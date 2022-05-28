As a Charleston Gazette-Mail editorial astutely noted, Republican operative Greg Thomas’ recent op-ed piece criticizing coverage of the disqualification of Andrea Garrett Kiessling as a state Senate candidate never addressed the seminal issue in the case: That the preponderance of evidence clearly showed Kiessling failed to meet residency requirements for the office.
(In the op-ed, Thomas called me a political hack, which coming from Thomas, would probably qualify as a compliment, if I gave him any thought.)
Thomas vowed that Republican leadership in the Legislature will “correct” the issue next session.
Naturally, that solution doesn’t entail establishing a mechanism for the Secretary of State’s Office to verify that all candidates meet qualifications for the offices they are seeking. No, Thomas and the Republican clique will propose setting a deadline after which unqualified candidates cannot be removed from the ballot.
Call it the You Didn’t Catch Us Cheating in Time law.
Such a law would not have permitted Kiessling to appear on the general election ballot but would take the authority for selecting the party’s nominee away from the voters and give it to Republican power brokers via selection of a ballot replacement via the Republican Senatorial Committee for the 8th District.
Similarly, early voters who cast their ballots for Kiessling were not disenfranchised by Judge Duke Bloom. They were disenfranchised by Thomas and the party elites who conspired to put an unqualified candidate on the ballot.
A reading of Article 4, Section 4 of the state constitution seems to set out three distinct requirements to be eligible to hold public office.
The first is that one must be eligible to vote. That means being a U.S. citizen, a West Virginia resident, at least 18 and not in prison, on probation or parole for a felony conviction, etc.
The second clause sets minimum age requirements to hold the offices of governor, attorney general, senator and judge.
Finally, a third clause requires candidates to have state citizenship for at least five years preceding election or appointment.
The current secretary of state and his predecessors have interpreted that five-year residency requirement to apply only to those offices spelled out in the second clause.
Article 6, Section 12 of the Constitution additionally requires Senate and House of Delegates candidates to be residents of the district in which they are running for at least one year, and that has been interpreted as the only residency requirement for House candidates.
I think the argument could be made that the minimum age clause and the five-year residency clause were intended to be independent of one another.
Notably, the two clauses are separated by a semicolon, not a comma, suggesting they are independent of one another.
Additionally, although my part-time status precludes thoroughly researching the state constitutional conventions when the state constitution was ratified in 1863, then revised and ratified again in 1872, the authors’ intent could prove interesting.
The latter convention was soon enough after the Civil War to have generated heightened suspicions about the sympathies of ex-Confederates, as well as about Northern carpetbaggers who were assuming positions of authority in Southern states, to the point that the authors of the constitution very plausibly could have intended a five-year residency requirement for all candidates for public office.
Deak Kersey, general counsel and deputy secretary of state, tells me he is unaware of any case law regarding the interpretation of Article 4, Section 4. In other words, no one has gone to court to argue that the five-year residency requirement applies to all public offices, not just those offices spelled out in the second clause.
That’s probably not surprising, since in my view, having relative newcomers to the state running for legislative or statewide offices is a relatively new phenomenon.
In the not-too-distant past, individuals first established themselves as proverbial pillars of their communities before seeking elected office.
Even the state politician perhaps most often denigrated as being a carpetbagger, Jay Rockefeller, had been a state resident for nearly eight years before making his first run for governor.
Since I’ve had no official response from Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman regarding my request, submitted April 5, to have my Capitol access card reactivated, I’m taking a different approach.
(The card was deactivated March 8, one day after Justice went on a tirade at the state COVID-19 briefing, threatening to sue the Charleston Gazette-Mail and me.)
I happened to run into Foreman recently and asked if he had received my e-mail, to which he replied that he probably had received it, as well as one from my boss, Gazette-Mail Executive Editor Lee Wolverton, making the same request. Wolverton also requested additional information, including a list of media representatives assigned access cards.
As I launched into a recitation of the hassles of not having a Capitol access card, particularly since I am the only statehouse journalist who works out of the Capitol Press Room exclusively, Foreman said something to the effect that the decision had been made at a level above either of our pay grades.
Since Foreman has failed to respond to our requests for explanation, my plan B is to apply for a new Capitol access card. I submitted my application Monday.
I fully expect the application to be denied, but at least they’ll have to give some grounds for doing so. Security threat? Failure to meet residency requirements? Quota of access cards issued to the media already exceeded? Stay tuned.