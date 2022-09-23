Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For some time, I’ve been fascinated by the Founding Fathers’ glaring contradiction of embracing the noble concept that all men are created equal and are endowed with inalienable rights while ignoring the reality that tens of thousands of Americans were enslaved.

That set me off on a reading spree that started with books about slavery and the origins of the Constitution, including “No Property In Man,” which led me to biographies of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, which led to books on the 1800 presidential election — which has some remarkable parallels to the 2020 election (a topic I might discuss in a future column).

Phil Kabler is a former statehouse reporter.

@PhilKabler on Twitter.

