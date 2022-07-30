If the end of Democratic control of West Virginia can be traced to 1996, when members of the majority party sabotaged Charlotte Pritt’s gubernatorial campaign, then the end of Republican control might have begun this past week with legislation to effectively ban abortion in the state.
Crafted with stealth and deceit, the anti-abortion bill, like many others in the era of Republican control, seemingly materialized out of thin air, with delegates given minutes — not days or even hours — to analyze it.
As recently as July 22, Gov. Jim Justice told reporters legislators had yet to reach consensus on an abortion bill, so there would be no way to add it to his call for a special session on his tax cut proposal, which was set to begin in three days.
Yet, by Monday, Justice abruptly amended the call to include the abortion ban, all the while adamantly denying he had done so in hopes of bolstering chances for passage of his floundering tax plan.
(Helpful hint: How can you tell when Big Jim is lying? His lips move.)
Why this past week marked the beginning of the end of Republican control in the state will have less to do with whatever final version of the bill (HB 302) is adopted, and more with the process itself.
Republicans were smug and sanctimonious when the House of Delegates held a public hearing (mandated under House rules) on the bill, when it was clear most members had no interest in hearing from the public or from health care professionals.
The public hearing was a farce, with speakers given less time than the length of a typical TV commercial to make their cases — and that time limit was increased from the original plan to limit speakers to a farcical 15 seconds each.
During the hearing, members could not be bothered to pay attention, fixated on their cellphones or laptops, or engaged in sidebar conversations, even as speakers gave impassioned, moving testimony, including 12-year-old Addison Gardner, who bravely used her 45 seconds to speak truth to power.
Of the 90 speakers allowed to comment, 69 opposed the bill, while 21 supported it. One wonders if members’ attitudes would have been different if the ratio had been 3-to-1 in favor of the legislation.
Likewise, legislators could not be bothered to seek out expert opinions from health care providers.
As of my ridiculously early Friday afternoon deadline for this column, the only physician who had testified was Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, an OB/GYN who would not go beyond conceding that some physicians would be “uncomfortable” practicing in the state if the ban becomes law.
Ellington also told legislators he personally believes life begins before conception. (Ellington’s alma mater, the Duke University School of Medicine, might want to recall Dr. Ellington for a remedial course in reproductive science.)
Then again, the driving force in the Legislature’s abortion debate has not been medical science, but fundamentalist Christianity.
At one point in the House floor debate, the issue was raised as to whether God condemns aborted fetuses to hell since they had not had the opportunity to accept Christ as their savior. (The implication being that all persons of other faiths, or those who observe no faith, also are condemned.)
Using extreme theology to make public policy is never a good idea, something the Founding Fathers recognized when they enacted the establishment clause of the First Amendment, providing for separation of church and state. (Thomas Jefferson was such a strong advocate for separation of church and state that in the 1800 presidential race, he was falsely accused of being an atheist.)
The past week will carry multiple ongoing ramifications for the state. The state’s brain drain likely will accelerate, particularly among health care professionals over the latest hostility by state policymakers toward the practice of medicine.
Justice’s call directs legislators to “clarify and modernize” the state’s many abortion laws, which he had previously described as being “archaic” and “ancient.”
Yet, instead of modernizing the law, the legislation embraces the ancient portion of state law, the part criminalizing the practice of medicine.
Likewise, why would women want to stay in a state that relegates them to second-class status, subjugates their rights and requires them to carry unwanted pregnancies to term?
Over time, companies that promote equality and fairness will stop looking at West Virginia as a possible business location.
While the Democratic Party’s fall from power was set in motion in 1996, it did not happen overnight. It took nearly 20 years. The ship of state moves slowly.
Likewise, Republicans’ fall from power will not be completed within some of our lifetimes, but as long as they continue to alienate blocs of voters, that fall will be inevitable.
To date, they’ve alienated union members, teachers, people of color, the LGBTQ community, health care providers and women, just to name a few.
n n n
Only in West Virginia.
On June 29, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a memorandum urging the Legislature to enact legislation clarifying state abortion policy rather than leaving it to the courts to determine which of a series of conflicting provisions are enforceable. Anti-abortion laws on the books in West Virginia include a circa 1880s law that makes obtaining or performing an abortion a felony.
The seemingly innocuous memo drew the ire of House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, the de facto leader of the far right in the lower chamber who claimed Morrisey effectively handed Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union a roadmap for blocking enforcement of the law criminalizing abortion. In an opinion piece in the internet "news" site he operate, Steele fumed:
“Attorney General Morrisey has handed these activist organizations seeking to overturn the will of the people of West Virginia the very legal reasoning they needed to achieve an injunction … By issuing this memorandum essentially agreeing with the likes of the ACLU and Planned Parenthood he has single-handedly dealt a huge blow to what should be a victorious moment for the Pro-Life movement in our state.”
This is the same Delegate Steele who on the House floor opposed exceptions to the abortion ban for rape and incest victims, likening the offspring produced as a result of such criminal acts to the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes.
Indeed, Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango cited Morrisey’s memorandum, among other documentation, in issuing an injunction blocking enforcement of the more than 140-year-old law.
Then, on July 12, in a motion to the Supreme Court to stay the injunction, Morrisey came back to wax poetic about how the sundry state abortion laws “complement each other,” and how “the court should recognize the harmony between the Roe-era laws and the Act (criminalizing abortion).”
Jekyll and Hyde much?
This got me to wondering how the 1882 law criminalizing abortion (and its 1849 precedent Virginia law, which Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, noted was written by slaveowners) got on the books.
A little research yielded some surprising findings. I found that in the 18th and early 19th centuries, abortion was commonplace and comparatively uncontroversial.
At the time, medicine was all about keeping the bodily humors in balance, and abortion was treated as a way to restore that balance when a woman’s menses stopped. Abortion was permissible until quickening — when the woman can feel the fetus move — which generally occurs in the fourth or fifth month of gestation.
States began criminalizing abortion in the 1820s, and the movement really gained momentum after the Civil War for a number of reasons, none of which had much to do with sanctity of life.
Medicine was a fledging profession in the 19th Century, and doctors considered midwives (often called “females physicians”) to be potential competition. One of the first issues that the American Medical Association took up after forming in 1847 was to make abortion illegal, as a way to discredit midwives.
One bit of ammunition the AMA cited in its push to make abortion (other than those performed by physicians) illegal was a 30% -death rate for surgical abortions (probably on par with death rates for other surgeries of the era). Which was disingenuous, since midwives almost exclusively used herbal concoctions to induce abortions.
The high death rate likely explains why the 1884 law provides for a three- to 10-year prison sentence for performing an abortion, but an automatic conviction for murder if the woman dies as a result of the abortion.
Anti-abortion laws of the era were also fueled by concerns over declining birthrates among Protestant white women at a time of surging immigration. Leading anti-abortion activist Horatio Storer promoted a 19th-century version of replacement theory, envisioning a world where white Protestants are a minority, and asking whether the frontier West will “be filled by our own children or by those of aliens?”
Anti-abortion laws were also part of an anti-feminist backlash, as women were beginning the fight for suffrage and other rights in the mid-19th Century.
In 1882, like today, anti-abortion laws were less about protecting the so-called unborn and more about subjugating women. Given the outrageously high infant and child mortality rates of the time, and given that the average life expectancy of the era was less than 40 years, I doubt if many folks at the time gave much thought to the concept of sanctity of life.
No rational, sane person would want to turn back the clock to the 19th century, but that seems to be exactly what the majority party in the Legislature is trying to do.