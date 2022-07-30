Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If the end of Democratic control of West Virginia can be traced to 1996, when members of the majority party sabotaged Charlotte Pritt’s gubernatorial campaign, then the end of Republican control might have begun this past week with legislation to effectively ban abortion in the state.

Crafted with stealth and deceit, the anti-abortion bill, like many others in the era of Republican control, seemingly materialized out of thin air, with delegates given minutes — not days or even hours — to analyze it.

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1220 or philk@hdmediallc.com. Follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you