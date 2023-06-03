West Virginia is facing a Corrections crisis that threatens to explode like a power keg at any moment.
Yet, neither Gov. Jim Justice nor the Legislature feels compelled at the moment to do much of anything about it.
Oh sure, they talked during the legislative session about critical staffing shortages in state correctional facilities and regional jails, and proposed various versions of pay raises for correctional officers, but nothing came of it.
Justice, as previously noted, acts as if he is entirely impotent when it comes to finding a legislative solution to the crisis, acting as if he is not allowed to have any input in the process, and can only bide his time until legislative leaders eventually reach some consensus.
Last August, the crisis reached the point where Justice declared a state of emergency in order to bring in National Guard personnel to help alleviate the staffing crisis, at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $17 million through the end of this month.
Meanwhile, as Mike Tony pointed out in a recent Sunday Gazette-Mail article, while the Legislature’s focus has been on staffing shortages, little attention has been paid to the bigger issue of severe overcrowding in state prisons and regional jails — overcrowding that to date has resulted in dozens of avoidable inmate deaths.
Yet, rather than address the overcrowding issue, the current Legislature has instead been intent on building its “tough on crime” credentials.
By my count, over the past two legislative sessions, the Legislature has passed and Justice has signed into law seven pieces of legislation either creating new crimes or increasing penalties for existing crimes.
In 2021 and 2022, the Legislature took up, but ultimately failed to pass, what was portrayed as a 400-page sentencing reform bill. In reality, the bill had little to do with reform, actually increasing penalties for more than 200 crimes.
However, there was time not so long ago when state leaders were not so feckless in the face of a looming crisis.
Around the start of the 2010s, the state was facing a similar issue with growing prison and regional jail populations, with inmate populations projected to grow by nearly 25% over the next six years, but instead of throwing up their hands and doing nothing, a bipartisan coalition of legislators, state Supreme Court justices and the Tomblin administration set out to resolve the problem.
Working with the Council of State Governments’ Justice Center, they spent a year studying ways to reform the state’s criminal justice system, ultimately leading to passage in 2013 of the Justice Reinvestment Act. (And no, the bill title has nothing to do with Big Jim refinancing his massive loan debts.)
The multi-faceted approach featured accelerated probation and parole, enhanced post-release community supervision and expanded substance abuse treatment programs for individuals on probation, parole, or under drug court supervision, with the intent of reducing recidivism and shortening the amount of time non-violent offenders spend in prison or jail.
The state invested millions of dollars to get those programs up and running.
I seem to recall that the theme of the Justice Reinvestment Act was to the effect of, we should lock up people that we’re afraid of, not people we’re mad at.
And it worked. In a presentation to the CSG a little over a year after the Act went into effect, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin reported a 5% reduction in the state prison population.
By December 2019, the state prison population was virtually identical to the December 2013 population — meaning the state had avoided the projected 25% population growth over that time period, thanks to the Act.
Of course, state politics have changed dramatically since the Act was adopted in 2013, and somehow we’ve not only slipped back into incarcerating people we’re mad at, but incarcerating them for longer periods of time.
As Sara Whitaker, criminal legal policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, told Tony, “West Virginia is addicted to incarceration.”
For the current leadership, Corrections is a no-win issue.
None of them want to put more money into Corrections, as evidenced by the inability of the Legislature to come up with a pay raise plan for correctional officers.
(Heck, Big Jim even moved $28.3 million of unspent federal pandemic relief funds from Corrections to his Gifts, Grants and Donations slush fund. That occurred at roughly the same time as Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy was telling legislators that state prisons have about $200 million in deferred maintenance costs — including $27 million needed to fix broken locks.)
Adequately funding Corrections might ultimately avoid disaster, but it also flies in the face of the leadership narrative that all facets of state government are functioning well, despite absorbing four years of flat budgets.
Admitting the reality that four years of de facto budget cuts has reduced many state agencies — including Corrections — into varying states of dysfunction doesn’t fit the narrative, nor does it make the case for proceeding with additional tax cuts.
Likewise, criminal justice reform is off the table, since current leadership perceives it as being soft on crime. Heck, as noted, the current leadership’s idea of sentencing reform is to lock people up for even longer periods of time.
Unfortunately, I fear the longer Justice and the Legislature refuse to address the Corrections crisis, the greater the likelihood that something catastrophic will occur.
n n n
Speaking of the $28.3 million of unspent COVID-19 relief funds that Justice conveniently moved to his own account, the federal debt ceiling deal includes provisions to claw back some $30 billion of unspent pandemic relief money.
While the devil is in the details, we presume at some point, the Feds will come knocking on Justice’s door wanting their money back. The question is, will they take back the $17 million or so that’s currently sitting in Justice’s Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund or the total $28.3 million of funds unexpended for COVID-19 relief — including the $10 million that Justice so generously donated to Marshall University for a ballpark?
Justice’s generosity with taxpayers’ dollars extended to his announcement Wednesday that he is sending 50 National Guard soldiers to Texas for 30 days for the “crisis at the southern border.”
However, as The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman wrote last month, “The fantasy that the border is constantly in chaos has become a marker of MAGA identity. It’s a myth that MAGA Republicans want ‘border security’ that is genuinely achievable or see the border as a policy problem to be solved in any meaningful sense. The border crisis, or at least the version that (Marjorie Taylor) Greene and her cohorts keep invoking, exists largely in the collective MAGA imagination.”
No, the Biden administration does not have an “open border” policy. Biden’s fiscal 2022-23 federal budget increased funding for the Border Patrol by 17%, to $7.153 billion — funding that House Republicans who supposedly want a secure border voted against.
Even Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., went so far as to cite a record number of migrants detained at the border in December as evidence that the border is open. So which is it? Is the border open or is the Border Patrol performing its duties at a record level of effectiveness? You can’t have it both ways.
Capito predicted (hoped, perhaps) that the expiration of Title 42 would result in a “total catastrophe” at the border. In fact, nothing of the sort happened, and border crossings have dropped precipitously since the pandemic-imposed near-ban on immigration expired.
No, the vast majority of fentanyl isn’t coming into the U.S. via illegal southern border crossings. Over 90% of fentanyl, like other illegal narcotics, arrives in the U.S. through legal points of entry.
And no, no matter how many times Donald Trump says it, the undocumented immigrants are not rapists, drug dealers and criminals. Study after study shows that undocumented immigrants are, in fact, less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens.
The vast, vast majority are people desperate to escape dire circumstances in their home countries, hoping to start new lives in a land of opportunity. The patriotic thing to do would be to welcome them to the United States.
Justice, who for the first six years of his governorship made nary a peep about border security, now not only throws it out constantly, but is using it as an excuse to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars that could be put to much better use.
(When asked Wednesday about the cost of sending the Guard to the border, Justice was his usual evasive self, saying, “I’ve been told, but I don’t want to repeat it because I could be off, but there is a cost.” A day earlier, when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he is sending 100 National Guard troops to the border, also for 30 days, the governor’s office said the cost will be $3.1 million.)
Sending 50 guardsmen to patrol a 1,951-mile-long border for 30 days two months from now doesn’t sound like a crisis. It sounds like a publicity stunt.
No doubt, our immigration system is broken, but attempts to reform it have repeatedly been shot down by Republicans who have no intent of giving away one of their key wedge issues.
