In my thirtysomething years covering the Legislature (leave it to me to sneak in an obscure pop culture reference), I’ve come to respect and admire the legislative process.
From multiple committee assignments to three readings on each chamber floor (including amendment stage and passage vote) to House-Senate conference committees, the process is intricately designed to meticulously vet bills and allow ample time for thorough analysis, debate and public comment with the intent of weeding out legislation that is unnecessary, impractical or offensive.
History shows that the legislative process can be short-circuited, as frequently occurs in the final hours of the 60-day regular session, when the proverbial fat possums move late at night when time constraints result in use of procedural shortcuts to salvage bills that otherwise would die at midnight.
However, with each year of Republican control, the legislative process has become more and more corrupted.
The tradition of sending each bill to at least two committees in each house (first to a minor committee, then to either Finance or Judiciary) has been all but abandoned, as bills are “single-shot,” assigned to a single committee before advancing to the House or Senate floor.
Of course, that perverts the entire purpose of the committee process, limiting scrutiny of bills and often meaning that bills with fiscal or legal implications bypass critical review in the respective Finance or Judiciary committees.
Input from people with expertise on given issues goes unsought and opportunities for public comment from citizens are most often reduced to the nonsensical, as occurred last summer in the House of Delegates, when speakers were given a grand total of 45 seconds each to address the many significant concerns regarding the state’s abortion ban legislation, an issue that did not warrant so much as a public hearing in the Senate.
Corruption of the legislative process reached a new low when on the first day of the 2023 regular session, Senate leaders rammed through 23 bills in a single floor session, completely obliterating the intent of the legislative process.
The Senate has done these first-day antics before, under the pretense of fast-tracking bills that had passed the Senate unanimously in the prior regular session but died in the House.
That was not the case on Wednesday. For example, one of the bills taken up was a controversial anti-critical race theory bill that in 2022 passed the House on a divided, party-line vote and just missed passage in the Senate in the final seconds of the session (again, on a divided party line vote) because Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, tripped over his own tongue and failed to properly enunciate the announcement of the passage vote before time ran out on the session at midnight.
Clearly, anti-CRT bills are one of the GOP’s manufactured culture war wedge issues designed to incite their right-wing base, but anti-CRT as an issue polls unfavorably among Democrats and independents, voters who nationally repulsed what was expected to be a Republican red wave in the 2022 midterm elections.
It is notable that during what little discussion of the bill was permitted, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, asked whether West Virginia children are so fragile that they dare not be exposed to some of the more unsavory elements of the American experience such as slavery and racism. Education Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, was evasive, instead talking about teaching in a high-poverty area, where many students live in homes without heat or running water. One would think the Legislature should be focused on addressing such real world issues, not wasting time on manufactured controversies.
Rather than subject the legislation to a fair and open analysis and debate through the traditional legislative process, President Blair and Senate leaders rammed it through the Senate in less than half an hour.
(Arguably, Blair and company recognized that many of the bills they rammed through Wednesday could not withstand scrutiny.)
Blair, who recently authored a column in which he declared the Senate to be a paragon of transparency and accountability, said in an interview shortly before the bill-ramming session that he considers the committee process to be a “waste of time.”
Blair and Senate leaders took a similar attitude last summer when in a matter of hours, the Senate passed the abortion ban, a bill that emerged from the darkness of a backroom deal without going before a single Senate committee, with no input from health care professionals or from the 50% of West Virginians who were instantaneously reduced to second-class citizenship with the bill’s enactment.
Blair and company simply don’t give a damn what the public thinks, and they particularly don’t give a damn about what Democratic and independent voters think — and at the moment, with Republican supermajorities in the Legislature, they don’t have to.
Of course, it wasn’t so long ago that Democrats had even larger supermajorities, but over time, fell out of favor with the West Virginia electorate.
If they continue to show such arrogance and disdain for the legislative process, and by extension, for the citizens of the state, Republicans could well face the same fate.
n n n
The old saying that history repeats itself is true. You just have to live long enough to see it happen.
When I was still a relatively young Gazette reporter, I was promoted to the health beat. At the time, one of the pressing healthcare issues was that many hospitals and physicians around the state were refusing to accept PEIB health insurance, the health plan for state and public school employees and the predecessor of the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
One of the hallmarks of Arch A. Moore Jr.’s disastrous third term as governor was the state’s inability to pay its bills, and state healthcare providers had gotten fed up with PEIB’s ongoing failure to pay reimbursements in a timely fashion. Many providers were requiring PEIB insurees to make sizable up-front payments before treatment.
PEIB was one of many messes Moore left for Gov. Gaston Caperton to clean up when he took office. The financial debacle was such that, in order to restore credibility to the state health insurance plan, it was renamed as PEIA.
Now, some 35 years later, the state health insurance plan is headed toward a crisis that could once again render public employees’ health insurance cards worthless.
In an announcement designed to grab the attention of legislators returning to Charleston last week, officials at Wheeling Hospital, a WVU Medicine affiliate, announced they will stop accepting PEIA effective July 1, citing extraordinarily low reimbursement rates paid by the state health insurance plan.
It’s not like we couldn’t see this day coming.
While Gov. Jim Justice has made it a point of pride in noting there have been no PEIA premium increases for five years on his watch, then-PEIA Executive Director Ted Cheatham — who abruptly retired in December 2021, one of those sudden departures that seem to occur when top-level state officials fall out of favor with Justice — warned that with health care costs going up an average of 5% a year, years with no premium increases were unsustainable and a day of reckoning would be coming.
Or, as West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee put it at Cheatham’s last PEIA meeting, “Doom is coming. We know that.”
Rather than facing the issue head-on, Justice and legislative leaders chose to kick the can down the road, with stopgap measures including putting $105 million into a PEIA rainy day fund to offset revenue shortfalls.
One of the ways PEIA has been able to avoid premium increases is by paying remarkably low reimbursement rates to providers, a testament to its bargaining power through having more than 200,000 insurees statewide.
However, there comes a breaking point, just as there was in the late 1980s when providers stopped accepting PEIB insurance.
So now, we’ve come full circle, with Wheeling Hospital serving as the canary in the coal mine, with PEIA’s sub-Medicare rate reimbursements reaching the point of unsustainability.
At the moment, legislators plan to increase those rates and give PEIA an additional $40 million to cover the higher reimbursements for a year – once again, a case of kicking the can down the road, as opposed to coming up with long-term solutions.
n n n
Finally, governors traditionally have tried to confine their State of the State addresses to a 30-minute window. (There was a time when governors took the 7:30 p.m. cut-off seriously, lest the Governor’s Office be flooded with calls from irate “Jeopardy!” fans.)
Of course, Big Jim never has seen a convention he couldn’t debase. At the half-hour mark of his address Wednesday, Justice was barely done mangling the names of distinguished guests in the House chambers.
(One supposes that rehearsing would have required spending too much time in Charleston.)
His rambling, disjointed, blustery address lasted one hour, 14 minutes, mercifully winding down at 8:20 p.m. and notable primarily for a record number of references to fast-food restaurants.
Perhaps we should take solace that Justice did not humiliate himself or the people of West Virginia, as he did during last year’s State of the State, when he displayed his dog’s hindquarters to the joint assembly and to the viewing audience.