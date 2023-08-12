Welp, as predicted here last weekend, the Legislature stumbled and bumbled its way through a special session that was by no means extraordinary.
With the three most critical issues facing the Legislature being prison and regional jail understaffing and overcrowding, critical underfunding of fire departments and EMS units, and the complete dysfunction of the state foster care system, here’s how the three-day special session turned out:
- Legislators half-assed Corrections funding, providing about half of what’s needed to address personnel issues (more on that momentarily), as they earlier provided less than half the funding needed to address critical deferred maintenance at prisons and regional jails.
Legislators and the Justice administration managed to half-ass their way into a $330 million class action lawsuit over inhumane conditions for inmates at state prisons and regional jails, which was filed in federal court as legislators were debating just how insufficient the personnel funding should be.
- Legislators kicked the can down the road on fire departments and emergency medical services, providing only one-time funding for volunteer fire departments and nothing for EMS. It’s all because Gov. Jim Justice and many legislators were afraid to provide a permanent solution to the problem through an increase in the surcharge on homeowner’s insurance premiums for fear political rivals would call it a tax hike.
- And Justice and the Legislature completely ignored foster care, lending credence to the George Carlin riff that conservatives are obsessed with life from conception to birth, and after that, they want nothing to do with you.
(In his virtual briefing after the session, Justice said the only two things he really wanted out of the special session were a Corrections fix and additional Highways funding.)
It’s not as if the Legislature couldn’t find the money to fully fund Corrections, VFDs and EMS, or to address the foster care crisis. Apparently there were sufficient funds to make multi-million-dollar appropriations for projects at Marshall University and Pierpont Community and Technical College during the special session.
Not to say that those investments are not worthy, but as some legislators noted, it’s difficult to vet funding multi-million-dollar projects that were sprung on the Legislature with no advance notice.
Some legislators questioned whether their constituents would be better served by taking up these substantive new issues in the next regular session — right before they were rushed to passage.
Likewise, what was with the urgency to pass legislation in special session making Summersville Lake a State Park – other than to assure that Justice will be able to preside over a grand opening during the senatorial campaign season?
While special sessions are supposedly intended to address urgent matters that cannot wait until the next regular session, the Legislature also passed a bill appropriating $1 million to the Department of Culture and History to fund state celebrations of the semi-quincentennial of the United States.
If you check your calendars, the semi-quincentennial is in 2026. Even if Culture and History produces semi-quincentennial minutes for the two years leading up to 2026, as CBS did when it famously aired bicentennial minutes from 1974 through 1976, passage of the appropriation in the 2024 regular session would have provided plenty of lead time to produce those spots.
And, since Republicans constantly harp about inflation, providing the semi-quincentennial funding three years early means that account will have three years to devalue before the funds are expended.
At the current 3% rate of inflation, the account will be worth about $912,000 come 2026.
n n n
It’s clear Justice has never bothered to read the user’s manual since becoming governor, but issuing a 44-item special session call featuring new, substantive legislation is nothing short of abuse of his gubernatorial powers.
That he issued the call all of 32 minutes before the session started is to make a mockery of transparent, open government.
Traditionally, governors have issued calls at least three days in advance of special sessions.
One year, a governor missed that three-day window by a few hours and legislators were livid about the breach of protocol. After some research, the press corps reached the conclusion that the three-day advance notice is not spelled out in either the state constitution or state code, but is something governors had traditionally honored out of professional courtesy.
Of course, professional courtesy means little to someone who is perpetually late to his own briefings.
The 32-minute advance notice also reduced the likelihood that parties affected by the proposed legislation would have any opportunity to mobilize before the bills were fast-tracked to passage.
Also, traditionally, the first special sessions following adjournment of regular sessions have consistently featured relatively short agendas, generally consisting of a few supplemental appropriation bills, and consideration of any consensus bills that were lost as time ran out at the end of the regular session.
In the 20 years preceding Justice’s tenure, first special session calls averaged 8.4 bills, from a low of 0 (there were no special sessions in 2015) to a high of 24 bills in 2010. That was one of five times over 20 years that the number of bills in the first special session were in the double digits, topping out at 17 bills each in 2006 and 2016.
Not 30 bills, not 40 bills and definitely not 44 bills.
That simply is a matter of cramming too much into a brief session, even with the current policy of wildly underestimating revenue in order to create hyper-inflated budget surpluses (which are then appropriated through passage of multiple supplemental appropriations bills).
Legislators are always under pressure to act quickly on matters in special session, lest they be accused of wasting the $35,000 a day cost of being in session.
As the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony reported, within hours of the start of the special session, the Senate and House of Delegates had suspended constitutional rules requiring bills to be read on three separate days, and passed a total of 35 bills through each house.
Rushing through nearly three dozen bills to final passage in the space of 51 hours, with the mantra from leadership of “just pass it,” is not good policymaking.
n n n
That the skinflint Legislature approved pay raises for correctional officers but only one-time bonuses for non-uniformed prison and regional jail staff apparently is not going over well.
As one non-uniformed staffer told me, “If the Legislature’s goal was to lower the morale of non-uniform staff and create a divide between correctional officers and non-uniform staff, then mission accomplished. This bill is another legislative failure and shows how out of touch Charleston is with what occurs within its correctional facilities’ walls.”
During the ongoing staffing crisis, counselors, case managers, therapists and other non-uniformed staff have been mandated to work as correctional officers. (Most non-uniformed staff started out as COs.)
That correctional officers with a couple years’ experience will be paid the same as non-uniform staff (most of whom are college graduates) with 10 years or more tenure will exacerbate morale problems and shortages of counselors and therapists — those staffers focused on rehabilitating inmates, the staffer noted.
“The problems within the prisons and jails of West Virginia are not new issues. They have been ongoing for at least the past decade, and are now coming to a head. The conditions within the correctional facilities have become unsafe for staff and inmates alike,” the staffer added. “Inmates are housed in overcrowded housing units and correctional staff continue to be overworked and overwhelmed by the daily stresses of the profession. The combination of these elements is leading to inmate deaths, staff injuries and lawsuits against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. This a direct result of legislative failures to address actual problems.”
n n n
Finally, I didn’t have room last week to comment on the decision by Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, to step down as House Minority Leader, but I think it was a good decision.
Given that some think the Gazette-Mail’s coverage is biased, having to insert a disclaimer into legislative coverage that the Democratic leader of the House is also one’s boss isn’t an ideal circumstance.
Also, there’s nothing wrong with reaching across the aisle seeking bipartisan consensus, and probably 85 to 90% of all votes in the Legislature are unanimous or near unanimous. But if the Democratic Party wants to rebuild itself in West Virginia, a change of direction is probably needed.
Besides the historic significance of his election, I feel certain that Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, will ably carry the banner of the Democratic Party as the new House Minority Leader.
