In “Cool Hand Luke,” the great Strother Martin utters the immortal phrase, “What we’ve got here is … failure to communicate.”
Failure to communicate appears to be running rampant at the Capitol, most recently with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, being blindsided by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announcing that he will reconvene the House in special session — now in its 44th day of hiatus — on Monday.
Throughout his tenure, Gov. Jim Justice has been infamous in his failures to communicate with the Legislature, most recently resulting in the Legislature going 0-for-2 in the special session to cut personal income taxes and impose an abortion ban — after Justice claimed there was consensus on both.
During a state COVID-19 briefing last week, Justice was reduced to pleading with viewers to contact their legislators to urge them to take up his tax cut plan, which currently is languishing in the Senate.
Also during that briefing, Justice was asked how he will address an already critical state shortage of skilled workers, a shortage that will be exacerbated with the opening of the Nucor plant and other new businesses coming to the state, largely through investment incentives in both the federal Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act (thanks, Democrats).
Justice offered what he admitted was a simplistic response: “The simple answer is, get rid of the income tax.”
That the lack of an income tax would bring hordes of workers to the state is absurd on its face, particularly given that it will be a wash or worse for most workers, once other taxes are hiked to make up for the $2.2 billion a year of lost revenue (out of a $4.6 billion general revenue budget).
The Houston Chronicle recently published an interesting article showing that the overall tax burden on low- and middle-income households is higher in Texas (a no income tax state) than in California, with those Texas households paying considerably larger percentage of their total income in state and local taxes than their Golden State counterparts.
This while the upper 1% income households greatly benefit in Texas, paying only 3.1% of household income in taxes, compared to 12.1% for the wealthiest Californians.
(Recall that when Justice proposed imposing the nation’s highest sales tax to offset revenue losses in one of his earlier income tax cut proposals, he would have made low- and middle-income households whole by sending them annual stipends.)
Twitter follower @GabalaErenn posited that Justice has an ulterior motive for wanting to cut or eliminate income taxes. Ballparking that Justice has taxable income of about $51 million a year, based on his published net worth, they concluded that eliminating income taxes would save the governor in the neighborhood of $3.3 million a year.
For someone who repeatedly claims to want nothing from the governorship, that’s an awful lot of something.
Whether those calculations are on the nose or not, suffice to say Justice would see much more benefit from elimination of the income tax than you or me.
Justice’s infatuation with personal income tax cuts puts him at loggerheads with Senate leaders, who are pushing Amendment 2 on the November ballot, which would permit the Legislature to eliminate upwards of $500 million a year in business inventory and personal property taxes.
Obviously, it would not be fiscally prudent to make major cuts to both income taxes and inventory and personal property taxes, so something has to give.
(Justice used both of last week’s statewide briefings, ostensibly intended to provide COVID-19 updates, for lengthy diatribes on his opposition to passage of Amendment 2.)
Again, the standoff over the tax plans has been exacerbated by the failure of the executive and legislative branches to communicate with one another.
The failure to communicate might be understandable if different political parties were in charge of the House, Senate and Governor’s Office, but all are solidly in the Republican ranks.
n n n
I’m not one to say I told you so, but I would like to take a moment to make a couple of points.
Back on July 10, I predicted that a special session to ban abortion would turn into a dumpster fire: “The combination of Democrats proposing amendments to make state anti-abortion laws less draconian and vicious, with some Republicans seeking harsher penalties and legal impositions could turn a special session on abortion into a nightmare for legislative leadership.”
Sure enough, the session hit an impasse between the hardliners who want to criminalize abortion and who want to force victims of rape and incest to carry their pregnancies to term, and those who favor a more rational, science-based, humane approach.
According to news reports, Hanshaw intends to reconvene the House just long enough to appoint House conferees to a House-Senate conference committee on the abortion bill (House Bill 302).
Presumably, the intent is to remind voters that the failure to pass the legislation rests with the Senate, where moderate Republicans joined with Democrats to rebuff the House’s hard-line version of the bill.
It will be interesting to see who Hanshaw appoints as House conferees, whether hardliners or some combination of hardliners and moderates, and whether he follows tradition and appoints a member of the minority party.
Blair has said he does not intend to reconvene the Senate Monday to appoint Senate conferees.
If he did, it would create what would be, in my experience, the unprecedented scenario of having conferees meeting without the full Legislature being in session.
The Joint Rules of the House and Senate only contemplate conference committees within the framework of regular sessions, as well as what used to be the traditional extended session for completion of the budget bill.
The authors of the Joint Rules probably never anticipated the need for conference committees during special sessions — presuming that the Legislature would never be called into special session without prior consensus on the matter or matters to be addressed.
Likewise, I have noted on multiple occasions that legislative supermajorities inevitably break into factions, which we have seen come to a head recently with the current GOP supermajorities divided over the abortion bill.
As a result, we not only have far-right Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announcing his candidacy for House Speaker, but far-right Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, announcing her intention to challenge Blair for the Senate presidency.
As noted before, these public announcements are aimed less at party caucuses and more at rallying their political bases to turn out in the general election, with the implicit message being the opportunity to drive the House and Senate even farther to the far right.
No doubt, fundamentalist preachers around the state will be using their pulpits to drive that message home to their congregations this fall.
n n n
That Larry Pack, former delegate and newly appointed senior advisor to Gov. Justice, is co-sponsoring a campaign fundraising event for three state Senate candidates Monday is raising eyebrows.
The flier for the fundraiser for Republican Senate candidates Mike Stuart, Mike Oliverio and Jason Barrett says the event will be from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the “Charleston Civic Center.” (The facility has been renamed as the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, but as we know, Republicans like to live in the past.)
Co-sponsors of the fundraiser are Blair; Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam; RNC national committeewoman Beth Bloch; and Pack.
The disclaimer at the bottom reads: “Paid for by candidates’ committees. Public employees disregard.”
As reported here and elsewhere, Blair and Tarr have been actively promoting their slate of Republican senatorial candidates. Some believe Pack’s participation in cosponsoring the fundraiser creates the impression that Justice also is endorsing the candidates.
According to the WVOasis Employee Status Maintenance filings for Pack, his new position in the Governor’s Office is non-compensated. (Pack recently sold his business operating 17 transitional and skilled nursing centers, so he can probably afford to take a non-paying position.)
However, the state Ethics Act applies “to all public officials and public employees, whether full or part-time, and whether compensated or not.”
While participation in campaign fundraising by public employees is frowned upon (hence, the disclaimer for public employees to disregard the announcement), nothing in the Ethics Act or the Hatch Act appears to specifically forbid public employees from hosting campaign fundraising events. However, participation by Justice’s top advisor certainly doesn’t look good — particularly given Justice’s reputation for treating the state Constitution and state laws as being strictly optional.
I reached out to Justice spokesman Jordan Damron for comment, and he sent this response: “During his free time, Mr. Pack may choose to support any candidate he wishes. His support of a candidate does not constitute an implicit endorsement by the governor.”
n n n
Finally, it’s hard to believe it has been 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
I vividly recall Gov. Bob Wise ordering the evacuation of the state Capitol after an unidentified aircraft entered state airspace. (It turned out to be an Air Force fighter jet encircling Washington, D.C.)
In these divisive times, when having a different point of view makes one a mortal enemy, it’s easy to forget the sense of national unity we experienced in the aftermath of the attacks.