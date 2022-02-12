Legislation under consideration this session to address the purported problem that teaching about racial issues in the state and nation will aggrieve certain students and their parents sharply contrasts with the bill last session that would have made it illegal to remove or relocate Confederate monuments. Together, they show GOP legislators aren’t opposed to the teaching of history, so long as it’s their version of history.
Last year, proponents of the Monument and Memorial Preservation Act – many of whom are backing bills banning so-called critical race theory in schools — described removal of Confederate statuary as an effort to “eliminate history,” as lead sponsor Delegate Chris Phillips, R-Barbour, claimed at the time.
It was the latest in a series of attempts to criminalize removal of Confederate statuary, dating to at least 2018.
That bill passed the House of Delegates 70-28 and died only because Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, had the courage and tenacity to quash the bill in his committee.
This year, many of the same lawmakers who see removing Confederate statuary symbolically erected by white supremacist organizations as erasing history are attempting to whitewash history with legislation to prevent or discourage teaching about the various unpleasant aspects of American history, from slavery to Jim Crow and segregation to redlining, and the ongoing societal implications of those many years of institutional racism.
Consider Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood. He has both cosponsored legislation to preserve Confederate statuary and has introduced two anti-critical race theory bills this session. He said in an interview last week he believes racism in America largely ended when slavery was abolished at the end of the Civil War.
Really? You may recall that in a 2016 floor speech, Azinger declared, “In 1965, in the ‘60s, America started veering off course.”
Besides possibly being indicative of self-loathing (Azinger was born in 1965), that was the year the Voting Rights Act became law and a year after the Civil Rights Act was enacted.
You don’t need to be Sigmund Freud to reach the conclusion that Azinger believes America started moving in the wrong direction when laws were enacted to give people of color their rights as American citizens.
(The women’s rights movement also gained momentum in the 1960s, and Azinger and 22 other senators are sponsoring a resolution effectively asking that West Virginia’s 1972 ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment be annulled. It passed Friday in the Senate on a voice vote.)
That Azinger believes racism effectively disappeared from the scene in the 1860s is truly astounding. He need only look across the rotunda to see that racism is alive and thriving in West Virginia, with the racist image and message sent to the only Black woman in the Legislature, Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, on behalf of the Berkeley County chapter of West Virginians for Life.
I’m not sure what was more appalling, the organization’s use of the racist imagery of a Ku Klux Klansman, or the justification for it in claiming they believe abortion is a form of eugenics.
That abortion rates are higher among Black women than whites is something that can be explained through critical race theory — the actual academic concept, not the right wing’s distortion of the theory.
(Also appalling is the silence of the legislative leadership over the whole incident.)
In a video prepared using taxpayer-funded Senate facilities in support of anti-critical race theory legislation, Azinger says the state needs to get back to teaching about the Founding Fathers, Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
However, I feel certain he means ignoring that a majority of Founding Fathers owned slaves, that authors of the Constitution turned a blind eye on the institution of slavery and made compromises to curry support of slave states, or the contradiction of a declaration that all men are created equal, when that equality did not extend to women or people of color.
Azinger and company would have our children be told that Stonewall Jackson was a hero, racism ended long ago and the Equal Rights Amendment is a relic of ‘70s garishness, like shag carpeting or cookie-cutter stadiums.
n n n
Best quote of the week: “If children of color are strong enough to deal with racism, your children are strong enough to learn about it.” — Kaylen Barker, testifying against the anti-critical race theory bill (HB 4011).
Worst quote of the week: “Frankly, if people have to leave West Virginia, it’s not the worst thing ever.” — Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, in support of legislation cutting state unemployment benefits from 26 to 12 weeks (SB 2).
This is ironic since for many years Karnes operated Financial Securities Information Systems, an information technology maintenance company outside Orlando, Florida. His residency became an issue in his 2018 re-election campaign when it was revealed Karnes had either failed to meet residency requirements to run for the state Senate in 2014 or had voted illegally in Florida in 2010.
Karnes’ 2022 financial disclosure to the Ethics Commission declares that Financial Securities Information Systems was dissolved Dec. 31. However, the Florida Division of Corporations still lists it as active, and the company’s website is still operating. (According to the website, the company has had a ton of federal government clients, including the National Guard Bureau, Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance and General Services Administration, among others.)
Karnes currently lists himself as CEO of Teksys LLC, which according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Records is headquartered in Bryan, Texas, but has a taxpayer address of 22253 Adolph Road, Helvetia, W.Va. – which Karnes has listed as his home address since he purportedly moved from Upshur to Randolph County in order to run in Senatorial District 11 in 2020 after getting his clock cleaned in the 2018 primary.
That address also happens to be the address for another of Karne’s business interests, Czar House, which was registered with the secretary of state’s office in 2021. According to its website, Czar House is a campground offering cabins and RV hookup sites. (Currently, only the RV sites can be reserved online, since it is believed Karnes and family are residing in the camp’s cabins after relocating to Randolph County.)
Notably, promotional material for Czar House features an illustration of a large metropolitan downtown collapsing into an abyss with the message, “When the big city is getting you down and you just want a place you can relax and avoid all of the crime, smog and government lockdowns, look to West Virginia’s mountains, streams and trails.”
(Guess Karnes ran out of space to throw in other conservative urban hellscape clichés like homeless encampments and Antifa riots.)
n n n
Court observers were shocked at the impudence of ex-Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned from the court on 36 hours’ notice. (Heck, I let my bosses know at least two months ahead of time that I would be retiring, and I’m just a lowly reporter.) I bet Jenkins’ law clerks and administrative assistant were not amused to learn on such short notice they might soon be out of work.)
Not only did Jenkins resign mid-term, but he resigned in the middle of the court’s 2021-22 term.
This means he participated in oral arguments in cases but won’t be around for deliberations on those cases. I’m not a lawyer, but I’m told Jenkins’ abrupt departure could be grounds to appeal some of those pending rulings.
Jenkins evidently decided he was too bored, too distracted, or otherwise just couldn’t be bothered to stick around until the end of the court’s term in mid-June.
Contrast that with Justice Joseph Albright, who somehow willed himself to complete the 2007-08 term of the court while battling esophageal cancer, which would claim his life less than a year later.
Speculation is that Jenkins is considering a run for public office in 2024. However, that Jenkins now has quit the Legislature, Congress and the Supreme Court poses quite a campaign liability.
Just as the theme to The Joey Bishop Show opened with, “Joey, Joey, Joey,” you can bet the airwaves (and internet) will be saturated with “quitter, quitter, quitter” attack ads should Jenkins seek public office in the future.
n n n
Finally, it sometimes seems like Gov. Jim Justice makes a game of seeing how many provisions of the state Ethics Act he can violate simultaneously.
On Wednesday, apparently unperturbed by widespread criticism of his State of the State theatrics, Justice brought Babydog onto the taxpayer-funded state COVID-19 briefing telecast to have the English bulldog make her Super Bowl prediction for the second year in a row.
All ha-ha, fun and games, right?
It might be, except that Justice owns a casino that operates a sportsbook and has a financial interest in two mobile sports betting apps that, when last I checked, combined had the dominant share of the state’s mobile sports betting business.
Not only is Justice using public office — and public resources — for private gain by promoting wagering on the Super Bowl, but each Babydog appearance ostensibly promotes Justice’s Babydog Boutique at The Greenbrier, the new store selling upscale pet toys, treats and accessories.
That’s bulldog.