It got off to a shaky start, but it is a testimony to the persistence of voters to insist on a simplified method to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election online.
The registration portal on the Secretary of State’s website is a compromise after Secretary of State Mac Warner balked at calls to send absentee ballot application postcards to all registered voters, as was done before the June 10 primary election.
As a minority party, high voter turnout is anathema to the GOP. President Donald Trump, who himself votes absentee, has cast false aspersions on voting by mail, and Gov. Jim Justice and, to a lesser extent, Warner, have echoed those claims. Which might explain why the compromise system could hurt Republican candidates in West Virginia this fall.
Using an internet portal to request an absentee ballot requires, of course, a computer device and access to the internet. (Voters also might request a ballot the old-fashioned way, at their county clerk’s office.)
Internet access tends to be concentrated in more urban areas, and urban areas tend to vote Democratic. (If you look at a precinct-by-precinct map of the state, cities look like little blue islands in a sea of red.)
Also, Trump’s core supporters are more likely to believe his claims of vote-by-mail fraud, raising concerns among Republican operatives that he could inadvertently suppress Republican turnout.
The best advice is to avoid doing what I did in the primary, waiting until late to request an absentee ballot — a ballot that had to be hand-sorted in Charleston and because of the tiny typeface that the clerk’s office used for the ZIP code, went on a 10-day side trip to who knows where U.S.A., arriving back on Election Day.
Request an absentee ballot now, vote and put it back in the mail immediately upon arrival to ensure your vote is counted. Your vote is too precious to allow it to be stolen.
•••
One of the great joys of writing a column on Fridays for publication on Sundays is the opportunity to use my favorite tense, future perfect.
To that end, there was to have been another protest of the Stonewall Jackson statue on the Capitol grounds Saturday, this time in the form of speakers conducting a mock trial of Jackson for treason.
The rally also was to have called on Justice and the state Capitol Building Commission to take action to swiftly remove the statue, along with the bust of Jackson in the Capitol rotunda.
Meanwhile, the commission has responded to calls for a special meeting to address the statuary in a manner typical for this administration. That is, the commission simply has ignored those calls.
Likewise with the state Racing Commission.
When presented with details of an investigation, including surveillance videos, providing evidence that at least 25 greyhounds currently racing in West Virginia were live-lured trained at facilities in Oklahoma and Texas, the Racing Commission responded to a call to action with silence, including taking no action on the matter at its meeting last week.
•••
Speaking of Stonewall Jackson, Ernest Blevins no longer is employed by the state as historian in the state Historical Preservation Office.
Blevins, you might recall, is commander of the state chapter of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and has been in the news regularly, most notably, protesting with a Confederate flag outside the Kanawha County Board of Education offices before the vote to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Blevins also has organized a social media campaign to oppose efforts to remove the Jackson statuary, directing individuals to contact department officials, including his boss, Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith.
Official word from the Department of Arts, Culture and History is that the department does not comment on state personnel matters.
•••
When Gov. Cecil Underwood went around in the summer and fall of 2000 handing out the equivalent of $20 million in grants and awards from the governor’s civil contingency fund, he drew criticism not only for blatantly campaigning with taxpayer money but for using state resources to travel around the state presenting checks.
When Justice last week made like Underwood in handing out some $1.6 million in contingency funds to fairs and festivals — upping the appropriation for the State Fair from $31,000 in the state budget to $300,000 — he didn’t travel but used state resources, including an elaborate studio set-up in the governor’s reception room, to make the awards via video conference.
In a very Trumpian turn, Justice gave some recipients the opportunity to pay tribute to him for giving them state dollars, the most fawning of which might have been from Amber Miller-Belcher, representing Logan festivals, who said, “Thank you to a wonderful governor that I stand behind and beside … Thank you for being the leader and the light in West Virginia.”
All on the taxpayer dime.
•••
Finally, when I had cataracts, I quit doing a couple of things. One was going to movies, since the on-screen images looked distorted to me.
The other was reading books, since reading for extended periods resulted in too much eyestrain, short of setting up floodlights.
Although I’ve had my eyes fixed for some time, I just hadn’t gotten back in the habit of doing either, until Eric Eyre‘s “Death in Mud Lick” came out. That book, of course, is a page-turner and my intent to sit down and read a chapter frequently turned into going through three or four chapters at a time.
Since then, I’ve been a fairly voracious reader, going through several books, recently among them, Jorea Marple‘s “McGraw Brothers — Of One Blood Are All People.”
While it’s not the political insider’s tell-all that many had hoped for when word first came out that Marple was writing a book, and while it could have used a good copy editor to give it a final read-through, it is an insightful reminder of a time in West Virginia when we elected progressive politicians who championed the working class. (A period that ran from the 1960s to the early 2010s.)
Also, the book’s prologue is probably the most succinct, eloquent overview of how moneyed interests, mostly from out-of-state, have exploited West Virginia for generations.
If the villain in “Death in Mud Lick” was Patrick Morrisey, the villain in “McGraw Brothers” would have to be Gaston Caperton, who frequently butted heads with Attorney General Darrell McGraw on matters legal and philosophical.
Most notably, Caperton’s foot-dragging and obstruction of McGraw’s efforts to bring a class-action lawsuit against cigarette manufacturers pushed West Virginia from being in a position to be one of the first states to file suit to being part of the rank-and-file of states participating in the Master Settlement Agreement, dropping the state’s share of the settlement from an estimated $3.4 billion to about $1.9 billion.
Another notable aspect of the book is how Darrell and Warren McGraw always ran low-budget, shoe-leather campaigns and won elections in the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and ’00s.
However, with Citizens United and the relentless flood of dark money into state politics, it has become impossible to run a winning grassroots campaign in a statewide race, as the book illustrates with McGraw’s 2012 and 2016 campaigns.
Meanwhile, in getting back into the habit of reading books again, I’m reminded of the Groucho Marx line, “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”