Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In “Cool Hand Luke,” the great Strother Martin utters the immortal phrase, “What we’ve got here is … failure to communicate.”

Failure to communicate appears to be running rampant at the Capitol, most recently with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, being blindsided by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announcing that he will reconvene the House in special session — now in its 44th day of hiatus — on Monday.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you