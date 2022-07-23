Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Of the six governors I’ve covered, Cecil Underwood was one of the brightest.

Elected in 1996 after Joe Manchin and conservative Democrats conspired to assure the defeat of progressive Democratic nominee Charlotte Pritt, Underwood understood he was a placeholder, and as a Republican, was at a distinct disadvantage dealing with Democratic supermajorities in the House and Senate.

