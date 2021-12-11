For most of the past two years, Gov. Jim Justice has bristled at accusations he has failed to make good use of the state’s $1.27 billion in federal pandemic relief money. He has gotten particularly irate over concerns he might have to return a large chunk of unallocated funds if he misses the Dec. 31 spending deadline.
Now, here it is Dec. 12, and unless Justice makes like Monty Brewster on steroids, tens of millions of dollars intended to help West Virginia families and businesses will go back into Uncle Sam’s pockets.
According to the state Auditor’s Office, as of Dec. 6, the pandemic relief money account had a balance of $127.1 million.
This comes almost a year after the date Justice assured us he would have all but $30 million to $39 million committed by the end of December 2020.
“You can rest assured the dollars will be spent,” he said during a COVID-19 briefing that month, back when I still got called on occasionally to ask questions.
Big Jim can use some of the unspent funds to pay outstanding expenses for Babydog Sweepstakes Debacle III, and for Babydog-Senior Edition. When Justice announced the latter, it sounded like all fully vaxxed and boosted senior citizens would be eligible for $50 gift cards, only to see in the fine print only to residents 50 and older are eligible, provided they are fully vaccinated and then get their booster shots at to-be-announced clinics at senior centers.
Another Big Jim nothing burger.
Justice is clearly planning to use the relief money for the gift cards. During his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, he urged eligible seniors to sign up for the program immediately. “We have to get all the money out the door before Dec. 31, so don’t wait.”
Had he opened the incentive to all of us eligible seniors, it would have had a maximum cost of about $25 million, leaving plenty of uncommitted relief money to spare.
Of the $1.1 billion Justice has spent to date, nearly half has gone to Workforce West Virginia for unemployment compensation.
Part of that was good, assuring the state Unemployment Trust Fund remained solvent at a time in 2020 when unemployment claims spiked as Justice ordered many offices and businesses closed and others to operate at limited capacity.
Of the $448 million Justice has spent since July 1, $406 million — 88% — has gone to WorkForce West Virginia, mostly to stuff the state Unemployment Trust Fund so that it now has what is believed to be its largest balance in history, at more than $300 million.
That means state businesses (the ones that survived the pandemic, anyway) will see cuts in state unemployment insurance taxes next year.
As noted here before, like many insurance premiums, unemployment insurance premiums are higher for businesses with high numbers of claims because of high rates of employee layoffs or terminations, businesses like coal mining operations and resort hotels, just to name two.
For business owners who aren’t in the habit of firing or laying off workers, unemployment insurance taxes are a nominal business cost even without the Big Jim discount.
Back in October 2020, 28 organizations joined with the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign to send a letter to Justice providing a number of “people-centered” proposals for spending what was then more than $800 million in uncommitted pandemic relief money. Options included enhanced child care, one-time relief payments for the unemployed, food assistance in rural areas, emergency home repairs and enhanced clothing vouchers, to name a few.
Justice turned a deaf ear on those proposals, but at an Oct. 13, 2020, briefing assured West Virginians that all the money would be allocated.
“We would be absolutely silly if we absolutely have to send one dollar back to the federal government,” Justice said.
At the moment, we’re 19 days and $127 million away from absolute silliness.
nnn
Speaking of the Babydog Sweepstakes, as much as Justice likes to dismiss the media as a gnat to his dinosaur, he frequently has tells that let us know media coverage has gotten under his skin.
During his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing, Justice out of the blue declared the vaccination incentive sweepstakes had been a success, saying, “That program has been really, really successful, no matter what anybody says or throws mud.”
Two days earlier, I wrote in this column about the study by University of Colorado-Denver professor Andrew Friedson analyzing the effectiveness of 19 state vaccine incentive sweepstakes, including the various incarnations of Do It For Babydog, and found the impact on vaccination rates was “statistically indistinguishable from zero.”
I suggested this explained why state vaccination rates had declined during the first two Babydog sweepstakes.
(Meanwhile, part of my retirement planning has been the assumption that I get to keep living rent-free in Big Jim’s head.)
nnn
Going for a Babydog trifecta, I can’t say I hang out at The Greenbrier, so I appreciate a reader alerting me to the opening of the Babydog Boutique, an upscale pet accessories shop among the retail locations at the resort.
According to the shop’s website, “The boutique is named for West Virginia’s First Dog, Babydog, the beloved bulldog of Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice. Babydog has become a celebrity since arriving on the scene and now has a shop at The Greenbrier named for her.”
I’m not an ethics attorney (but, as noted last week, I’m probably qualified by virtue of having covered the Ethics Commission for the entirety of its 32-year history), but this looks like another case of Justice using public office for personal gain.
Every time Babydog appears on Justice’s taxpayer-funded statewide COVID-19 telecasts, and every time Justice flies Babydog around the state, again at taxpayer expense, to appear at sweepstakes giveaways that are named for Babydog, he’s creating name recognition and goodwill for the Babydog Boutique.
I can’t think of a better source of free publicity for the store. Basically, Justice is cashing in on Babydog’s fame — fame that Justice manufactured through multiple taxpayer-funded public appearances.
nnn
As much as Justice, Sen. Joe Manchin and state legislators want to persuade us coal is on the rebound, there are signs it plainly is not, at least not for the long-term.
Last week, Trains magazine reported what railfans in the Kanawha Valley have been observing for a while: CSX railroad is removing sections of double track on the mainline between Hinton and Russell, Ky., along with removing sidings and tracks in rail yards in the region.
“Simply put, infrastructure in coal country is overbuilt for the needs of today’s coal business,” the article states. “[W]ith overall train counts down, there is no longer a need for hundreds of miles of double track.”
It notes that the carloads of coal that CSX handles has dropped more than 50% from 2011 to 2021, stating: “For the first time since coal’s initial decline, railroads like CSX are making relatively permanent decisions to reduce their network in response to long-term trends.”
For passenger rail service, the bad news is the Cardinal uses that route and going from a double track mainline to a single track is like going from an interstate to a rural roadway.
Get behind a slow-moving vehicle on the interstate, you simply pass it in the fast lane (or on the right, if the slow-moving vehicle has Ohio plates). Get behind a slow-moving vehicle on a rural route, and you might be stuck behind it for a good while.
Delays could become commonplace on a section of the Cardinal route that has consistently provided good on-time performance.
Bottom line, CSX execs have looked at the long-term outlook for coal and decided to move their assets elsewhere.
Unfortunately, what makes sound business sense for CSX is bad news for Amtrak, particularly with efforts afoot to expand the Cardinal to daily service.
nnn
Finally, many made note of former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, hiring high-priced Washington, D.C., attorney George Terwilliger in his efforts to stonewall the January 6 Commission.
That’s the same George Terwilliger who has been part of Justice’s legal team and who unsuccessfully argued before the state Supreme Court that when the state constitution says the governor must reside at the seat of government, it really means only if he wants to.
Meanwhile, we’re well past the 30-day notice of intent to sue that attorney Isaac Sponaugle filed in mid-September to reopen the residency suit, given evidence Justice has simply ignored the settlement to which he agreed in March, promising he’d abide by the constitutional mandate and reside in Charleston.
I reached out to Sponaugle, who said he was out sick for a good part of October (not with COVID-19, for the record), and has been catching up on the actual billable hours work in his law office since then, but, he said, hopes to get the petition against Justice drafted as quickly as his workload permits.