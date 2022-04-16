In watching coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I was taken by videos of Russian POWs testifying they were surprised that they were not greeted by the people of Ukraine as liberators who had come to oust a drug-addicted, neo-Nazi regime that had taken control of the government.
More recently, there were videos of Russian people cheering on the troops as they regroup and reenter Ukraine, having still bought into state propaganda they are liberators, not invaders.
Most Russians refuse to believe the Russian Army is bombing civilian targets in Ukrainian cities and towns and accept Russian news coverage contending the many scenes of war crimes have been staged by Ukrainians.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings have surged during the invasion, although that could be a factor of people fearing repercussions if they speak negatively of the president.
Of course, the Russian people have been brainwashed by years of state censorship and propaganda. They are fed a widely distorted view of history and current events.
Independent media in Russia have been systematically shuttered, and what foreign media coverage Russians are able to see is denounced by authorities as “fake news.”
It occurred to me there are factions in the U.S. and West Virginia who would like us to emulate Russia.
Consider the so-called anti-critical race theory legislation that has been passed in a number of states and, were it not for the bumbling of Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, would have passed the West Virginia Legislature last month.
Laws stifling or even barring teaching about the multitude of less savory aspects of the American experience, including but not limited to racism, serve to distort history, just as is done in Russia.
Pretending bad things didn’t occur in American history doesn’t make them go away, nor does it erase their lingering effects.
Of course, distorting history is nothing new. We have on our Capitol grounds and in our Capitol rotunda monuments to a traitor who fought to preserve the institution of slavery, erected by a group that, in its day, distorted history to portray him as a hero of a supposed Lost Cause.
Right-thinking states like Virginia have removed such statuary from prominent public locations, where they had originally been placed, in part, to intimidate people of color.
The red state education wars also have brought a surge in efforts to ban books containing so-called “divisive concepts,” primarily related to race and gender.
West Virginia is sadly familiar with the book bans, with the boycotts and violence that broke out in Kanawha County in 1974 when the state tried to introduce new, multicultural books to the public schools curriculum.
Meanwhile, independent news media are under attack from the right.
We had a president who echoed Putin’s claims of “fake news,” and called the press the enemy of the people. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has had people physically removed from press conferences — something Gov. Jim Justice does electronically by hiding behind the cowardly veil of virtual press briefings — briefings from which an honor roll list of reporters have been excluded from participating.
Even if well-intentioned, stifling the teaching of the unpleasant parts of our history or current events because they might make certain students uncomfortable, or restricting independent media because it might uncover some unpleasant truths is not the path a free society should take.
Otherwise, we could find ourselves like those Russian POWs, astonished that it turned out the history we were taught and the media we consumed bore little resemblance to reality.
n n n
As noted, Justice’s state COVID-19 briefings have become less and less about COVID-19 and more and more an electronic soapbox for self-aggrandizing and partisan political rhetoric.
Justice of late has frequently espoused his theory that the invasion of Ukraine was prompted by weak American leadership and lack of energy independence.
Of course, to Justice’s thinking, energy independence is not to be achieved by expanding renewable energy sources — there’s no profit for him in those — but by turning back the clock to increased reliance on fossil fuels.
At his March 7 briefing (which is perhaps better remembered for one of his tirades against me), Justice said of Putin: “I think he’s calculating, and I think he’s absolutely a smart guy, and I think he sees weaknesses, and he sees that the United States is being run by President Biden, who’s super, super, super weak and confused and everything else under the sun, and he tries to take advantage.”
Now, some six weeks later, Putin is looking less smart and calculating, and more like a bloodthirsty madman.
President Joe Biden, far from being weak and confused, has kept the American people and the world up to speed on what’s happening in Ukraine, has brought NATO allies together to an unprecedented level of unity, and has been a steady hand in supporting the Ukrainian military and people while avoiding a worldwide escalation of the conflict.
n n n
Speaking of state-imposed censorship, the Legislature this session passed a bill restoring the state’s film investment tax credit (HB2096), which is a good thing.
However, the legislation includes a proviso giving the state Office of Economic Development sole discretion to deny tax credits to any film or television production that “negatively portrays the state of West Virginia.”
This raises the question, if it were being made today, would “Matewan,” arguably the best film ever set in West Virginia, be denied tax credits because of its depiction of the mine wars of the 1920s and its underlying theme about the exploitation of the working class?
Would a film about the Buffalo Creek disaster or any of the many mine disasters in state history be denied tax credits?
In the original incarnation, tax credits could be denied to film or television productions that portrayed the state “in a significantly derogatory manner,” a much narrower criterion.
Again, it appears to be another attempt to whitewash history and current events by giving a state agency sole authority to determine what film and TV productions it deems acceptable.
(The legislation also denies tax credits to productions that include sexually explicit material. Ironically, that provision is under state Code 11-13X-3.)
n n n
Finally, regarding last week’s item on the “Do It For Babydog” pickup truck winners who are having to report the inflated prices the governor’s office paid for the trucks as income, thanks to Michael Greenlief and Tom Peyton, who each sent me an article, “Tax Consequences of Non-cash Prizes,” from the ClientWhys Learning Center, a resource for certified public accountants and tax professionals.
It cites cases from the U.S. Tax Court (which Peyton explained to me is a legal term for the federal appeals court that hears appeals of IRS decisions) where people successfully have argued that non-cash prizes were worth something less to them than the actual retail price.
That includes a 1954 case in which a prizewinner argued the trip he won in a radio contest was not worth the full retail value to him. In that case, it was a steamship trip to Buenos Aires, but I could see where a winner of a ski vacation who doesn’t ski and hates cold weather could make a case that he or she is not going to enjoy the full retail value of the trip.
Here’s hoping the Babydog truck winners have an opportunity to reduce their tax burdens at some point, but I don’t imagine that will happen between now and Tax Day.