Proof that irony isn’t dead: Legislators on Tuesday canceled an interim committee meeting in which Michael Farren, research fellow at the George Mason University Mercatus Center, was to give a report on how state and local corporate development incentive packages are ineffective in attracting business development.
The meeting was canceled so the Legislature could finish up a special session to pass legislation giving Nucor Steel Corp. $315 million in state money and up to $1 billion in tax credits to locate facilities in West Virginia.
Farren would have told legislators that research shows the estimated $95 billion a year of state and local government economic development subsidies actually only influence corporate location or expansion decisions about 10% of the time — although companies are more than happy to play localities against one another to see who will give them the most corporate welfare.
Farren, in his prepared written testimony, was to have told legislators: “Academic research has shown that politicians appear to benefit when they are seen as “doing something” to improve the local economy. That is, expressed good intentions and the media attention from ribbon-cutting ceremonies appear to matter more (especially with regard to reelection campaigns) than the real adverse long-term economic effects of these policies.”
Farren is urging West Virginia and other states to enter into interstate compacts in which they commit to refrain from competing with one another by eliminating corporate incentives and subsidies, ending what he calls “an interstate economic arms race.”
Keep in mind, the Koch-funded Mercatus Center is hardly a bastion of liberal, anti-business policies.
Farren noted that one of the free market arguments against corporate welfare is that companies that need financial subsidies in order to locate in a particular area are more likely to make what he calls “suboptimal” investment and production decisions.
n n n
It goes without saying that conservatives oppose entitlements – Democrats and Republicans alike (we’re looking at you, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.).
People, particularly low-income people, simply can’t be trusted with, say, child tax credits because they’re likely to use the extra cash to buy drugs, just as they would be prone to abuse paid family leave to go on hunting trips.
(It’s no surprise that two of the first three bills introduced in the state Senate this session would cut unemployment benefits from 26 to 12 weeks and toughen work search requirements to get those benefits, since obviously, anyone receiving unemployment is leeching off society.)
Conservatives, of course, make one exception to their strong distaste for entitlements, when the entitlements are in the form of corporate welfare to businesses.
From former Gov. Arch Moore’s Super Tax credits – which were supposed to recruit an auto manufacturing plant to the state but instead were used by coal companies to further mechanize mines and put miners out of work, while cratering state revenue for more than two decades — to plans to convert the Hobet strip mine site into a shining city on the hill, to the $84 billion China Energy deal, the history of West Virginia is littered with grandiose economic development schemes that either never came to fruition or backfired badly.
Mason County alone has been promised everything from a major paper mill to a ethane cracker plant and more, none of which came to fruition.
While the Nucor project seems to be better vetted than some of those proposals, the most troubling aspect of the plan is how much federal COVID-19 relief funds have been diverted to corporate entitlements.
That up to $315 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used, not for the intended purpose of pandemic relief for workers, families and small businesses, but to lure a Fortune 150 company to the state is disturbing. This is particularly true after Gov. Jim Justice diverted $445.7 million of federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds to pad the state Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund in order to cut unemployment taxes, disproportionately benefiting businesses with high frequencies of employee layoffs or terminations.
Justice Chief of Staff Brian Abraham assured legislators that the lawyers they talked to told them the diversion of some $750 million of pandemic relief funds from workers and families to business interests is all on the up and up.
(Hope it’s not the same lawyers who advised Justice it was legit to use $50 million of CARES Act funds for road construction projects by designating said highways as “medical access roads,” even though many of the projects are nowhere near medical facilities.)
Also, there are what economists call opportunity costs: By picking Nucor as the big winner this time around, West Virginia has committed $315 million that won’t be available if a better economic opportunity comes along.
While the promise of 800 well-paying jobs is encouraging (even at the cost of $393,000 per job), it is somewhat disappointing that the state is looking backward, not forward, with this deal.
The steel industry in West Virginia dates to the 19th century, and while advances have been made over the years, it still involves hard labor under less-than-ideal working conditions.
While it may put back to work some West Virginians who’ve lost coal mining and manufacturing jobs, it isn’t the kind of forward-looking, 21st century cutting-edge technology employer the state needs if it hopes to lure some of its best and brightest young people back to West Virginia.
n n n
Speaking of irony, during the special session, it was repeatedly stated that the state’s improved business climate made it possible to recruit Nucor. That raises the question, if the business climate is so good, why is it necessary to give a financially sound Fortune 150 company $315 million in state funds and up to $1 billion in tax credits to come here?
State Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney first made the business climate claim in House Finance Committee, citing five improvements he said make West Virginia more attractive to business investment:
- Relatively low state pension fund liabilities
- Elimination of Workers’ Compensation debt and establishment of a stable, lower-cost Workers’ Compensation system
- Large rainy day emergency reserve funds
- Elimination of the business franchise tax
- Right-to-work legislation
Notably, only the right-to-work law occurred under Republican control of the Legislature. The other four improvements are Democratic accomplishments, some initiated as far back as the 1980s.
(Nucor, which has no union operations and has an anti-union corporate culture, presumably was attracted by the state’s anti-union law.)
Meanwhile, most legislators failed to credit the one person most responsible for making the Nucor project possible: President Joe Biden, whose $1.2 trillion infrastructure program is causing demand for steel to skyrocket, and whose American Rescue Plan Act provided the federal funds Justice and company diverted to Economic Development to close the deal.
(One exception was Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, who did thank Biden in a floor speech.)
Also notably, no congressional Republicans voted for American Rescue Plan, and only 32 voted for the infrastructure plan, yet Republicans such as Sen. Shelley Moore Capito unabashedly praised the Nucor deal.
Thirdly notable, Nucor stock plunged Dec. 20, the day after Manchin went on Fox News to say he couldn’t support Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, legislation that financial analysts have called a “significant future driver” for the steel industry since it would provide an additional $600 billion of infrastructure funding.
n n n
Finally, on Wednesday evening, I did indeed have my feet up and enjoyed a nice Double Cannon IPA, but with no State of the State address.
Here’s wishing Justice a speedy recovery, but Justice’s COVID-19 infection only exacerbates the mixed messaging he has been sending throughout the pandemic.
That a fully vaccinated and boosted Justice got sick gives anti-vaxxers fodder to claim the vaccines are ineffective.
That’s some twisted logic to conclude that because something is not 100% effective, it must therefore be 0% effective. That the unvaccinated account for nearly 90% of all state COVID-19 deaths should be evidence enough about the need to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, that Wednesday’s scheduled state COVID-19 briefing was canceled when Drs. Clay Marsh and Ayne Amjad, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Bill Crouch and interagency task force director James Hoyer could have ably handled things in Justice’s absence is evidence the briefings are primarily intended to generate publicity for Justice, not to keep the public informed about the pandemic.