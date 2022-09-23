For some time, I’ve been fascinated by the Founding Fathers’ glaring contradiction of embracing the noble concept that all men are created equal and are endowed with inalienable rights while ignoring the reality that tens of thousands of Americans were enslaved.
That set me off on a reading spree that started with books about slavery and the origins of the Constitution, including “No Property In Man,” which led me to biographies of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, which led to books on the 1800 presidential election — which has some remarkable parallels to the 2020 election (a topic I might discuss in a future column).
Suffice it to say Jefferson was a bundle of contradictions in many aspects of his life.
For instance, he adamantly opposed public debt, as advocated by Alexander Hamilton and the Federalists, but like many Southern plantation owners, was deeply in debt most of his life.
Yet, he constantly spent extravagantly and always lived beyond his means.
Late in life, in order to pay interest due on his many outstanding loans, Jefferson was forced to sell property and slaves. He also sold his massive personal collection of books to Congress, establishing the Library of Congress.
His greatest regret was knowing that his beloved Monticello would not be passed on to his heirs but would be sold at auction after his death to help pay his debts.
I thought of that upon learning of an ongoing auction to sell 4,500 acres of property in Jefferson’s home, Albemarle County, Virginia. According to the auction site, the first 2,081 acres were auctioned off July 19 for a total of $2.89 million, with the remaining acreage to be auctioned off in November.
According to Charlottesville Tomorrow, the property was purchased in 2010 from Mead/Westvaco by the James C. Justice Cos. for $23.75 million.
At the time, according to news reports, the Justice family planned to develop the property, a proposal that quickly drew blowback from the locals, who did not desire to have yet more sprawling subdivisions in suburban Charlottesville.
Additionally, much of the property is in the Monticello viewshed, and there evidently are very strict regulations to ensure that any development does not diminish the views from Jefferson’s mountaintop estate.
In 2019, most of the property – 53 of 55 parcels – was placed in a conservation easement, limiting uses of the property to forestry, agriculture, horticulture or open space. According to auction materials, the easement limits housing construction to 10 sites.
Also in 2019, James C. Justice Cos. paid the county $404,000 to cover delinquent property taxes for the acreage. Jay Justice, the governor’s son and president of the family company, told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, “We dropped the ball in one of the earlier years, and didn’t get the taxes paid on time, got kicked out of the land use program and our people have been trying to get us back in the land use program ... we were not successful in getting that done.”.
Articles I found in the metro Charlottesville press about the ongoing auction referenced the Justice family’s propensity for failing to pay taxes and fines in multiple states.
Perhaps Jefferson can rest easy knowing Monticello will not be overlooking Greenbrier Sporting Club 2.0.
For Justice and family, like the investment in the Greenbrier Express passenger train that never came to be, the Albemarle County land purchase looks like another costly business blunder.
n n n
Meanwhile, I had planned to include the item above in my Sept.18 column, but as frequently happens, circumstances intervened and took the column in a different direction.
In the meantime, the Beckley Register-Herald (of which I am an alum) promoted on social media its publication of the delinquent property tax list for Raleigh County, a promo that featured a picture showing a full page of listings for Justice Holdings LLC, the company that owns the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.
Since my subscription to the Register-Herald lapsed when I moved away in 1983, I went online to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office, and found 118 unpaid tax tickets for Justice Holdings for 2022, along with 99 unpaid tickets from 2021, all apparently for lots at Glade Springs.
From there, I moseyed over to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Tax Office and hit the motherlode of delinquent Justice tax tickets, including more than $731,434 in delinquent taxes owed by the Greenbrier Hotel Corp.
Other delinquent taxes include more than $130,000 owed by the Greenbrier Medical Corp., more than $117,000 owed by Greenbrier Golf and Tennis, as well as property taxes owed by Justice, his wife and son individually.
Of course, none of this is new. Justice and his businesses have been delinquent in paying taxes for years.
In 2016, National Public Radio did an investigative report finding that Justice companies owed more than $15 million in six states. Bill Cole made delinquent taxes a campaign issue when he ran against Justice (then pretending to be a Democrat) in 2016.
What is different now is that Justice is in a battle with Senate leadership over which category of taxes should get priority for tax cuts, income taxes or property taxes.
Justice’s preference for cutting income taxes — and his adamant opposition to Amendment 2, which would set the stage for property tax cuts — becomes an issue since Justice has a long history of being perpetually tardy in paying his property taxes.
Thirty years ago, politicians who failed to pay their taxes would have been unelectable. Now, the voters just don’t seem to care.
n n n
Meanwhile, a Beckley TV station deserves an Insipid Press award for a news report on Justice’s delinquent taxes, which stressed that lots of “everyday people” are also in the delinquent tax list, and which quoted Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter saying, “It’s not to humiliate them. It’s to say, “Hey, you forgot to pay your taxes.”
n n n
National media have noted a surge in voter registrations in many states post-Dobbs, most notably in Kansas, where women accounted for two-thirds of all new voter registrations leading up to the sound defeat of a statewide referendum on banning abortion there.
Alas, there does not appear to be a surge in voter registrations in West Virginia, according to data I obtained from the Secretary of State’s office.
From June 24 (the day the Dobbs decision was handed down) through Aug. 19, there have been 9,481 new voter registrations statewide.
For the same period in 2020, a presidential election year, there were 24,818 registrations, and for the same period in 2018, the last off-year election, the total was 12,738.
From July 25, when the Legislature convened in a special session to pass the state’s abortion ban, to Aug. 19, there have been 6,668 new registrations.
There were 19,065 registrations during that period in 2020, and 8,731 registrations in 2018.
Republicans accounted for 42% of voter registrations in the 2022 time period, down from 50% in 2020 (when Trump supporters were likely motivated to register), but above the 35% Republican registration in 2018.
(In each reporting period, Republicans led in voter registrations, with “no party affiliation” a close second in all years but 2020 and Democrats in third.)
In all of the time periods but one, slightly more women than men registered to vote (the exception being July 25 to Aug. 19, when 36 more men than women registered),
However, a high number of no answers on the gender question on the voter registration application form renders that statistic useless.
In 2018, 31% of registrants were NA on gender, a number that dropped to 18% in 2020, but for some reason has soared to 76% in 2022.
Of course, there’s still time to register to vote, with an Oct. 18 deadline for the November election.
Likewise, new voter registrations make up a small fraction of total registered voters and are not a perfect gauge to measure interest in the upcoming election.
However, if Democrats and progressive independents fail to turn out in large numbers in November, not only will the Legislature fail to moderate, but will very likely move further to the far right.
If that happens, the abortion ban will be but the first of many draconian policies imposed on the people of West Virginia by their lawmakers.
n n n
Finally, in my many years as a reporter, there’s probably no one individual I’ve dealt with more often than Steve Canterbury, from his stints as executive director of the Regional Jail Authority (at a time of unprecedented jail and prison construction statewide) and later as the administrator of the Supreme Court, to his work as a campaign consultant in the interim.
Years ago, I made an offhand remark to Steve that I had never been to McDowell County, where he grew up. He said that when we were both retired, he’d take me to the Free State of McDowell and show me around.
That day came Wednesday.
Although I tried to prepare mentally for what I would see, the reality was far worse than I imagined, with rows of empty storefronts and dilapidated houses in town after town.
That steep hillsides tower over narrow valleys in much of the county added to the feeling of claustrophobia and hopelessness.
(Also, the real Coalwood looks nothing like the movie version.)
I was fortunate, unlike Steve, who could look at the desolation and recall a time when McDowell County, though not thriving, was at least viable. (There were some positive moments during the trip, including finding that the Sterling Drive-In, a county landmark, continues to serve delicious fare.)
From time to time, we’d see Confederate flags or Trump signs on ramshackle houses (although WVU flags far outnumbered either countywide), prompting Steve to remark, “These people actually believe Trump cares about them.”
(Trump got 79 percent of the vote in McDowell County in 2020, with voters buying into claims that Joe Biden would wage a purported war on coal, even while West Virginia coal production had dropped to its lowest level in over 100 years under Trump.)
I think the Legislature should be required to hold out-of-town interim meetings in McDowell County, considering that state politicians have ignored the county’s plight for decades.