Of the six governors I’ve covered, Cecil Underwood was one of the brightest.
Elected in 1996 after Joe Manchin and conservative Democrats conspired to assure the defeat of progressive Democratic nominee Charlotte Pritt, Underwood understood he was a placeholder, and as a Republican, was at a distinct disadvantage dealing with Democratic supermajorities in the House and Senate.
Sagely, in preparation for each legislative session, Underwood would assemble House and Senate leadership, present his ideas for legislative proposals and essentially ask, “Which of these would you support?”
Using the consensus-building model, Underwood accomplished more during his term than circumstances would have presumed possible, making major investments in road building and high technology and taking initial steps to resolve massive unfunded liabilities in workers’ compensation that threatened to destabilize state finances.
Our current governor is 180 degrees removed from Underwood.
It’s no surprise that, after Jim Justice abruptly announced during a virtual briefing that he would call a special session to cut personal income tax rates by 10%, House and Senate leaders said that was the first they had heard about it.
Throughout his time in office, Justice has displayed little in the way of consensus-building skills. Which explains why he’s had some of the most meager legislative agendas of any governor I’ve covered.
Meanwhile, his propensity to barrel ahead with schemes without consulting with others to verify their viability has cost him dearly in his private businesses.
One example that’s close to my heart: In the summer of 2011, Justice and company announced plans to launch the Greenbrier Presidential Express, a luxury passenger train service between Washington, D.C., and The Greenbrier, beginning the next summer.
Knowing a little bit about railroading, I was astonished. How could they get Federal Railroad Administration certification to operate the train that quickly? How did they get trackage rights agreements with CSX and Buckingham Branch, the host railroads, particularly given that CSX has never been passenger rail friendly? Most of all, how did they get CSX to waive a longstanding ban on operating steam engines on its tracks to allow the train to be pulled by a steam locomotive?
Long story short, they didn’t, and the $15 million project was officially abandoned in spring 2012. (All that remains of Jim’s dream is the 4-8-4 steam locomotive, on display at the C&O Railway Heritage Center in Clifton Forge, Virginia)
Now, Justice is barreling ahead into a special session Monday having made little to no effort to build legislative consensus on his latest plan, particularly in the Senate.
Meanwhile, it looks like Justice’s people are trying to game the process by effectively putting the text of the tax cut bill into the governor’s special session call.
Under the state Constitution, the Legislature in special sessions called by the governor cannot act on any items outside the call.
Arguably, if legislators would want to change, for example, the proposed tax rate for the lowest tax bracket from 2% to 2.5%, they may be barred from doing so constitutionally, since the 2% rate is spelled out in the special session call.
(As I recall, legislators often grumbled that the Manchin administration wrote such specificity into its special session calls that it left the Legislature with little leeway to offer amendments — but Manchin never stooped to putting the text of a proposed bill into the call.)
Perhaps a majority of senators can be discomfited into approving the tax plan, given that it might look bad if lawmakers sit on big revenue surpluses without returning anything to taxpayers — even though Justice’s plan provides only nominal savings to working class West Virginians.
Or perhaps, like the Greenbrier Express, the tax plan will end up in the scrap heap of ill-conceived Justice schemes.
Quote of the week: “I don’t dodge anything, but I’m not going to answer that.” — Justice, asked at a virtual briefing whether he favors exceptions for rape and incest in whatever abortion ban the Legislature ultimately approves.
First, that was vintage Justice, prefacing a dodge by claiming he doesn’t dodge. Secondly, it was an act of cowardice by a man still afraid to meet face-to-face with reporters.
It’s all but given that the Republican supermajorities intend to enact a statewide abortion ban. Republicans didn’t chase that car for nearly 50 years to do anything less.
That means the exceptions to the ban will be critical, and there are factions in the Legislature who will push for no exceptions.
It’s clear that some legislators are fine with keeping a circa 1880 law on the books that makes obtaining or performing abortions felony offenses, with an exception only in order to save the life of the woman.
A rational, humane legislative body would make exceptions for rape, incest, for minors — no 10-year-old should have to be transported to another state for an abortion — and all instances where the life or health of the woman is at risk.
Medical exceptions will need to be explicitly enumerated, since we have seen reports from other states of providers refusing to treat, or delaying treatment for patients with pregnancy complications such as ectopic pregnancies, over concerns they could face criminal charges or loss of license.
Likewise, unless we wish to treat women as second-class citizens, we probably don’t want to criminalize abortion. A miscarriage should not be grounds to launch a criminal investigation.
Legislative leaders clearly understand what a divisive issue abortion is. Banning abortion will outrage a sizable portion of the voting public. Permitting a number of rational exceptions and decriminalizing abortion likewise will anger a significant constituent base.
Which is probably why it’s been nearly a month since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and nearly three months since the draft decision leaked, with no date in sight for legislators to take up the issue.
Undoubtedly, they’d like to get past Nov. 8 before dealing with abortion.
Typical is Justice’s abrogation of leadership on the matter, repeatedly saying he will call the Legislature into special session just as soon as legislators reach agreement among themselves on what to do: “We’re trying to give them enough rope and everything to get themselves ready, and do all the work they have to do.”
(That Justice almost stumbled onto the idiom, “Give them enough rope and they’ll hang themselves,” came close to being a Freudian slip and also an accurate read of the tenuous position in which the Legislature finds itself.)
For Justice to refuse to say where he stands on exceptions to an abortion ban only makes a contentious situation worse.
Following up on Andrea Garrett-Kiessling, the Spencer businesswoman who attempted to illegally run for state Senate this spring.
As noted previously, under state election law, provisions for disbursement of excess campaign funds for disqualified candidates are the same for losing candidates or candidates who withdraw prior to an election.
Garrett-Kiessling’s second quarter campaign finance report filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, covering transactions from April 25 to June 30, shows she raised $9,632.81 during that period.
That includes contributions of $1,000 from Keith Powell of Huntington and $520.51 from former state Sen. Ryan Ferns of Wheeling. Both contributions were dated April 28, the day after questions about whether Garrett-Kiessling met the five-year state residency requirement went public and a day before a lawsuit was filed to have her removed from the May primary ballot.
She also received a $1,000 contribution from Chris Miller of Huntington, the purveyor of goofy TV commercials and prospective GOP candidate for governor, dated May 19 — 15 days after Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom disqualified Garrett-Kiessling as a candidate and 13 days after the state Supreme Court let stand the lower court ruling.
Where Garrett-Kiessling’s campaign finance disclosure really gets interesting is on April 27 when, according to her disclosure, Lewis Whaley of Charleston made a series of contributions: $2,800 for the primary election; and $200, $2,800, $323.05, and $3,000 for the general election.
Garrett-Kiessling’s campaign finance disclosure shows she refunded four of the five contributions on the same day, with the $3,000 contribution being the exception. Otherwise, according to the disclosure, the only other contribution Garrett-Kiessling has refunded was $2,800 to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
After reporting $21,123 in expenses for the period – mainly for advertising and web-based services, and a $1,465.59 reimbursement to herself “for expenditures required for online advertising” — Garrett-Kiessling has a balance of $3,547, meaning that those who contributed a total of $86,106 to her illegal candidacy could be SOL when it comes to getting refunds.
Based on Garrett-Kiessling’s filing, I posed a couple of questions to the Secretary of State’s Office, and got these answers from spokesman Mike Queen:
1. Candidates may accept contributions in excess of the $2,800 maximum individual contribution in primary election cycles, so long as the excess is applied to the general election and the total does not exceed the $5,600 maximum for both election cycles.
2. The office has a process to review campaign finance reports for accuracy, but it is triggered only if a report has been red-flagged, either internally or via a public complaint submitted using the office’s website.
To date, no complaints have been filed against any 2022 primary election candidates, he said.