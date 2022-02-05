Sure enough, the candidate filing deadline came and went, and legislators last week turned up the crazy to eleven.
Just picking up Friday’s Gazette-Mail, we see advancing in the Legislature a Critical Race Theory, or CRT-, lite bill (word is House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, agreed under pressure to run the least offensive of several versions of the legislation), as well as a bill that would make it illegal for health care facilities, colleges and state and local government offices to ask people for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
(Now that I’m at the Capitol about 17 hours a week instead of 50 to 60 hours as before, I’m reliant on my Gazette-Mail colleagues to help keep me informed on what’s going on at the Legislature, and I’m proud to say their coverage is just tearing it up. I’m exhausted just watching how hard they’re working to cover the session.)
What’s notable about both bills is they advanced in committee without the benefit of any expert testimony.
In House Education, debate on the CRT bill was cut off before testimony could be offered; in House Health and Human Resources, Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, told opponents of the anti-vaxx bill to “knock it off,” declaring it is all about “medical freedom.”
(Why do I suspect that Longanacre, a member of West Virginians for Life, does not believe this concept of medical freedom extends to reproductive rights?)
In keeping with the Legislature’s relatively new motto of “Don’t Confuse Us With The Facts,” delegates also did not hear from medical experts or toxicologists before passing a bill creating criminal penalties for exposing first-responders to fentanyl, even though the expert consensus is passive exposure to fentanyl rarely if ever poses a health risk.
Similarly, the Senate is advancing bills to cut unemployment benefits and make it more difficult to retain those benefits at a time when the state’s unemployment rate is at historic lows.
Of course, reality must be twisted to fit the GOP narrative that the large numbers of unfilled job openings are because unemployment benefits are too generous, not because pandemic brought about a paradigm shift for many who are no longer willing to accept jobs with subsistence wages and no benefits.
(Barbara Enrenreich’s “Nickeled and Dimed” is an excellent account of the indignities foisted on low-wage workers.)
The CRT and anti-vaxx bills also drive home the GOP hypocrisy that small government and local control is best – until it’s not.
n n n
Gov. Jim Justice’s contradictory message throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – you must get vaccinated, unless you don’t want to – undoubtedly has led to hundreds of preventable deaths in West Virginia.
Justice continued his partisan pandemic pandering last week in joining right-wing governors like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin in requesting a waiver to a federal mandate that most health care workers be fully vaccinated by the end of the month. Justice wants an exception for rural hospitals, purportedly to avoid exacerbating staffing issues at those facilities.
This is tantamount to a restaurateur of yore asking for an exemption to hire Typhoid Mary as a cook because of a shortage of restaurant personnel.
Most disappointing, though, is that state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh, when asked to comment on Justice’s waiver request, said, “I will certainly bow to the governor’s wisdom as the leader of the state.”
You mean the wisdom of the guy who thought it was a good idea to show his dog’s rear-end to the world? Don Marsh would be very disappointed.
I say pandering, since as the Gazette-Mail’s Caity Coyne reported, 98% to 99% of hospital staffers in the state already have been vaccinated or have valid exemptions.
n n n
Speaking of Justice’s COVID-19 response, in hopes of keeping my reporting muscles from going flabby, back on Jan. 7, I submitted a FOIA request to the governor’s office for details on the “Do It For Babydog: Senior Center Edition,” including total number of applicants for the $50 Visa gift cards for seniors who got booster shots, total number of cards issued or with shipment pending, number of applications denied, reasons for denials and total cost of the program.
Throughout January, I kept getting letters from the governor’s office saying their review of those records was ongoing and they were extending the date on which they would comply with the FOIA request.
Finally, on Wednesday, I got a letter from Justice deputy counsel A. Garner Marks (also known as the unfunny Marks brother — sorry, I couldn’t resist) saying the records I requested were exempt from FOIA, citing the following exemptions:
“Information of a personal nature such as that kept in a personal, medical, or similar file, if the public disclosure of the information would constitute an unreasonable invasion of privacy…” 29B-1-4 (a)(2).
“Internal memoranda or letters received or prepared by any public body.” 29B-1-4 (a)(8).
This, of course, is bulldog. How could obtaining a record of the number of gift cards issued as vaccination incentives invade anyone’s privacy?
Knowing the Justice publicity machine, if Babydog Senior Edition had been a rousing success, they would be blaring it out on every street corner. The fact they’re being so secretive suggests the effort bombed, which seems to be borne out by state data showing only 52% of the eligible population for the promotion has been boosted.
n n n
In the 1980s, the late, great Spy magazine famously dubbed Donald Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”
It occurred to me we have a vulgarian of our own in Justice, for whom the Babydog butt incident was just the latest in a series of examples of vulgar behavior, dating to his cow manure on a silver platter veto of a Budget Bill.
It also occurred to me that both men grew up wealthy and were shielded from the kind of ramifications the rest of us would have faced for such vulgar behavior.
I’m surprised at just how loud, widespread and enduring the criticism of the Babydog incident has been. It’s as if by demeaning himself, the office he holds and the state of West Virginia in order to “own the libs,” Justice went too far this time.
Whether one thought the Babydog stunt was hilarious or a mortifying embarrassment is sort of a litmus test of class.
As a reader pointed out, in the video of Justice’s pseudo-State of the State address, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, can be seen behind Justice haw-hawing at the spectacle, while beside him, Speaker Hanshaw is stonefaced, his anger clearly perceptible.
It also has been duly noted that the Babydog stunt obliterated any public awareness of anything else in Justice’s hour-plus address.
It is also important to point out the joint session of the Legislature opened with resolution commemorating the life of late House Speaker Bob Kiss, who died of cancer last November at 63.
Kiss probably did more for the betterment of the state in one week than Justice has done in six years. Kiss helped set in place the long-term fiscal policies that currently permit state government to generate the budget surpluses Justice gratuitously claims as his own. Kiss certainly deserved better than to have his memorial resolution overshadowed by a dog-and-clown show.
n n n
Finally, a sharp-eyed reader pointed out that two vehicles in assigned parking spaces for members of the House of Delegates this session have out-of-state license plates: A red GMC pickup with Indiana plates in parking space 26 on California Avenue and a black GMC Yukon with Virginia plates in space 11 on Kanawha Boulevard.
That both vehicles have personalized stickers — a Marine Corps decal on the Yukon and Trump bumper stickers on the pickup — suggest they are not rentals.
I reached out to House spokeswoman Ann Ali for an explanation, and she advised that delegates’ parking space assignments are not public information.
As the reader noted, it’s one thing to have vehicles with out-of-state plates, but another to be so audacious as to park them in designated spaces easily visible to the public.