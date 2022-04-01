One thing on which I think we can all agree is that the Democratic Party is terrible at messaging.
Consider Joe Biden. Future historians likely will look back at the first year of the Biden presidency as one of the most successful in modern history, with passage of the long-sought $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 recovery stimulus money, record job creation, the largest one-year drop in unemployment, the lowest child poverty rate in U.S. history, etc., etc.
Yet, even the mainstream media focused on what Biden failed to accomplish in his first year, primarily because of deadlock in the U.S. Senate, including his Build Back Better bill and election reform.
Currently, Biden’s approval ratings have plunged because of issues that are largely beyond a president’s control, including a global spike in gasoline prices and inflation, spurred, in part, by an overheated post-pandemic global economy.
Closer to home, terrible messaging helped turn Democratic supermajorities in the House of Delegates and Senate into superminorities.
However, Democratic legislators are showing signs of improvement when it comes to messaging – and I’m not talking about those silly TikTok videos that House Dems put out during the session.
It started early in the legislative session when Democrats proposed cutting the sales tax.
While it had no hope of passage in the Republican-controlled Legislature, the proposal to cut a regressive tax – one that hits low- and middle-income families hardest – was a great juxtaposition to the GOP’s proposal to cut a progressive tax, the state income tax, in which those with higher incomes pay slightly higher taxes (though not too high, since the highest bracket tops out at $60,000). That’s called fairness.
(That Gov. Jim Justice’s 2021 proposal to repeal state income taxes and replace them with the nation’s highest sales tax required paying subsidies to people making $35,000 a year or less to make them whole financially shows how regressive that plan was.)
More recently, legislative Democrats again proposed tax relief for lower- and middle-income families in the form of a month-long gas tax holiday.
Republicans, naturally, responded with a laundry list of dubious reasons to oppose the gas tax holiday, from raising questions about whether it might violate road bond covenants to the claim that the gas tax predominately hits out-of-state travelers and tourists.
Some GOPers raised the same objection to the Democrats’ proposal to reduce the sales tax, saying it is an effective way to generate revenue from out-of-staters.
This is cold comfort to working-class West Virginians struggling to make ends meet, knowing their tax burdens sometimes are shared by out-of-staters either visiting or passing through the state.
Meanwhile, Justice responded with typical vituperative partisan rants, claiming Democrats weren’t sincere about wanting to grant tax relief but were partaking in cynical election year showboating. (Granted, politics are at least a little involved with any election-year tax cut proposals.)
At Tuesday’s state COVID-19 briefing (which are less and less about COVID-19 and more and more taxpayer-funded forums for Justice), Justice said he would like nothing better than to have a gas tax holiday, then launched into an extended word salad in an attempt to explain why he can’t do it.
State Republicans have tried to portray themselves as friends of the working class, even though their agenda of suppressing wages, cutting unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits and weakening workplace safety and training requirements, is intended to do just the opposite.
That legislative Democrats are taking the lead on promoting tax relief for the working class, while effectively exposing Republicans as the party of corporate welfare and tax breaks for the upper classes, is an encouraging sign they’re finally taking messaging seriously.
n n n
When I run into friends and acquaintances these days, the first questions they inevitably ask are, “Has Justice sued you yet?” or “Did you ever get your Capitol access card back?”
The answer to both is no.
I did get a response to my FOIA in which I requested “copies of the document or documents that I sent to the governor’s office allegedly containing multiple profanities, as referenced by Gov. Jim Justice during the state COVID-19 briefing on Monday, March 7, 2022.”
As you may recall, during that tirade, Justice accused me of having “the worst vulgar mouth under the sun” and claimed I sent a letter to the governor’s office containing “the foulest language you could come up with.”
The response to my FOIA was a single document, an email I sent to Justice press secretary Nathan Takitch on July 1, 2021, which read in its entirety: “Goddamnit, I told you to let me know if I was being skipped on questions.”
It was about this time that it occurred to us that Justice had stopped taking questions from me in particular and Gazette-Mail reporters in general during his virtual COVID-19 briefings. (As Justice himself will tell you, the governor is big on transparency.)
I sent Takitch an email earlier that morning stating, “If I’m not going to get a question, let me know so I won’t waste my time.”
(In order to participate in the still-not-open briefings, one must log onto the Zoom teleconference 15 minutes before the scheduled start time for the briefing — briefings, which over the course of two years have never started on time, with Justice running anywhere from a few minutes to more than an hour late.)
Perhaps I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me on that fine summer day, but it was one expletive, not the “foulest language you could come up with.” Once again, evidence that Justice’s harangues against me are nothing but lies and gross exaggerations.
As for the access card, we’re still waiting for an explanation from Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman as to why he had the card deactivated one day after Justice’s March 7 tirade.
Since Foreman has gone nearly a month without providing an explanation for the revocation, we can assume there are no valid grounds. Just Justice’s temper tantrums.
n n n
I noted last month that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, hosted a campaign fundraiser in Charleston nine days before the end of the regular session, raising concerns among those who have attempted to prohibit campaign fundraising during legislative sessions, and who in 2020, passed legislation requiring legislators to file campaign financial disclosures within five business days of such events.
Hanshaw filed the required disclosure with the Secretary of State’s Office, and it shows he raised a total of $25,948, not a bad haul for somebody who so far is running unopposed in 2022.
Hanshaw’s haul included contributions from 17 legislative lobbyists totaling $8,299 and eight delegates totaling $5,050. That included a maximum $2,800 contribution from Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, who had a number of bills he cosponsored pending at the time.
Hanshaw also pocketed seven contributions from political action committees, totaling $10,350, including maximum $2,800 contributions from WV CAR PAC (auto dealers), and AEP PAC.
As chairman of the powerful Rules Committee, Hanshaw has the ability (with support of his hand-picked leadership team) to move bills on or off the active House calendar during the critical final days of the session. Given that authority, hosting a campaign fund-raiser on the 51st day of the session comes awfully close to the appearance of a shakedown.
n n n
Finally, in his farewell speech on the last night of the session, longtime Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, pointed out how we tend to overemphasize our importance in whatever enterprise in which we are involved. A career railroad engineer, Boggs said he was half-surprised to see the trains still running the day after he retired. He went on to say he expects the institution of the Legislature also will carry on in his absence.
Likewise, I’m heartened to note the Gazette-Mail’s legislative coverage chugged right along this session, the first in 32 years that I did not cover daily as a statehouse reporter.
While I provided occasional advice, interpretation of parliamentary procedures or historical perspective when asked, the whole crew — Lacie Pierson, Joe Severino, Caity Coyne, Ryan Quinn and Mike Tony — did a great job staying on top of the 2022 session.