toilet trailers. (Rocketship ride!)
“Honestly, I never thought about it,” Conley said of driving a vehicle with out-of-state plates to the Capitol. “It’s not unusual that somebody drives a company vehicle.”
Conley said he has permission from the company for personal use of the pickup.
(Whether vehicles assigned to a West Virginia branch of an out-of-state company are required to have West Virginia plates is a question I’ll leave to the Department of Motor Vehicles and Tax Department.)
Meanwhile, the GMC Yukon with Virginia plates belongs to Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier. (An alert reader notes that shortly after the initial column item about the out-of-state plates, the Yukon’s plate was changed to West Virginia vanity plate, “IRN MIKE,” pointing out that Honaker is one of two Mikes in the House. The other Mike, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, has a legislative plate on his car.)
Honaker did not respond to my request for comment.