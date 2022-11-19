It’s been said that Jim Justice campaigned harder against Amendment 2 than he ever campaigned for himself, and there’s something to be said for that.
As best I can determine, Justice made at least 40 appearances across the state from Sept. 23 to Nov. 7 calling on voters to reject the amendment, which would have given the Legislature authority under the state constitution to eliminate, if it chose, business equipment and inventory taxes, and/or personal property taxes on vehicles.
While Justice frequently used ground transportation to host what he called community conversations on Amendment 2 and to make appearances on local TV stations, he also used the state King Air airplane on 12 occasions for his anti-Amendment 2 campaign, often making multiple stops en route, according to Aviation Division flight logs.
The Aviation Division listed the cost of Justice’s anti-2 excursions at $25,920.
That included flights from Charleston to Lewisburg without passengers Oct. 20 and Nov. 2 to “reposition aircraft for morning departure.”
You have to hand it to Big Jim, he doesn’t even pretend to be complying with his 2021 court settlement, in which he agreed he would abide by mandates of the state constitution and reside in Charleston.
A quick rundown of Justice’s anti-Amendment 2 flights:
Sept. 23: Charleston to Lewisburg to Wheeling to Lewisburg. (Again, with the flight crew staying overnight in Lewisburg for a morning departure.)
Sept. 24: Lewisburg—Morgantown—Lewisburg—Charleston.
Oct. 5: Charleston—Lewisburg—Martinsburg—Lewisburg—Charleston.
Considering that the Aviation Division charges $1,400 per flight hour on King Air, and according to the Flight Time website, the flight time between Yeager and Greenbrier Valley airports is 42 minutes, every time Justice is picked up and dropped off in Lewisburg, it costs taxpayers $1,960, and each repositioning flight costs $980.
Oct. 12: Charleston—Clarksburg—Charleston.
Oct. 17: Charleston—Lewisburg—Martinsburg—Beckley—Charleston. (One of two times where Justice was apparently dropped off in Beckley instead of Lewisburg.)
Oct. 21: Lewisburg—Martinsburg—Petersburg—Lewisburg—Charleston.
Oct. 25: Charleston—Lewisburg—Wheeling—Lewisburg—Charleston.
(It appears the days that Justice flew in and out of Charleston, not Lewisburg, coincide with days when he did his virtual, no-press-allowed, purported state COVID-19 briefings from the governor’s reception room in the Capitol.)
Oct. 26: Charleston—Lewisburg—Morgantown—Clarksburg—Lewisburg—Charleston.
Oct. 31: Charleston—Parkersburg--Beckley—Charleston.
Nov. 3: Lewisburg—Wheeling—Lewisburg—Charleston.
Nov. 7: Charleston—Clarksburg—Wheeling—Parkersburg—Lewisburg—Charleston. (Election Day eve.)
On the flights, Justice was almost always accompanied by Rebecca Blaine, director of intergovernmental affairs, and frequently by Jordan Damron, director of multimedia services. This makes sense, as many of the “community conversations” were live-streamed on Governor’s Office social media accounts.
Conspicuously absent from the flight manifests is Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who appeared with Justice at many, if not all, of the anti-2 events.
Justice has treated the appearances as official Governor’s Office business, although I think those less ethically challenged would conclude they constituted electioneering.
Semantically, I think you could make an argument that it would not be improper for a governor to campaign on behalf of amendments that he or she had proposed, as Gov. Gaston Caperton did in 1989 when he proposed three constitutional amendments to reorganize state government – but Justice had no involvement, pro or con, in the Legislature’s actions to put Amendment 2 on the ballot.
If, in fact, Justice was electioneering and not acting in his official capacity as governor, then he should be compelled to reimburse the state for the costs of the anti-2 appearances, of which the King Air flights most assuredly were but a small part.
True, past governors campaigning for reelection have gamed the system by scheduling both an official activity and a campaign appearance in the same city on the same day in order to justify use of the state plane.
Justice did some of that on his anti-2 tour, including Oct. 17, when he flew to Martinsburg and then went to Cacapon State Park, where he hosted an official event (a trout stocking), followed by an anti-2 “community conversation.”
As I understand it, there’s been some talk among Senate leadership about investigating how much state money Justice spent on the anti-2 campaign. If so, this should give them a starting point.
n n n
A number of readers commented on my musings in my last column that the two people most responsible for turning West Virginia from a blue to red state are coal magnate Don Blankenship and President Barack Obama.
One reader said that after reading the column, her husband said he would add Joe Manchin to the list, for Manchin’s heading up the “Democrats for Underwood” PAC after losing to progressive Democrat Charlotte Pritt in the 1996 gubernatorial primary.
“It seems that was a big turning point, when we could have gone in a healthier direction,” she wrote.
We can only imagine that the state’s political landscape would be different today if it had experienced eight years of progressive leadership under Pritt. However, Pritt tended to be her own worst enemy politically, and it’s entirely possible a Gov. Pritt would have alienated the right-center members of the Legislature and the voting public in her first term.
Meanwhile, Jake Spencer of Washington, D.C., who covered the Legislature in 1971 for Jim Comstock’s Richwood News-Leader and West Virginia Hillbilly newspapers, and who said he subscribes to the e-edition of the Gazette-Mail despite having moved away from West Virginia some 50 years ago, added Arch A. Moore Jr. to the list.
Said Spencer: “Gov. Moore was a Republican who achieved his office by being an extraordinarily skilled campaigner and having been blessed with a phenomenal memory for faces and names. (Months after the session, I ran into the governor at the Kanawha Airport, and he remembered my name and who I worked for, which astonished me.) Sometimes I wonder if his popularity alone caused the drift rightward.”
Certainly, the number of Moore progeny holding federal, state and legislative elected offices lends credence to Spencer’s theory.
Spencer also asked whether the legendary West Virginia Hillbilly is archived anywhere. Good news, Jake, it looks like West Virginia University libraries have the entire run (1956-2001) on microfilm.
Finally, author Denise Gardina commented, “A third reason for West Virginia’s flip to the GOP: People who in 1980 got a lot of news from the UMWA Journal are now getting it from ‘Fox News.’ So I would add Rupert Murdoch to the list.”
n n n
As noted previously, a source of hilarity for me is seeing how state budget officials outrageously cook the books on state revenue estimates, using artificially low estimates to create the illusion that the state is enjoying large budget surpluses.
As noted, the leading source of said book cooking is with severance taxes, with the authors of the state revenue estimates seemingly blissfully unaware of the post-pandemic surge in global energy demand, resulting in higher energy prices and profits.
For October, the state revenue estimate projected severance tax collections of $12 million — even though in October 2021, the state collected $19.46 million in severance taxes and in September, severance collections topped $88 million.
Actual severance tax collections for October were $69.08 million, creating a $57.08 million “surplus” for the month.
The Budget Office was only off by 576%!
For the first four months of the 2022-23 budget year, estimates were for the severance tax to bring in a total of just $59.4 million — even though in the same four months in 2021, severance tax collections amounted to $116.26 million.
Why do the fiscal 2023 revenue estimates project a 49% downturn in severance tax collections, particularly when financial analysts last year were projecting major upturns in energy prices during 2022?
So far in fiscal 2023, the state has collected $341.23 million in severance taxes, $281.83 million over the laughably low estimate of $59.4 million.
So, the fiscal geniuses in the state Budget Office underestimated severance tax collections to the tune of 574% year-to-date. Of course, more likely, they were directed to purposely lowball estimates.
As noted before, if executives of a private sector business cooked the books this flagrantly, they would be under investigation.
n n n
Finally, I also received several comments from readers on last week’s column item regarding my visit to the New Mexico state Capitol, particularly regarding how the public areas of the building are chock full of artwork by state artisans.
One reader, who lived in New Mexico and now works in the West Virginia Capitol, heartily endorsed my suggestion that we emulate New Mexico by displaying works of state artists in our Capitol building.
“I love the West Virginia Capitol,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, the imposing hall of portraits of governors, all middle-aged white men — no matter how much they did for the state — does not represent one iota of the richness and depth of the beauty, character, toughness and also gentleness of the people of my new home.”
Meanwhile, my friend Pam Pritt pointed out that some of the men depicted in those portraits are not middle-aged, as I had described them, but are old.
I replied, “As I get older, my definition of middle age becomes more expansive.”