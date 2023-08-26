Republicans are now in their ninth year in power in West Virginia, and as the old saying goes, the chickens are coming home to roost:
- The state is facing not one, but two federal class action lawsuits citing systemic failures of the state’s prisons and jails and in its foster care system.
The class action lawsuit on behalf of some 6,100 foster care children contends that chronic understaffing and failure to provide adequate placement options and community-based services places those children at an “unreasonable risk of harm.”
A class action lawsuit on behalf of 10,000 inmates in state prisons and jails contends that because of overcrowding and understaffing, they are forced to live under inhumane conditions, are deprived of basic human necessities, and face “deliberative indifference” regarding their health and safety.
As noted here, when called into special session to address various crises facing the state, legislators provided only a fraction of the $60 million of funding needed to address Corrections staffing shortages (as they had previously provided only a fraction of the $270 million needed to address deferred maintenance issues) – and did absolutely nothing on the foster care crisis, after Gov. Jim Justice failed to include foster children on his special session call.
- The state’s flagship university and it’s only R1 research university is undergoing widespread program and faculty cuts to address a $45 million budget shortfall — a shortfall caused in large part by the Legislature’s systemic defunding of higher education.
As the West Virginia Center On Budget and Policy found, state funding for higher education has decreased by 24%, or $146 million, over the past decade, adjusted for inflation.
Had the Legislature simply maintained higher education funding at fiscal 2012-13 levels, West Virginia University’s current budget shortfall would be a manageable $7.6 million, the center found.
Granted, part of the university’s current predicament is the result of the administration’s wildly optimistic projections for enrollment growth, but the Legislature’s austerity budgets inflicted a major blow.
Clearly, some in the legislative supermajority do not value higher education, referring to college campuses as indoctrination centers for the liberal elite, while a supermajority of the supermajority passed legislation permitting firearms on state college campuses – over the strong objections of most students and administrators.
- Electricity prices have doubled in recent years, thanks in large part to legislation that has forced utility companies operating in the state to continue to rely on coal-fired power plants, even as coal as become more expensive than renewable energy sources or natural gas.
Currently, coal accounts for nearly 90% of electricity production in West Virginia, compared to less than 20% nationally, and consumers are paying the price.
In the face of soaring electricity costs, the legislative supermajority doubled down on passage of pro-coal bills in the 2023 regular session, including legislation that effectively requires utility companies to get permission from the state Public Energy Authority to decommission coal-fired power plants. (So much for free market capitalism.)
Those efforts, along with an attempt to kill funding to help attract the Form Energy battery plant to Weirton for being too green energy, prompted Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh — hardly a progressive — to comment, “We’ve raised coal to a deity in this state…It’s part of what we worship, and that’s a little sad.”
I could go on, but these are just a few issues culled from recent headlines.
Most of the crises the state is facing are self-inflicted, the result of systemic underfunding of programs and services over the past near-decade.
From fire departments to the state of state roads to the worst public schools educational assessment test scores in state history, virtually every facet of state and local government is suffering.
The supermajority has a euphemism for it, “right-sizing,” but that is merely a cover for the intended goal of shrinking government to the size where it can be drowned in a bathtub.
WVU President Gordon Gee has said he opted to not seek financial assistance from the Legislature, saying, “they would have thrown me out,” a claim Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, verified in an interview with The Washington Post, in which he said he wholeheartedly supports WVU’s budget cuts.
(Forbes magazine nailed it with an article headlined, “West Virginia says it’s too poor to support its only major university.”)
It doesn’t help that there’s considerable ill will toward WVU among some members of the supermajority, who bristled at WVU Law professors doing public interest work, which frequently entailed suing state agencies, and at WVU physicians, who promoted COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic, including some who advocated for mandatory vaccinations.
However, the past near-decade of defunding programs and services on the front end, coupled with hilariously low-balled revenue estimates from the Justice administration, has created the current series of budget surpluses, which the supermajority has shown no hesitancy to use to hand out millions of dollars in tax cuts, tax credits and various incentives to recruit new businesses.
Some 20 years ago, when the legalization of Limited Video Lottery in bars and clubs around the state caused state Lottery coffers to swell, then-Gov. Bob Wise came up with the idea of using part of the Lottery surplus to underwrite some $225 million of economic development grants. (Projects receiving grants included the Charleston ballpark and Pullman Square in Huntington.)
At the time, many Republican legislators objected to the plan, contending that the state should not be in the business of picking economic winners and losers.
However, the current supermajority had no qualms this regular session about transferring nearly $500 million of unspent pandemic relief funds to the Economic Development Authority for the purpose of providing corporate loans and grants. Nor did they have any qualms about picking winners and losers in the special session, when on short notice and with little vetting, they approved appropriations of $45 million to Marshall University and $25 million to Pierpont Community and Technical College.
And yet, apparently, there was not one single extra dollar available to protect foster children.
In their campaign to take control of the Legislature, culminating in Republican majorities in the House and Senate beginning in 2015, the state GOP had a compelling theme, asking voters what 78 years of Democratic rule had done for them.
One could argue that in the short space of less than nine years, Republican rule has managed to take the state from bad to far worse.
n n n
Regarding my premise last week that oppressive and offensive policies enacted by the supermajority, coupled with open hostility toward those who do not share the party’s so-called “old fashioned” values, could be contributing to the enrollment decline at WVU, a reader told me he believes that is very much the case.
The reader said his son, a high school senior, has visited some 15 college campuses to date, including WVU, where he came away duly impressed by the facilities and the Chambers College of Business and Economics.
“However, as much as he loves WVU, he told me he doesn’t want to go to a place where guns are allowed on campus,” the reader said.
The reader said his son ultimately may still decide to enroll at WVU, but most likely will be headed out-of-state.
The reader also agreed that the open hostility to those who don’t share the party’s old fashioned values is an undercurrent for college-goers “who view the anti-abortion, anti-LBTQ and racist perspectives as not conducive to many teenagers who are not also white heterosexual Protestant males.”
n n n
Finally, I had the opportunity Thursday to participate in a Lunch Out Loud panel discussion on the lack of transparency in state government, particularly the Legislature, a lack of transparency that, all agreed, has worsened in recent years.
We discussed practices such as suspending constitutional rules in order to pass bills in a single floor session; bills assigned to just one committee for consideration; “compromise” bills or strike-and-insert amendments to bills that suddenly materialize moments before members are to vote on them; and public hearings that are called on short notice, set at crack-of-dawn hours, and with speakers given time limits as absurdly short as 15 seconds.
Much of the lack of transparency can be blamed on having supermajorities in the House and Senate, which permits substantive discussions on legislation to take place in closed-door party caucuses, where differences of opinion can be resolved beyond the light of public scrutiny, and where passage votes can be secured.
Part of the panel discussion was devoted to what citizens can do to demand more transparency, and I came away pessimistic that, realistically, not much can be done, at least in the short term.
As long as one party has supermajority control, and as long as a majority of state voters cast their votes based on the capital letter behind the candidate’s name, and not on the issues, there’s no likelihood House and Senate leadership will be compelled to make the legislative process more transparent.
The panel was sponsored, in part, by West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections, and I believe a video of the proceedings is posted on the group’s Facebook page.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive