Here we are, 16 days since the debacle of a special session adjourned until further notice, and we’re still waiting for the appointment of a House-Senate conference committee on the bill banning abortion (HB 302).
Though commonplace in the past, the current legislative leadership has used the conference committee process sparingly, because it is anathema to how Republicans operate.
For one thing, members of the minority party traditionally serve on conference committees. (Even when the Senate was down to a single solitary Republican, that Republican — Sen. Donna Boley, R-Pleasants — served as a budget conferee, back when differences in the House and Senate versions of the Budget Bill were actually worked out in conference.)
In the current state of the Legislature, the minority party is mostly ignored.
Second, the conference committee process is transparent, mostly.
Conference committee meetings are public, and notice of meeting times and locations must be published (or at least announced on the House and Senate floors). Issues and differences of opinion are discussed in open meetings.
That’s not something Senate leadership, which bypassed the committee process entirely on the abortion ban bill, wants.
Since the special session has gone into hiatus, the abortion ban bill remains at an impasse between the extremists who want to keep a 150-year-old felony criminal penalty on the books and who want few or no exceptions to the ban, and those who would prefer not to send health care providers to prison for practicing medicine and who understand the necessity for exceptions for rape, incest, and for the health and welfare of the woman.
For those who believe, for whatever reason, that a fetus or even an embryo is a “perfect human being,” the thought of not criminalizing abortion, or permitting exceptions to a ban, are unthinkable. That doesn’t leave much room to negotiate.
Putting the bill into a conference committee would only exacerbate the impasse, particularly if House and Senate leadership respects tradition and appoint Democrats to the committee.
For those unfamiliar with the conference committee process, given that the current leadership has put the process in abeyance, when the House and Senate are unable to resolve differences in each body’s versions of a bill, the bill is put into a conference committee.
Depending on the complexity of the bill, conference committees can be as small as three members per house, to as large as seven members. The typical size is five members from each house.
Conferees are limited to matters where the House and Senate versions of the bill are in disagreement, and the conference report (i.e., the agreed-to bill) must be signed by a majority of members from each house or it dies.
Short of stacking the committee with moderates or extremists — which would draw howls of protest from whichever side is left out — chances of attaining that majority support is extremely low.
As I’ve said, this is what happens when the dog catches the car.
Legislators have also seen how quickly and vigorously pro-choice advocates will respond to challenge proposed abortion bans, not only within the statehouse but in rallies across the state and across the country.
Legislators also need to look to ruby red Kansas, where voters turned out in record numbers — fueled by a huge spike in voter registrations among women — to soundly defeat an anti-abortion amendment to the state Constitution.
For those who say that would never happen here, keep in mind that in 2018, West Virginia voters adopted a similar amendment by the narrowest of margins — 51.73% to 48.27% — at a time when many regarded the issue as hypothetical, believing that Roe v. Wade was the settled law of the land.
Legislators also need to consider the potential economic fallout from an abortion ban, looking no farther than Indiana, where pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly warned it will look at moving its headquarters out-of-state if a newly enacted ban remains in place.
If I were a betting man, I’d wager the impasse will continue at least through the Nov. 8 General Election, an election where, thanks to outrageous gerrymandering, anti-abortion extremists will likely make gains in the Legislature.
Just this past week, extreme right Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced he will challenge House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for leadership of the House of Delegates for 2023-2024.
This is the same Steele who on the House floor opposed exceptions for victims of rape and incest, likening a child born under those circumstances as a “Phoenix rising from the ashes.”
Steele also argued that, if there were an exception for rape, many young men’s lives would be ruined by women making false claims of sexual assault in order to obtain an abortion. But, apparently, Steele thinks it’s OK to ruin a young woman’s life by forcing her to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, even in the event of rape or incest.
It is unheard of for a legislator to publicly announce his candidacy for House Speaker or Senate President this far ahead of December party caucuses, but Steele is no fool.
He’s using the announcement to mobilize his base — a base that wants a total ban on abortion.
He can also see that large numbers of Americans and West Virginians oppose total bans, and will turn out to make their voices heard in November.
Steele is banking he can counter that turnout by presenting far-right voters with the opportunity to replace moderate-to-right Speaker Hanshaw with a far-right extremist, with the promise that as speaker, he will see that the House passes an extremist agenda.
Meanwhile, we now know with certainty that when Gov. Jim Justice abruptly added the abortion ban to his special session call, claiming the Legislature had reached consensus on the issue, he was either blatantly lying, or like Rick in “Casablanca,” was grossly misinformed.
n n n
Quote of the month: “I have to go meet with the governor.” — pro golfer and LIV Golf International Series CEO Greg Norman, when spotted touring The Greenbrier’s Old White course on Aug. 3.
Which tells us two things: 1. Justice was at The Greenbrier, not the Capitol, on that Wednesday, and 2. Justice continues to take an active role in operations of The Greenbrier resort, despite pledging he would not (although he has failed to put The Greenbrier and other assets in a blind trust, as other governors have done.)
Justice has made no secret of wanting to land a stop of the Saudi-financed golf tour at The Greenbrier.
During a state COVID-19 virtual briefing on June 24, Justice — whose mangling of the English language often proves quite revealing — said of hosting a LIV event: “I think it would bring more notoriety to West Virginia, and I surely would be open to at least hearing the possibilities if they came our way.”
At a briefing after Norman was spotted scouting The Greenbrier as a LIV location, Justice again expressed his enthusiasm for hosting a tourney stop, and danced around concerns over LIV’s ties to the Saudi Arabian government and its alleged ties to financing 9/11 terrorists and ordering the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Not surprising that someone who does business with Russian oligarchs (Justice’s selling of Bluestone Energy to Russian energy company Mechel and buying it back for pennies on the dollar probably deserved more scrutiny than it received) has no qualms about accepting Saudi blood money.
Justice also has 20 million good reasons for wanting to host a lucrative LIV tournament event.
He lost a boatload of money hosting eight PGA Tour stops at The Greenbrier from 2011 to 2019.
Through 2020, Old White Charities — the nonprofit that operated the golf tournament — reported total losses of $20.2 million, according to IRS 990 filings.
The tournament only turned a profit once, in 2012, with a net of $4.49 million from total revenue of $19.37 million. (In its final year, the tournament had total revenue of just $3.57 million.)
n n n
Finally, I was sorry to hear that Gazette-Mail reporter Joe Severino has stepped away from the politics beat, saying that covering statehouse and Washington politics was having a detrimental effect on his health.
While I limited my focus as a political reporter to state government, I can sympathize. Politics has become highly toxic and divisive, and reporters are treated not as members of the Fourth Estate serving a crucial watchdog role, but as mortal enemies.
I just wish Joe had had the opportunity to cover the statehouse back when it was fun.
When I started at the statehouse, a few years older than Joe is now, there was a spirit of collegiality.
Members of the other party and members of the press were treated as compatriots, not antagonists. Back in the day, if a legislator had an issue with one’s reporting, he or she would pull the reporter aside and talk, not launch smear campaigns on social media. Personally, as I’ve said, the toxic atmosphere at the statehouse helped me make the decision to take early retirement (or semi-retirement).
On a day like July 29, as the extreme anti-abortion rhetoric became more and more demented, I had the luxury of being able to walk away, while Joe worked into the night covering it all.
Recently, my doc cut the dosage for my blood pressure meds in half, based on my good numbers. Had I been covering the special session gavel to gavel, I suspect he would have needed to double the dosage.